Men
No. 1 Houston 89, Tulane 59
HOUSTON — J’Wan Roberts had a career-high 26 points and seven rebounds, Marcus Sasser scored 22 points and Houston beat Tulane.
Houston secured at least a share of the American Athletic Conference regular-season championship. The Cougars (26-2, 14-1) have won eight straight games and the league title is their fourth in five seasons.
No. 2 Alabama 78, South Carolina 76, OT
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brandon Miller scored a career-high 41 points, including the go-ahead basket with 0.9 seconds left in overtime, as No. 2 Alabama outlasted South Carolina 78-76 on Wednesday night.
Miller’s performance came a day after the 6-foot-9 freshman standout was linked to a fatal shooting near campus last month. However, hours before tipoff, Alabama said Miller was “not a suspect” and would remain an “active member” for the Crimson Tide (24-4, 14-1 Southeastern Conference).
Miller shook off some early struggles to lead Alabama, which kept its one-game lead over No. 25 Texas A&M in the race for the SEC regular-season championship.
Miller’s final basket in regulation, with 4.1 seconds to play, tied the game at 68 and forced the extra period. Miller finished 14 of 25 from the field and had six of Alabama’s seven 3-pointers.
Boston College 63, No. 6 Virginia 48
BOSTON — Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 points, Jaeden Zackery had all 12 of his points in the second half and Boston College held Virginia to a season-low 32% from the field.
The Eagles have beaten three ranked teams this season. With BC (14-15, 8-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) only adding to its lead in the final minutes, the raucous Conte Forum crowd gathered along the perimeter of the court, ready to rush it at the buzzer.
Jayden Gardner scored 16 points for Virginia (21-5, 13-4), which fell into a second-place tie with Pittsburgh in the ACC standings, one-half game behind Miami. The Cavaliers, who had been as high as No. 2 in the AP Top 25, had won four in a row and 11 of their previous 12 games.
No. 18 UConn 87, No. 20 Providence 69
STORRS, Conn. — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and UConn beat Providence to split the rivals’ regular-season series.
Adama Sanogo and Alex Karaban each added 16 points for the Huskies (21-7, 10-7 Big East), who won for the fifth time in their last six games. Tristen Newton had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Bryce Hopkins scored 16 points and Jared Bynum had 14 for the Friars (20-8, 12-5), who fell two games behind Big East-leading Marquette.
Women
No. 20 Iowa State 73, Oklahoma State 68
STILLWATER, Okla. — Anna Gret Asi capped Oklahoma State’s best 3-point shooting night of the season with a clutch, tightly contested shot in the final minute and the Cowgirls topped No. 20 Iowa State 73-68 on Wednesday night in a showdown for third place in the Big 12 Conference.
Asi made the score 71-66 as the shot clock expired with 49 seconds to play, making Oklahoma State 8 of 12 behind the line.
The Cyclones had a chance to tie the game but air-balled a 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds to play and then had to foul three times before sending the Cowgirls to the line. Lexy Keys wrapped it up with .4 to go.
Nebraska 90, No. 25 Illinois 57
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Jaz Shelley scored 26 points, Isabelle Bourne had a double-double and Nebraska raced to a 90-57 win over No. 25 Illinois on Wednesday night.
The Cornhuskers shot 59% (36 of 61), had a 44-24 rebounding advantage and outscored the Illini 46-18 inside to avenge a 72-64 loss in the first meeting that started a four-game losing streak they just snapped.
Bourne had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Cornhuskers (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten Conference). Sam Haiby added 12 points and Alex Markowski and Maddie Krull had 11 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.