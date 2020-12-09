Men
No. 3 Iowa 93,
No. 16 North Carolina 80
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Jordan Bohannon scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 3 Iowa, and the Hawkeyes beat No. 16 North Carolina 93-80 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Tuesday night.
Luka Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring at 34 points per game, had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (4-0). It was the 24th double-double of Garza’s career, but he had his streak of 19 consecutive games of scoring 20 points or more snapped.
Bohannon, a senior who missed most of last season after undergoing hip surgery in December, had scored 11 points in Iowa’s first three games this season. But he got hot from 3-point range, making 7 of 16 attempts, and converted his only shot from inside the arc.
Garrison Brooks scored 17 points to lead five players in double figures for the Tar Heels (3-2). Day’Ron Sharpe had 13 points and RJ Davis had 12.
No. 5 Kansas 73,
No. 8 Creighton 72
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 42 seconds remaining, then watched as Marcus Zegarowski missed the last of three free throws after fouling him with 1.1 seconds left, allowing fifth-ranked Kansas to escape with a 73-72 victory over No. 8 Creighton on Tuesday night.
Wilson finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Christian Braun scored 14 points, missing a foul shot that could have clinched the game with 12.5 seconds to go, and David McCormack contributed 13 points as the Jayhawks (5-1) won their fifth straight against the Bluejays.
Denzel Mahoney gave Creighton (3-1) a chance down the stretch. He hit a 3-pointer with 1:22 left to get the Bluejays within 70-68, then picked the pocket of Bryce Thompson and coasted for the tying layup with just over a minute to go.
Wilson drilled a 3-pointer off a nifty kick-out from McCormack at the other end, and Zegarowski missed an answering 3 as Braun gathered the rebound and was fouled. But when he was fouled and went to the line, the sharpshooter missed his free throw, and Zegarowski unloaded another 3-point attempt from the corner as Wilson got a piece of his arm.
No. 6 Illinois 83, No. 10 Duke 68
DURHAM, N.C. — Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points and sixth-ranked Illinois shot 58% to beat No. 10 Duke 83-68 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Kofi Cockburn added 13 points for the Fighting Illini (4-1), who jumped to a 14-2 lead and never looked back. The Fighting Illini led by 14 at halftime and didn't let the margin slip below double figures after the break, handing the Blue Devils their second nonconference home loss in a week while playing without their famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium crowd amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Illinois led by 19 points early in the second half, aided by an outside shooting effort that had the Illini make 7 of 11 3-pointers — including 6 of 8 in the first half as they took control.
Matthew Hurt scored 19 points to lead the Blue Devils (2-2), who shot 40% and made 5 of 22 3-pointers.
No. 12 Tennessee 56,
Colorado 47
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After five pandemic-related postponements, No. 12 Tennessee made the most of its opener Tuesday night, struggling to a 56-47 victory over Colorado.
The Vols (1-0) didn’t get their first player into double figures until less than a minute remained when John Fulkerson hit two free throws to reach 11 points. Santiago Vescovi also scored 11.
Reserve Jeriah Horne scored 15 points for the Buffaloes (2-1), who had their own COVID-19 problems. They had a 10-day layoff, then traveled halfway across country to finally play a game..
Penn St. 75, No. 15 Virginia Tech 55
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Izaiah Brockington scored a career-high 24 points to lead Penn State to a 75-55 victory over No. 15 Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.
Brockington hit 10 of 14 the floor, including two 3-pointers for the Nittany Lions (3-1), who used a 17-0 run early in the first half to grab the lead and never trailed again.
Jalen Cone paced the Hokies (4-1) with 11 points. Virginia Tech, which shot just 37% (20 of 54), had won 34 straight non-conference games on its home court.
Penn State played a near-flawless first half, shooting 18 of 35 from the field and forcing 10 turnovers while not committing a single one. Behind Brockington’s 15 points, the Nittany Lions led 42-23 at halftime even though leading scorer Seth Lundy did not score. Lundy, who was averaging 22.3 points per game coming in, went scoreless in the game.
The Nittany Lions ended any hopes of a Virginia Tech comeback early in the second half, making seven of their first nine shots, including four 3s. Myles Dread’s 3-pointer with 13:21 remaining gave Penn State a 63-34 lead – its largest of the game.
