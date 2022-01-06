Men’s
No. 10 Michigan St. 79, Nebraska 67
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Freshman guard Max Christie scored a season-high 21 points and Gabe Brown added 14 to help No. 10 Michigan State pull away and beat Nebraska 79-67 on Wednesday night for its eighth victory in a row.
The Spartans (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) led by just four at halftime because they turned the ball over 12 times. But then Michigan State made three 3-pointers early in the second half to go ahead 47-39 and maintained the lead by taking better care of the basketball, finishing with 19 turnovers.
Malik Hall had 12 points for the Spartans, whose losses this season were against No. 1 Baylor and No. 6 Kansas.
Derrick Walker scored 16 for the Cornhuskers (6-9, 0-4).
No. 11 Iowa St. 51, No. 25 Texas Tech 47
AMES, Iowa — Izaiah Brockington’s four-point play with 1:52 left propelled Iowa State past Texas Tech in a defensive struggle.
Brockington’s fall-away 3-pointer came moments after the Red Raiders took a 42-40 lead. The Cyclones guard was knocked off balance, but his clutch shot swished through.
The resulting foul gave Brockington a chance for the four-point play, and his free throw gave Iowa State a 44-42 advantage.
Brockington led the Cyclones (13-1, 1-1 Big 12) with 14 points and nine rebounds. Aljaz Kunc added 13 points.
Davion Warren paced the Red Raiders (10-3, 0-1) with 12 points.
Texas Tech was reduced to just five scholarship players due to health and safety protocols. The Red Raiders were also dealing with injuries to their top two scorers, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Kevin McCullar.
No. 12 Houston 83, South Florida 66
TAMPA, Fla. — Josh Carlton scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Houston past South Florida.
Carlton’s previous best was 21 points for UConn on March 7, 2019, against Temple.
Kyler Edwards, who returned after missing Sunday’s 66-61 win at Temple with a sprained ankle, had 15 points, eight assists and eight rebounds for the Cougars (13-2, 2-0 American Athletic Conference). Fabian White Jr. added 15 points and Jamal Shead scored 13.
The Bulls (5-8, 0-1) got 16 points from Javon Greene and Jamir Chaplin.
No. 15 Alabama 83, Florida 70
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Jahvon Quinerly and Juwan Gary scored 19 points apiece and Alabama opened the second half against Florida with a 22-4 run.
The Crimson Tide (11-3, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) used the huge spurt to win consecutive games for the first time in a month and notch its first road victory of the season.
Florida (9-4, 0-1) whittled a 15-point deficit to 66-61 with six minutes to play, but Quinerly answered with a layup and Keon Ellis followed with a steal and a dunk to push the lead to back to nine. The Gators never got closer than that the rest of the way.
Florida lost for the fourth time in seven games and dropped the first of three straight against ranked SEC teams.
Ellis finished with 13 points for the Crimson Tide, which had all five starters score in double figures. Jaden Shackelford chipped in with 14, and Charles Bediako added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Colin Castleton led the Gators with 19 points but also committed four of their 20 turnovers.
No. 18 Tennessee 66, Mississippi 60, OT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santiago Vescovi scored 17 points, including a critical 3-pointer and two big free throws in overtime, as Tennessee pulled out a 66-60 victory over Mississippi.
Olivier Nkamhoua added 13 points for the Volunteers (10-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference), who never led during regulation but outscored Ole Miss 15-9 in the extra period. Josiah-Jordan James scored 10.
Tye Fagan had 23 points to lead the Rebels (8-5, 0-1). Down five players — two injured and three in COVID-19 protocol — Mississippi started strong and led by 12 in the first half but couldn’t hang on.
No. 19 Villanova 75, Creighton 41
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Justin Moore scored 22 points and Jermaine Samuels added 18 as Villanova routed Creighton.
Collin Gillespie had 11 points and Brandon Slater finished with 10 for Villanova (10-4, 3-1 Big East), which has steadied itself with three straight wins following consecutive losses by a combined 41 points. The Wildcats avenged a 79-59 defeat at Creighton on Dec. 17.
Alex O’Connell scored 13 for the Bluejays (10-4, 2-1).
Women’s
No. 6 Indiana 76, Wisconsin 53
MADISON, Wisc. — Ali Patberg scored 18 points and Mackenzie Holmes added 16 to help No. 6 Indiana beat Wisconsin 76-53 on Wednesday night.
Patberg scored 12 points in the first half when Indiana used a 19-9 second quarter to take a 36-21 lead. Grace Berger had 11 assists and scored seven points in the victory.
Aleska Gulbe scored 13 points and had eight rebounds for the Hoosiers, who’ve won eight straight in the series against Wisconsin.
Indiana (12-2, 4-0 Big Ten) held Wisconsin to under 70 points, and the Badgers became the 14th opponent the Hoosiers have held below that mark.
Indiana had 18 assists on 28 field goals in the game. The Hoosiers shot 48.8 percent from the field. The Hoosiers shot 85.7 percent (12 of 14) from the free-throw line.
Holmes and Grace Berger had eight rebounds apiece for Indiana.
Texas Tech 74, No. 9 Texas 61
AUSTIN, Texas — Vivian Gray scored 23 points, Bre’Amber Scott had 21 and Texas Tech dominated inside to beat No. 9 Texas 74-61 on Wednesday night.
The Red Raiders (8-5, 1-1 Big 12) shot 50 percent from the field, had an 24-16 edge in the paint and continually went to the free throw line, enabling them to overcome a season-high 26 turnovers.
Tech converted 34 of 44 free throws — Gray was 13 for 17 and Scott nine for 10 — while Texas hit 12 of 19. The Longhorns made eight straight in the third quarter but missed their last four when the deficit was single digits, helping Tech pull away.
No. 12 Iowa St. 81, No. 23 Oklahoma 71
NORMAN, Okla. — Emily Ryan scored a career-high 22 points with eight assists, Ashley Joens had 17 points and 13 rebounds for her eighth double-double this season and No. 12 Iowa State beat No. 23 Oklahoma 81-71 on Wednesday night to snap the Sooners’ nine-game winning streak.
Iowa State closed the third quarter on a 16-7 run, with two 3-pointers from Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, to build a 66-52 lead. The Cyclones shot 55% from the field in the quarter, led by Ryan’s 5-of-6 shooting for 11 points.
Oklahoma started the fourth on an 8-0 run with six straight points from Madi Williams. But Iowa State scored 10 of the next 13 points, highlighted by Ryan’s three-point play to tie her career high of 21.
Beatriz Jordao added 15 points and Morgan Kane scored 10 for Iowa State (13-1, 2-0 Big 12). Joens, averaging 20.6 points per game and 9.6 rebounds, secured her 39th career double-double.
No. 24 South Florida 61, Cincinnati 46
CINCINNATI — Elena Tsineke scored 21 points, Bethy Mununga had a double-double and South Florida blitzed Cincinnati from the outset then held off the Bearcats.
The contest marked the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. It was the Bearcats’ first game since Dec. 22 following a cancellation and postponement due to COVID-19 protocols.
Arame Niang’s basket 29 seconds in marked Cincinnati’s only lead. South Florida (11-4, 1-0) went on a 13-0 run and closed out the first quarter with a 23-4 lead with the help of four 3-pointers. The Bearcats (7-6, 0-1) made just 1 of 14 shots for the quarter.
