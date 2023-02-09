WOMEN
Marquette 59, No. 4 UConn 52
MILWAUKEE — UConn lost back-to-back games for the first time in three decades after the fourth-ranked Huskies were beaten by Marquette.
The Huskies, who were playing three nights after an 81-77 home loss to No. 1 South Carolina, lost consecutive games for the first time since March 1993.
Chloe Marotta had 19 points and Jordan King added 18 for Marquette (16-8, 9-6 Big East), which beat UConn (21-4, 13-1) for the first time in 17 meetings.
Marquette had led UConn early in the fourth quarter at home last season before fading down the stretch and losing 72-58.
This time, the Golden Eagles closed the deal, holding the Huskies to their lowest point total of the season.
No. 13 Ohio St. 93, Minnesota 63
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cotie McMahon and Taylor Mikesell combined for 49 points on 17-of-28 shooting and No. 13 Ohio State rolled to a victory over Minnesota.
McMahon was 8 of 13 from the field and 9 of 9 from the foul line, converting three three-point plays for 25 points. Mikesell was 6 of 6 from the 3-point line and 9 of 15 overall for 24 points.
Taylor Thierry added 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting for the Buckeyes (21-4, 10-4 Big Ten Conference), who shot 55% for the game despite a 5 of 17 fourth quarter. Eboni Walker scored 12 points and Hevynn Bristow 10.
Ohio State was 8 of 10 behind the arc with 23 assists on 35 baskets, 15 of 18 from the line and scored 27 points off 23 turnovers.
Mara Braun scored 19 points for the Golden Gophers (9-15, 2-11).
No. 15 Villanova 82, Georgetown 53
WASHINGTON — Maddy Siegrist scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Kaitlyn Orihel added a career-high 20 points and No. 15 Villanova beat Georgetown.
Villanova closed the first quarter by scoring 19 unanswered points, with eight points from Siegrist, for a 24-7 lead. The Wildcats led 43-16 at halftime behind 13 points apiece from Siegrist and Orihel. Villanova had an assist on 11 of its 15 field goals.
Lucy Olsen had 10 points and seven assists for Villanova (21-4, 12-2 Big East), which has 20 wins for a second straight season. The Wildcats have won 18 of the last 22 games in the series, including a 71-64 home win on Jan. 4 behind 29 points and 10 rebounds by Siegrist.
Kristina Moore scored 12 points, Kennedy Fauntleroy had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Jada Claude scored 10 for Georgetown (12-12, 5-10).
No. 20 Texas 80, Texas Tech 71
AUSTIN, Texas — Shaylee Gonzales scored 25 points, Rori Harmon had a double-double and No. 20 Texas defeated Texas Tech.
The Longhorns (19-6, 10-2 Big 12 Conference) held the Lady Raiders (16-8, 4-7) to 39 points through three quarters. In winning their sixth straight they also added one quarter to their season total of 17 quarters holding an opponent to single digits and avenged a 68-64 loss at Texas Tech three weeks earlier.
DeYona Gaston scored 16 points and Harmon had 15 with 10 assists for Texas.
Bre’Amber Scott had 26 points, Bryn Gerlich 16 and Bailey Maupin 13 for Texas Tech.
MEN
No. 2 Houston 80, Tulsa 42
HOUSTON — Marcus Sasser scored 25 points and had five 3-pointers, Emanuel Sharp added 13 points and Houston earned its fifth straight win.
Sasser scored 19 points on 8 of 13 shooting in the first half as the Cougars (23-2, 11-1 American Athletic Conference) built a 46-18 halftime lead. The senior guard had the first 12 points in a 24-2 run that gave Houston a 31-12 lead with six minutes remaining in the first half.
Tim Dalger scored 13 points, and Sam Griffin added 11 points for Tulsa (5-18, 1-11).
No. 3 Alabama 97, Florida 69
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Brandon Miller scored 24 points and made 4 of 8 3-pointers to lead No. 3 Alabama over Florida.
The Crimson Tide (21-3, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 29-point halftime lead against the Gators (13-11, 6-5), who had knocked off then-No. 2 Tennessee a week earlier.
Miller added nine rebounds and three assists for the Tide.
Colin Castleton led Florida with 29 points and 10 rebounds.
Vanderbilt 66, No. 6 Tennessee 65
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyrin Lawrence knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner at the buzzer as the Vanderbilt Commodores snapped an 11-game skid against its in-state rival by upsetting sixth-ranked Tennessee.
Students rushed the court and joined the Commodores (12-12, 5-6) in celebrating easily the biggest win in coach Jerry Stackhouse’s fourth season.
Tennessee (19-5, 8-2) had a chance to finish off the win after Olivier Nkamhoua knocked down a 15-foot jumper with 50 seconds left for a 65-63 lead. Liam Robbins missed a turnaround jumper with 27 seconds for Vanderbilt, and Zakai Zeigler grabbed the rebound.
Lawrence finished with a team-high 19 points. Robbins added 14 and nine rebounds, and Jordan Wright had 12.
Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key each had 14 to lead Tennessee. Nkamhoua and Julian Phillips added 10 apiece.
West Virginia 76, No. 11 Iowa St. 71
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Kedrian Johnson tied a career high with 22 points, and West Virginia held off Iowa State.
Emmitt Mathews added a season-high 20 points for the Mountaineers (15-9, 4-7 Big 12), who have won five of seven to get their season moving in the right direction after they dropped five in a row during one stretch.
Jaren Holmes led the Cyclones (16-7, 7-4) with 18 points. Freshman Tamin Lipsey had a season-high 16 points and Caleb Grill added 13.
No. 14 Baylor 82, Oklahoma 72
WACO, Texas — Keyonte George had 23 points, Adam Flagler scored 20 and big man Johnathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua made a couple of key 3-pointers as Baylor held on to beat Oklahoma.
Langston Love added 19 points for Baylor (18-6, 7-4 Big 12), which has won eight of nine overall since losing its first three league games.
Grant Sherfield had 15 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Sooners.
No. 20 Providence 74, Georgetown 62
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Bryce Hopkins scored 17 points and Providence won for the fourth time in five games.
Devin Carter and Ed Croswell had 12 points apiece as the Friars (18-6, 10-3 Big East). Noah Locke added 11 points, shooting 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
Bradley Ezewiro paced last-place Georgetown (6-19, 1-13) with 19 points.
No. 23 Creighton 75, Seton Hall 62
NEWARK, N.J. — Baylor Scheierman had 19 points and nine rebounds, Ryan Nembhard added 15 on 6-of-7 shooting and dished out four assists, and Creighton fended off a feisty Seton Hall.
Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 13 points and Arthur Kaluma had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bluejays (16-8, 10-3 Big East).
Dawes had 19 points, Samuel had 11 points and Kadary Richmond added 10 points for Seton Hall.
No. 25 San Diego St. 63, Utah St. 61
LOGAN, Utah — Matt Bradley scored 18 points and San Diego State held on to beat Utah State.
Bradley made his first seven shots and went 7 of 9 from the field overall to help keep the Aztecs (19-5, 10-2 Mountain West Conference) atop the conference standings. Jaedon LeDee had 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Micah Parrish added 12 points for San Diego State. The Aztecs’ top three scorers grabbed a combined 22 rebounds.
Steven Ashworth had 18 points, six assists and five rebounds for Utah State (19-6, 8-4). Taylor Funk added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies, who lost at home for just the second time this season.