No. 21 Rutgers 79, Syracuse 69
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Ron Harper Jr. scored 26 points and No. 21 Rutgers took over a close game down the stretch to beat Syracuse 79-69 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Montez Mathis added 19 points for Rutgers (4-0), and Jacob Young had 18. Myles Johnson finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds to help the Scarlet Knights snap a 13-game losing streak to Syracuse with their first victory over the Orange since January 2003.
The former Big East rivals were meeting for the first time in seven years.
Alan Griffin led Syracuse (3-1) with 20 points, and Quincy Guerrier had 18.
Harper was 5 of 8 from 3-point range.
After trailing 34-30 at halftime, Syracuse got within one several times early in the second half before tying it at 55 on a 3-pointer by Griffin assisted by Joseph Girard III.
Mathis hit a 3 on the ensuing possession, but Griffin’s dunk off Paul Mulcahy's turnover put the Orange ahead 59-58 with 7:15 remaining for their first lead since it was 3-2.
No. 22 Ohio St. 90,
Notre Dame 85
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — E.J. Liddell led five Ohio State players in double figures with 19 points as the 22nd-ranked Buckeyes rallied from 11 points down in the second half and held off Notre Dame 90-85 Tuesday night in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
Justice Seuing and C.J. Walker each had 16 points, Duane Washington Jr. added 13 and Justin Ahrens 12 as the Buckeyes improved to 4-0 by hitting 11 of 23 3-pointers and 21 of 24 free throws.
Prentiss Hubb led the Fighting Irish (1-2) with a game-high 26 points on 8-of-17 shooting, including 5 of 9 from beyond the 3-point line. Nate Laszewski had 17 points, Dane Goodwin 16 and Cormac Ryan 15, all in the first half.
Women
Utah 85, No. 15 Oregon St. 79
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Brynna Maxwell scored 28 of her career-high 34 points in the second half and Utah bounced back from a 42-point loss in its season opener to beat No. 15 Oregon State 85-79 on Tuesday night.
Maxwell made 10 of 15 from the field, 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Kemery Martin tied her career best with 15 points and Dru Gylten added 12 for Utah (1-1, 1-1 Pac-12).
The Utes lost 85-43 to then-No. 10 Oregon on Sunday.
Oregon State (3-1, 1-1) used an 18-6 to close the third quarter and open the fourth to take a 68-65 lead with 6:27 to play but Maxwell scored 12 points, and the Beavers were 2-of-9 shooting, from there.
Aleah Goodman made 7 of 10 from the field, including 5 of 7 from behind the arc, and finished with 20 points for Oregon State. Sasha Goforth added 16 points and Taya Corosdale scored 12. Taylor Jones had six points on 1-of-10 shooting with five turnovers.
Gylten made two free throws before she and Martin hit back-to-back 3s as Utah scored the final eight points of second quarter to take its first lead at 35-33. Maxwell made a layup and then three foul shots and Lola Pendande converted a three-point play to cap an 8-0 run to open the third quarter to make it 43-33.
No. 25 Gonzaga 89,
Wyoming 50
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Jenn Wirth scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, twin sister LeeAnne Wirth added 10 points, and No. 25 Gonzaga raced to an 89-50 win over Wyoming on Tuesday night.
Jenn Wirth scored the last four points of the first quarter to give the Bulldogs (2-2) a 20-18 lead and the first four points of the second quarter to kickstart the offense.
Loyola of Chicago transfer Abby O'Connor, in her first game, kept it going with a 3-pointer, Kaylynne Truong followed with a 3 and LeeAnne Wirth capped the 16-0 run.
Gonzaga went 9 of 12 in the second quarter while Wyoming was 4 of 14 as the Bulldogs led 42-30 at halftime. Gonzaga made 8 of 13 3-pointers in the second half and the Cowgirls were 0 of 8 and shot 28%.
Vanderbilt transfer Cierra Walker scored 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting behind the arc for Gonzaga. O'Connor, who found out just before Sunday's overtime loss at South Dakota State she was immediately eligible, went 3 of 4 on 3s for nine points.
The Bulldogs finished at 55%, going 12 of 20 from distance, and made 11 of 12 free throws while dominating the boards 44-19.
No player reached double figures for the Cowgirls (1-1).
