Men’s
No. 11 Arizona 94, Wyoming 65
TUCSON, Ariz. — Bennedict Mathurin had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Kerr Kriisa added 17 points and Arizona dominated Wyoming in the first half.
The Wildcats (8-0) continued their run of overwhelming opponents, smothering the Cowboys (8-1) on the defensive end to set up easy baskets in transition for a 31-point halftime late.
Xavier DuSell had 22 points and Graham Ike scored 17 for the Cowboys.
No. 15 UConn 56, West Virginia 53
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Taz Sherman scored 23 points and West Virginia held on for a 56-53 victory over No. 15 UConn on Wednesday night.
The Mountaineers (8-1) were terrible at the free throw line but made enough in the closing minute to beat a ranked opponent in their first try this season.
Sean McNeil, who missed West Virginia’s last game with a sore back, added 16 points for the Mountaineers.
Short-handed UConn (8-2) was held to a season low in points in its first true road game. Isaiah Whaley led the Huskies with 15 points. R.J. Cole added 14 and Andre Jackson scored 10.
West Virginia went 12 of 27 (44%) from the free-throw line, its worst performance of the season.
No. 19 Michigan State 75, Minnesota 67
MINNEAPOLIS — Gabe Brown, Malik Hall and Tyson Walker scored 15 points apiece for Michigan State in the first Big Ten opener for Minnesota coach Ben Johnson and the 27th for Spartans coach Tom Izzo.
Brown had three 3-pointers as the Spartans (8-2, 1-0) went 10 for 21 from long range against a Gophers team that entered the game with the best 3-point defense in the nation at 23.1% allowed.
Sixth-year senior Eric Curry had a career-high 18 points and Jamison Battle scored 17 points for the Gophers (7-1, 0-1), whose feel-good start in Johnson’s debut was hit with a reality check from the stronger and deeper Spartans.
No. 20 Florida 85, North Florida 55
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Colin Castleton had a career-high 26 points and eight rebounds, Myreon Jones added 14 points and Florida ended a two-game skid by beating North Florida.
Coming off a stunning home loss to previously winless Texas Southern, the Gators (7-2) dominated from the opening tip and improved to 27-0 all time against the Ospreys (2-9).
Jarius Hicklen led North Florida with 16 points. Jadyn Parker added 12 points and nine rebounds.
No. 21 Ohio State 85, Towson 74
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kyle Young scored 18 points, Justin Ahrens had 16 points on five 3-pointers and Ohio State held off Towson.
E.J. Liddell made all eight of his free throws and scored 15 points for Ohio State (7-2), and Zed Key added 13 points for the Buckeyes, who have beaten two unranked opponents since knocking off then-No. 1 Duke last week.
It was a strong shooting night all around for Ohio State, which shot 57.4% from the field, 43.5% from 3-point range and 84% from the free-throw line.
Jason Gibson scored 19 points to lead Towson (6-4).
No. 22 Wisconsin 64, Indiana 59
MADISON, Wis. — Johnny Davis scored 23 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:18 left to help Wisconsin erase a 22-point deficit and beat Indiana.
Wisconsin (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) has won 19 straight home games over Indiana, which hasn’t beaten the Badgers in Madison since a 69-59 decision on Jan. 25, 1998.
Wisconsin trailed 42-20 late in the first half and was down 42-25 at the intermission, but scored the game’s final 11 points. Indiana (7-2, 1-1) missed 14 of its last 15 shots.
Race Thompson led Indiana with 12 points.
No. 24 BYU 82, Utah State 71
PROVO, Utah — Alex Barcello scored 17 points while Te’Jon Lucas added 14 points and six assists to lead BYU past Utah State.
Fousseyni Traore chipped in 14 points and Trevin Knell added a season-high 13. The Cougars (8-1) shot 50% from the field as they won their second straight game and remained unbeaten at home.
Justin Bean had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead the Aggies (6-3).
Women’s
No. 5 Baylor 94, Alcorn State 40
WACO, Texas — NaLyssa Smith had her ninth consecutive double-double, Ja’Mee Asberry matched her career best with six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 20 points as No. 5 Baylor overwhelmed Alcorn State 94-40 on Wednesday.
Smith, a preseason All-American, had 25 points and 10 rebounds while playing only 20 minutes. Her nine double-doubles lead the nation, and she has 33 overall in her career.
Sarah Andrews had 14 points while Caitlin Bickle had 13 points and six assists for Baylor (9-1).
Freshman guard Zy’nyia White had a team-high eight points for Alcorn State (0-7) in a rare midweek day game with local elementary school students in the crowd.
No. 8 Maryland 86, Purdue 71
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ashley Owusu scored eight of her 20 points in the fourth quarter, leading Maryland past Purdue.
Owusu added nine rebounds and five assists for the Terrapins (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who trailed by four at halftime in their final tune-up before playing at No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday.
Katie Benzan and and Angel Reese each had 15 points for Maryland, which scored 34 points off 23 Purdue turnovers in its third consecutive victory. Mimi Collins and Chloe Bibby each added 12 points.
Brooke Moore scored a season-high 22 points and hit six 3-pointers to lead the Boilermakers (6-4, 0-2), who suffered consecutive losses for the first time this season.
No. 15 Iowa State 77, No. 12 Iowa 70
AMES, Iowa — Sisters Ashley and Aubrey Joens each had a double-double for the second straight game and Iowa State edged Iowa to snap a five-game losing streak in the series.
The game, a first when both were ranked among the top 15, wasn’t decided until Ashley Joens made three of four free throws in the final 15 seconds.
Ashley Joens had 26 points, 11 rebounds, a career-high tying six assists and a steal. Aubrey Joens had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Lexie Donarski scored 16 points for the Cyclones (9-1).
Caitlin Clark had 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block for Iowa. Monika Czinano scored 13 points, and McKenna Warnock 11 for the Hawkeyes (5-2). Kate Martin grabbed 10 rebounds.
No. 21 Georgia 69, North Florida 40
ATHENS, Ga. — Jenna Staiti had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Que Morrison added 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Georgia eased by North Florida.
Morrison scored nine points in the first quarter as Georgia jumped out to a 20-5 lead and led by double figures the rest of the way. North Florida shot 2 for 12 in the opening period.
Sarah Ashlee Barker added 11 points and five steals for Georgia (8-1). Staiti recorded her 15th career double-double and Morrison notched her fourth.
No. 22 Notre Dame 73, Valparaiso 56
VALPARAISO, Ind. — Madelyn Westbeld scored 20 points and Olivia Miles posted a double-double in Notre Dame’s win over Valparaiso.
MIles had 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Dara Mabrey added 14 points for Notre Dame (8-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.