Men’s
No. 17 Providence 65,
No. 21 Xavier 62
CINCINNATI — Jared Bynum’s 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining lifted No. 17 Providence to a 65-62 victory over No. 21 Xavier on Wednesday night.
Al Durham led the Friars with 22 points, helping them improve to 17-2 for the first time since the 1976-77 season. Providence is 7-1 in Big East play and has won 11 of 13 overall.
Paul Scruggs, who led Xavier (14-5, 4-4) with 16 points, hit a 3-pointer to give the Musketeers a 62-60 lead with 56 seconds left. But he missed a go-ahead floater to help set up Bynum’s game-winner.
No. 18 Tennessee 78, Florida 71
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santiago Vescovi scored 23 points and Tennessee rallied to beat Florida.
Vescovi connected on 5 of 8 3-pointers. Kennedy Chandler added 17 points, Zakai Zeigler had 11 and Josiah-Jordan James scored all nine of his points in the second half for the Volunteers (14-5, 5-3 Southeastern Conference).
Florida (12-8, 3-5), playing its third game in five days, was led by Anthony Duruji and Tyree Appleby with 16 points each. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 11 points and Myreon Jones added 10.
No. 19 LSU 70, Texas A&M 64
BATON ROUGE, La. — Brandon Murray capped a 21-point performance with a pair of clutch free throws in the final minute, and LSU outscored Texas A&M 13-2 in the last 3:34 to snap a three-game skid.
No. 22 Marquette 73, Seton Hall 63
NEWARK, N.J. — Justin Lewis scored a career-high 33 points to go along with nine rebounds and six assists, and Marquette beat Seton Hall.
Lewis, a redshirt freshman coming off Big East Player of the Week honors, was averaging 15.8 points coming into the game for the Golden Eagles (15-6, 7-3 Big East), who have now won seven straight.
No. 23 Iowa State 84,
Oklahoma State 81, OT
STILLWATER, Okla — Izaiah Brockington scored 26 points and Iowa State held off Oklahoma State in overtime.
Tyrese Hunter had 18 points and Caleb Grill added 15 for the Cyclones (15-5, 3-5 Big 12), who snapped a two-game skid.
Avery Anderson scored a career-high 34 points and Isaac Likekele had 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Oklahoma State (10-9, 3-5).
VCU 70, No. 25 Davidson 68
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Vince Williams scored 16 points, Mikeal Brown-Jones had a huge block with 2 seconds left and VCU held off a furious rally to snap Davidson’s 15-game winning streak.
Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 15 points as the Rams (12-6, 5-2 Atlantic 10) avenged a 63-61 loss to the Wildcats eight days ago.
Women’s
No. 8 Arizona 74, UCLA 63
LOS ANGELES — Shaina Pellington scored 12 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and Sam Thomas added 19 points to lead Arizona to a victory over UCLA.
Arizona (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12) has won four of its last five games and ended the Bruins’ four-game win streak.
The Bruins (9-5, 4-2) were led by IImar’I Thomas who had 14 points. Natalie Chou added 13 and Charisma Osborne 12.
Arizona tied the game on Thomas’ 3-pointer, and Cat Reese made a pair of free throws to give the Wildcats their first lead of the game at 44-42 with 5:05 left in the third quarter. Thomas then hit another 3-pointer from the left wing to give Arizona a five-point lead and UCLA called a timeout.
Then Pellington took over in the fourth.
No. 9 Texas 66,
No. 25 Kansas State 48
AUSTIN, Texas — Aliyah Matharu scored 18 points, Audrey Warren had 16, and Texas contained record-setting Ayoka Lee while beating Kansas State.
Lee, a 6-foot-6 center, scored an NCAA record 61 points during a 94-65 win against No. 18 Oklahoma on Sunday. Texas, taller than Oklahoma, limited the nation’s leading scorer to 20 — 5.5 fewer than her average. She converted 9 of 20 shots from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds.
No. 10 UConn 80, DePaul 78
CHICAGO — Caroline Ducharme drove inside for a tiebreaking layup with 1.5 seconds left, and No. 10 UConn topped Aneesah Morrow and DePaul 80-78 on Wednesday night in a wild matchup between the top teams in the Big East.
Ducharme finished with 19 points as UConn (12-4, 7-0) earned its 20th straight win against DePaul in the series. Christyn Williams added 17 points after missing the previous three games because of COVID-19 protocols.
Finally on the court together, they put on quite a show.
No. 11 Baylor 88, Texas Tech 80
LUBBOCK, Texas — NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points, Sarah Andrews added 19 and Baylor outscored Texas Tech 9-1 in the last 2 1/2 minutes for the win.
The Red Raiders, who have lost 23 straight in the series and trailed by 16 in the last minute of the first half, tied the game at 79 on a three-point play by Taylah Thomas with 2:36 to play.
No. 13 Iowa State 77, Kansas 62
AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 21 points and younger sister Aubrey broke out of a slump with 16 points to lead Iowa State to a win over Kansas.
No. 18 Oklahoma 84,
Oklahoma State 58
NORMAN, Okla. — Liz Scott scored a career-high 22 points and Oklahoma used a strong start and a fast finish to roll to a win over Oklahoma State.
The Sooners bounced back from a 29-point loss to Kansas State that saw the Wildcats’ Ayoka Lee score an NCAA-record 61 points to give first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk a win in her first Bedlam game. It also ended a four-game losing streak in the series.
No. 19 Oregon 70, Utah 66
EUGENE, Ore. — Nyara Sabally scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half, Endyia Rogers added 14 points and Oregon made six free throws in the final minute to hold off Utah for its 12th straight victory in the series.
Sabally made 1 of 2 free throws for a 61-60 lead and teammate Maddie Scherr stole it after a Utah rebound, leading to Sydney Parrish’s open 3-pointer in the corner for a four-point advantage with 1:52 left.
