Men’s
No. 6 Villanova 71, Penn 56
PHILADELPHIA — Collin Gillespie scored 26 points, Brandon Slater had 16 and Villanova beat Penn.
The Wildcats (5-2) used an early 13-0 run that gave them a needed cushion by halftime.
No. 10 Arkansas 97, Central Arkansas 60
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Stanley Umude scored 17 points off the bench and rkansas won its seventh straight game to start the season.
Utah Valley 72, No. 12 BYU 65, OT
OREM, Utah — Fardaws Aimaq had 24 points and 22 rebounds, Justin Harmon also scored 24 points and Utah Valley stunned BYU in overtime.
Connor Harding added 10 points for the Wolverines (7-1), who beat the Cougars for the second time in school history.
Alex Barcello led BYU (6-1) with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Spencer Johnson added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Seneca Knight and Te’Jon Lucas scored 10 points apiece.
Oklahoma 74, No. 14 Florida 67
NORMAN, Okla. — Tanner Groves scored 20 points to lead Oklahoma to a victory over Florida.
Groves, a transfer from Eastern Washington, shot 8 of 11 and had eight rebounds.
Jalen Hill scored 18 points and Umoja Gibson added 15 for Oklahoma (7-1), which earned its biggest win yet under new coach Porter Moser. He picked up his 300th career coaching win after previous stops at Arkansas-Little Rock, Illinois State and Loyola Chicago.
Georgia 82, No. 18 Memphis 79
ATHENS, Ga. — Jabri Abdur-Rahim’s 3-pointer with less than 2 minutes remaining gave Georgia the lead, and the Bulldogs snapped their four-game losing streak by beating No. 18 Memphis 82-79 on Wednesday night.
The 3-pointer by Abdur-Rahim, who scored 15 points, gave the Bulldogs a 78-77 lead over the Tigers, who led most of the second half. Kario Oquendo, who scored a game-high 24 points, followed with a steal and jam that extended the lead to three points.
No. 19 Iowa State 83, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 64
AMES, Iowa — Izaiah Brockington had 23 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, and Iowa State shook off a slow start to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
No. 20 Southern Cal 93, Utah 73
LOS ANGELES — Isaiah Mobley scored 21 points and tied a career high with 13 rebounds, Boogie Ellis added 19 points, and No. 20 Southern California opened Pac-12 play Wednesday night by rolling to a 93-73 victory over Utah.
It is the second straight game that Mobley has had a double-double. He had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Friday’s win over San Diego State in the final of the Wooden Legacy.
Ellis scored 12 points during the final seven minutes of the first half as the Trojans went on a 23-7 run to take a 48-28 lead at halftime. USC (7-0, 1-0 Pac-12) started out 9 of 21 from the field, but made 13 of its last 14 to end the half.
USC’s largest lead was at the end of the game. Max Agbonkpolo scored 16 points and Ethan Anderson had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Utah’s Both Gach tied a career high with 28 points and David Jenkins Jr. added 21. The Utes (5-2, 0-1) have dropped two straight after winning their first four.
Branden Carlson — who came into the game as Utah’s leading scorer — suffered what appeared to be a right ankle injury midway through the first half and did not return. The junior center had a boot on his right foot as he watched the rest of the game from the bench.
No. 21 Auburn 85, UCF 68
AUBURN, Ala. — Walker Kessler had 17 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and six blocks, freshman Jabari Smith scored 20 points, and Auburn beat UCF.
No. 22 Michigan State 73, Louisville 64
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Malik Hall scored eight of his 15 points in a 1:34 stretch early in the second half, helping Michigan State build a big lead it needed to hold off Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
No. 23 Wisconsin 70, Georgia Tech 66
ATLANTA — Brad Davison scored nine straight points midway through the second half and finished with 27, leading Wisconsin past Georgia Tech.
Wisconsin leading scorer Johnny Davis added 15 points and six rebounds.
North Carolina 72, No. 24 Michigan 51
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Caleb Love scored 22 points to help North Carolina take control after halftime, and the Tar Heels handled Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
North Carolina led 29-27 at the half and shot 58% after the break to turn the game into a surprising rout.
No. 25 Seton Hall 85, Wagner 63
NEWARK, N.J. — Jared Rhoden had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Kadary Richmond added 10 points, leading Seton Hall past Wagner.
Women’s
No. 11 Tennessee 76, Tennessee Tech 48
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Alexus Dye had 20 points and nine rebounds, Tamari Key added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and No. 11 Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech 76-48 on Wednesday night.
No. 15 Texas 78, Jackson State 64
AUSTIN, Texas — Lauren Ebo had 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, and Texas overcame foul trouble to turn back Jackson State.
No. 16 Kentucky 83, West Virginia 60
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rhyne Howard scored 27 points and Kentucky rolled over West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
No. 17 Texas A&M 65, Little Rock 50
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kayla Wells and Destiny Pitts each scored 15 points as Texas A&M extended its season-opening win streak.
Syracuse 97, No. 18 Ohio State 91
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Teisha Hyman scored a career-high 30 points, Chrislyn Carr scored all 24 of her points in the second half and Syracuse upended Ohio State.
UC Davis 64, No. 18 Oregon 57
EUGENE, Ore. — Cierra Hall scored 13 points, Sage Stobbart scored all 11 of her points in the second half, and UC Davis ended No. 18 Oregon’s 44-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents, beating the Ducks 64-57.
Princeton 58, No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast 55
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Abby Meyers scored 18 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 20 seconds left, and Princeton beat Florida Gulf Coast.
No. 23 Oregon State 76, Pacific 72
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Talia von Oelhoffen made a go-ahead 3-pointer with under a minute to play and sank two free throws with 1.5 seconds left, leading Oregon State past Pacific. Von Oelhoffen led Oregon State (4-2) with 18 points.
