Men
No. 2 Baylor 83, Stephen F. Austin 52
WACO, Texas — Adam Flagler scored 11 of his 14 points before halftime when No. 2 Baylor took control on the way to an 83-52 win over Stephen F. Austin in the Bears’ home opener Wednesday, a night later than scheduled and against a different opponent than planned.
Flagler led five players in double figures for the Bears (4-0).
No. 4 Michigan St. at No. 18 Virginia, postponed
No. 11 West Virginia vs. Robert Morris, canceled
No. 13 Wisconsin 73, Rhode Island 62
MADISON, Wis. — Brad Davison scored 23 points and No. 13 Wisconsin beat Rhode Island 73-62 on Wednesday in a nonconference game added to the schedule two days ago.
Wisconsin (4-1) originally was slated to host No. 25 Louisville on Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but the Cardinals canceled their second consecutive game following a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Rhode Island was added as a replacement Monday.
No. 13 Texas 74, Texas St. 53
AUSTIN, Texas — Freshman Greg Brown scored 18 points and No. 13 Texas eased past Texas State 74-53 Wednesday night in the Longhorns’ final non-conference tune-up before the start of Big 12 play.
No. 17 Texas Tech 51,
Abilene Christian 44
LUBBOCK, Texas — Kyler Edwards scored 19 points and Texas Tech avoided a major upset in a defensive struggle with Abilene Christian.
The Red Raiders (5-1) trailed with seven minutes remaining before Edwards made one of two free throws to get even. Nimari Burnett, who scored 10 points, made a pair to put Texas Tech up for good at 38-36.
No. 19 Richmond 78,
Northern Iowa 68
RICHMOND, Va. — Tyler Burton had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Richmond used a 21-6 run in the second half to pull away from Northern Iowa.
Grant Golden added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Spiders (4-0). Blake Francis scored 16 points and Jacob Gilyard had 12 points and 11 assists.
No. 20 Florida St. 69, Indiana 67, OT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Scottie Barnes banked in a runner with with two seconds left in overtime to give No. 20 Florida State a 69-67 victory over Indiana on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for its 25th straight home victory.
The freshman had nine points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals for the Seminoles (2-0). Florida State has won 40 straight nonconference home games, and 10 overtime games in a row.
Women
No. 2 Louisville 73, Duke 49
DURHAM, N.C. — Dana Evans scored 24 points and second-ranked Louisville pulled away in the second half to beat Duke 73-49 on Wednesday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference for both teams
Kianna Smith added 15 points for the Cardinals (5-0). They led by just six midway through the third quarter before going on an 18-5 run to blow the game open.
Louisville shot 44% and made 7 of 16 3-pointers, with Smith hitting three and Evans and freshman Hailey Van Lith each making two.
No. 4 NC State 76, Elon 47
RALEIGH, N.C. — Elissa Cunane had 22 points and 13 rebound in three quarters in North Carolina State’s victory over Elon.
Cunane was 9 for 11 from the field for N.C. State (5-0). Kayla Jones and Jakia Brown-Turner each added 12 points.
No. 9 Kentucky 79, Marshall 45
LEXINGTON, Ky — Blair Green scored a career-high 17 points to help Kentucky beat Marshall.
The Wildcats (5-0) have won 15 of 17 meetings between the two teams, going 10-0 in Lexington.
No. 11 UCLA 102,
UC Santa Barbara 45
LOS ANGELES — Charisma Osborne had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Michaela Onyenwere added 17 points to reach 1,500 in her career and No. 11 UCLA beat UC Santa Barbara 102-45 on Wednesday.
Onyenwere became the 19th player in program history to reach the mark.
Chantel Horvat had 17 points and 12 rebounds for UCLA (3-1), which plays crosstown rival USC on Sunday. Natalie Chou scored 14 points, and Lauryn Miller added 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. The Bruins made all 14 of their free throws while Santa Barbara was 10 of 20.
Horvat and Chou, each scored 11 points in the first half to help UCLA that a 56-24 lead.
Danae Miller scored 16 points and Doris Jones added 11 for Santa Barbara (0-1).
No. 13 Arkansas 79, Southern Methodist 47
DALLAS — Amber Ramirez hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points and No. 13 Arkansas rolled to a 79-47 win over SMU on Wednesday night.
No. 19 Michigan 93, Butler 54
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Naz Hillmon had 25 points and seven rebounds, Leigha Brown scored 19 points and No. 19 Michigan beat Butler 93-54 on Wednesday.
Michelle Sidor added 16 points with four 3-pointers and Akienreh Johnson had 12 points and five assists for Michigan (5-0), which is off to its best start since opening 7-0 in the 2011-12 season. Hillmon was 10-of-13 shooting as the Wolverines shot 55.6% from the field.
No. 23 Texas 73, Idaho 48
AUSTIN, Texas — Charli Collier had 20 points and 11 rebounds and No. 23 Texas made 12 3-pointers in beating Idaho 73-48 on Wednesday.
Collier’s 3-pointer with 1:41 left in the first quarter put Texas ahead by double figures for good. Five of Texas’ seven baskets to start the second quarter were from 3-point range, and the Longhorns led by 32 at the break.
Texas (4-1) held Idaho to 4-of-27 shooting (14.8%) in the first half. Karisma Ortiz scored 15 points in the half for the Longhorns, making six field goals. Collier added 12 points and five rebounds and Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 11.
