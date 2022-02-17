Top 25 Men
No. 1 Gonzaga 86, Pepperdine 66
MALIBU— Drew Timme scored 19 points, Chet Holmgren had 18 points and 17 rebounds and Andrew Nembhard added a career-high 14 assists to lead Gonzaga over Pepperdine.
Timme threw down an alley-oop dunk on a pass from Nembhard just six seconds in, and it was that kind of game for both teams.
No. 2 Auburn 94, Vanderbilt 80
AUBURN, Ala. — Freshman forward Jabari Smith scored a season-high 31 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead Auburn to a victory over Vanderbilt.
Walker Kessler added 22 points to help the Tigers (24-2, 12-1 Southeastern Conference) overcome a slow start against the Commodores (13-12, 5-8).
No. 5 Purdue 70, Northwestern 64
EVANSTON, Ill. — Zach Edey had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Purdue moved into first place in the Big Ten with a rugged victory over Northwestern.
Capping a stretch of eight games in 21 days, the Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4) shot 45% from the field and committed 14 turnovers — a sluggish performance by one of the country’s most efficient teams. But they held the Wildcats to 35% shooting and controlled the glass with a 39-34 rebounding advantage.
No. 11 Texas Tech 83, No. 7 Baylor 73
LUBBOCK, Texas — Kevin Obanor scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half while rediscovering his long-range shot, and finished with 13 rebounds, as Texas Tech beat Baylor, completing a regular-season series sweep of the reigning national champion Bears.
Obanor had missed 11 consecutive 3-pointers over 2½ games before making back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to cap a 14-3 run that started the second half and put the Red Raiders (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) ahead to stay.
Rutgers 70, No. 12 Illinois 59
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Cliff Omoruyi had 15 points, 13 rebounds and a reverse alley-oop dunk in Rutgers’ game-breaking run as the Scarlet Knights beat No. 12 Illinois for their fourth straight win over a ranked team.
The run is the longest in school history for the Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten), and there’s a chance to continue the streak with games next week at No. 5 Purdue and home against No. 15 Wisconsin. The last team to win four straight against ranked teams in the regular season was Michigan State in 2019-20.
No. 24 UConn 70, Seton Hall 65
STORRS, Conn. — Adama Sanogo had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and UConn beat Seton Hall.
It was the sixth double-double of the season for Sanogo, the Huskies’ sophomore center. Tyrese Martin had 16 points and 10 rebounds for UConn (18-7, 9-5 Big East), while R.J. Cole added 16 points.
No. 25 Alabama 80, Mississippi State 75
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jahvon Quinerly had 21 points and eight assists to lead Alabama to a win over Mississippi State.
Charles Bediako scored 15 points. Jaden Shackelford added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Darius Miles finished with 12 points. JD Davison added seven points and 10 rebounds for the Crimson Tide (17-9, 7-6 Southeastern Conference).
Top 25 Women
No. 14 Texas 73, No. 6 Iowa St. 48
AUSTIN, Texas — Rori Harmon scored 20 points and No. 14 Texas used a smothering defensive effort to beat No. 6 Iowa State, snapping the Big 12 leading Cyclones’ five-game win streak.
Audrey Warren added 16 points and four steals as she locked down Iowa State standout forward Ashley Joens over the first three quarters as Texas pulled away.
Joens scored 18 to become Iowa State’s career scoring leader, but struggled most of the game to find her shot and committed six turnovers. She now has 2,156, passing Angie Welle, who scored 2,149 from 1999-2002,
No. 7 Baylor 80, TCU 55
WACO, Texas — Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith both had double-doubles for the second game in a row and Baylor extended its three-decade winning streak over TCU.
Egbo had her third consecutive double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds, and also had three blocked shots. Smith had her 17th double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Lewis added 14 points for the Bears (20-5, 10-3 Big 12) and Ja’Mee Asberry had 11 points.
Texas Tech 97, No. 15 Oklahoma 87
NORMAN, Okla. — Vivian Gray scored 35 points to reach 2,000 in her career, Taylah Thomas had 22 points and 13 rebounds and Texas Tech beat Oklahoma to snap a seven-game losing streak.
Gray, who was 12 of 24 from the field, entered needing 28 points to reach the milestone. She reached the mark on a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, the first of her 10 points in the frame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.