Men’s
No. 5 Villanova 85, Marquette 68
MILWAUKEE — Collin Gillespie scored 22 points and sank six 3-pointers as No. 5 Villanova routed Marquette for its sixth consecutive victory.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Justin Moore had 13 points each and Caleb Daniels added 10 to help the Wildcats (8-1, 3-0 Big East) overpower Marquette (5-5, 1-3), which lost its third straight. Gillespie shot 6 of 11 from 3-point range.
No. 8 Tennessee 80,
USC Upstate 60
KNOXVILLE. Tenn. — Victor Bailey scored 18 points as No. 8 Tennessee struggled before beating USC Upstate 80-60 on Wednesday.
It wasn’t until a 12-2 run midway through the second half that the Volunteers (6-0) finally pulled away, Bailey had four points in that burst. Josiah-Jordan James added 11 points and eight rebounds. John Fulkerson scored 10.
No. 23 Ohio State 80,
No. 11 Rutgers 68
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Duane Washington Jr. scored 22 points and No. 23 Ohio State rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to beat No. 11 Rutgers 80-68 on Wednesday.
E.J. Liddell had 21 points and Kyle Young added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Ohio State (7-1, 1-1 Big Ten), which trailed 48-32 with 15 minutes left in the game. The Buckeyes went on a 20-1 run late in the second half to seize control and hand Rutgers (6-1, 2-1) its first loss.
Ron Harper Jr. had 20 points, Montez Mathis scored 16 and Jacob Young added 12 for the Scarlet Knights.
No. 13 Creighton 66,
No. 22 Xavier 61
OMAHA, Neb. — Antwann Jones and Denzel Mahoney scored 13 points each to lead No. 13 Creighton to a 66-61 win over 22nd-ranked Xavier on Wednesday, handing the Musketeers their first loss of the season.
The Bluejays used an 8-0 run to start the second half to open up a 44-34 lead before the Musketeers (8-1, 1-1 Big East) cut it to 64-61 with 10 seconds left on Paul Scruggs’ 3-pointer. Creighton inbounded the ball to Jones, but the sophomore transfer from Memphis made an ill-advised decision to throw the basketball away after getting trapped along the baseline.
No. 18 Illinois 98, Penn State 81
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Ayo Dosunmu scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half to lead Illinois past Penn State.
Kofi Cockburn added 23 points and Andre Curbelo had 15 points and eight assists for the Illini (6-3, 2-1 Big Ten).
No. 25 Oregon vs. UCLA, postponed
Women
No. 6 Arizona 96, Idaho 42
TUSCON, Ariz. — Shaina Pellington scored 16 points and Helena Pueyo had all of her 14 points in the first half to lead No. 6 Arizona to a 96-42 victory over Idaho on Wednesday.
Cate Reese scored 12 points, Aari McDonald had 11 points and six assists and Lauren Ware had 10 points and a career-high 13 rebounds or the Wildcats (6-0), who got 58 points from their bench.
McDonald has scored in double figures in 73 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NCAA.
No. 19 Indiana 75, Minnesota 54
MINNEAPOLIS — Mackenzie Holmes and Jaelynn Penn scored 19 points apiece and Indiana beat Minnesota.
Holmes shot 9 of 13 from the field and had three blocks. Penn, a 5-foot-10 guard who ranks 18th all-time at Indiana with 1,258 career points, made 7 of 13 from the field, 4 of 8 from 3-point range and had four steals.
Homes made a layup 10 seconds into the second quarter to give the Hoosiers (4-2, 2-0 Big Ten) the lead. Penn followed with a 3 and Aleksa Gulbe a layup in a 14-2 run that made it 29-18 when Ali Patberg capped the spurt with a jumper. The Golden Gophers were 0 of 7 from the field and committed three turnovers during the stretch.
Jasmine Powell scored 12 points and Bagwell Katalinich added 10 for the Gophers (1-4, 0-3), who are off to their worst start since losing five of their first six games to open the 1997-98 season.
