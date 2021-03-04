Men
No. 10 Villanova 72,
No. 14 Creighton 60
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Justin Moore scored 24 points and helped No. 10 Villanova capture the Big East title with a 72-60 win over a No. 14 Creighton team playing with coach Greg McDermott under fire for using language evocative of slavery.
McDermott, who had apologized for urging his players to “stay on the plantation” in a postgame locker room talk following a loss over the weekend, said on Creighton’s pregame radio show that he offered to resign. McDermott said had a long meeting with players on Sunday night and said he saw “pain in their face(s)” and hoped “one mistake doesn’t define you.”
McDermott said he wanted to make sure the Bluejays wanted him to remain as coach and apologized for the “distraction that I brought to this team for the choice that I made.”
McDermott said the Bluejays — whose players wear “equality” on the back of their jerseys — did not ask for him to resign.
“Our guys wanted me to coach and that’s my job,” McDermott said.
McDermott has been Creighton's coach since 2010. McDermott, who is white, acknowledged saying: “Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.”
The coach added that he apologized directly to Creighton’s president, the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, and athletic director Bruce Rasmussen.
No. 11 Florida St. 93, Boston College 64
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — MJ Walker scored 18 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and RaiQuan Gray added 16 points to help No. 11 Florida State win its 25th straight ACC home game, 93-64, over Boston College on Wednesday night.
Gray scored in double figures for an 11th straight game for the Seminoles (15-4, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who are in position to win the league’s regular-season title with a win at Notre Dame on Saturday.
Jay Heath scored a career-high 28 points and Makai Ashton-Langford added 14 points for BC (4-14, 2-10). Heath shot 8 of 14 from 3-point range.
Walker scored 12 points in the first half as the Seminoles cruised to a 53-35 lead at the break and were never challenged.
The Seminoles shot 35 of 63 (55.6%) from the floor and 13 of 27 (48.1%) from 3-point range.
BC shot 22 of 60 (36.7%) and 12 of 31 (38.7% from 3-point range.
Florida State started five seniors in what was their final home game. Senior guard RayQuan Evans scored six points and because of the unique lineup the Seminoles’ bench had a 78-13 advantage over BC’s reserves.
No. 19 San Diego St. 71, UNLV 62
LAS VEGAS — Matt Mitchell scored 19 points and Jordan Schakel added 16 for No. 19 San Diego State, which beat UNLV 71-62 Wednesday night to clinch the Mountain West Conference regular-season title for the second straight year.
Nathan Mensah scored 14 points for the Aztecs (20-4, 14-3 MWC), who used a 14-0 run spanning halftime to take control and win their 11th straight game. They get a week of rest before returning to Las Vegas as the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.
With its NCAA Net Ranking at a season-high No. 17, SDSU appears to have done enough to get an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament if it doesn’t win the conference tourney and secure the MWC’s automatic bid.
The Aztecs controlled their own destiny during the last week after the MWC awarded them a pair of forfeit victories over New Mexico for a series that wasn’t played because the Lobos had injuries but no COVID-19 cases. Those forfeit victories don’t count in SDSU’s overall or formal conference record, but will count for seeding and conference championship implications. SDSU swept two home games against Boise State during the weekend.
David Jenkins Jr. scored 32 points for UNLV (11-13, 8-9), while leading scorer Bryce Hamilton was held to nine points, nine under his average, and fouled out with 1:41 to go.
Women
No. 10 Indiana 89, Iowa 80
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Grace Berger, Mackenzie Holmes, and Ali Patberg each scored 22 points as 10th-ranked Indiana rallied from a seven-point deficit in the third quarter for an 89-80 Big Ten home victory over Iowa on Wednesday.
The Hoosiers (17-4, 15-2 Big Ten) pulled to within a half-game of No. 8 Maryland (19-2, 15-1) for the regular-season conference crown. Indiana has one game remaining while the Terrapins have two.
Iowa freshman guard Caitlin Clark, the nation’s second-leading scorer at 26.9 points per game, led all scorers with 32 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Manika Czinano added 20 points for the Hawkeyes (14-8, 10-8).
Berger scored eight of her points in the pivotal third quarter, when Indiana outscored Iowa 27-16. That’s when Indiana clamped down defensively on Iowa’s one-two punch as Clark had just four shots and Czinano missed five-of-seven shots.
Nicole Cardano-Hillary added seven of her 13 points in the third as the Hoosiers took a 65-59 edge into the final 10 minutes.
Holmes made 11-of-13 shots and had a game-high 11 rebounds for a double-double. Indiana outrebounded Iowa 38-21 and had a 56-38 advantage in points in the paint.
No. 20 West Virginia 72, Kansas St. 64
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Esmery Martinez scored 23 points on 11-of-15 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds to help No. 20 West Virginia beat Kansas State 72-64 on Wednesday night.
Kysre Gondrezick added 14 points, Kirsten Deans and 13 points and nine assists, and Jasmine Carson scored 11 points for West Virginia (19-4, 13-4 Big 12).
Kansas State (8-16, 3-14) scored 10 consecutive points to take its first lead at 20-19 with 49 seconds left in the first quarter, but Martinez answered with a layup 30 seconds later and the Mountaineers led the rest of the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.