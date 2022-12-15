MEN
No. 17 Mississippi State 69, Jackson State 59
JACKSON, Miss. — DJ Jeffries scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures as No. 17 Mississippi State overcame some struggles and beat Jackson State.
Tolu Smith and Eric Reed had 13 points and KeShawn Murphy added 10 to lead the Bulldogs (10-0).
Coltie Young, the Starkville native who attended Starkville High School, scored 23 points to lead the Tigers (1-9) against his hometown team. He shot 8 for 13 from the field, including 7 for 11 on 3-pointers.
The Tigers became the first team this season to score more than 55 points against the Bulldogs, who have the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense.
No. 19 Auburn 72, Georgia St. 64
AUBURN, Ala. — Jaylin Williams scored 20 points, Wendell Green Jr. had 17 and Auburn beat Georgia State.
The Tigers (9-1) rebounded from their first loss, 82-73 against Memphis, with a hot-shooting second half after struggling for the first 23 minutes.
Auburn hit 18 of 27 shots in the half but struggled to shake the Panthers (5-5), who led by six a few minutes after coming back for the second half.
Johni Broome scored 13 for the Tigers.
Evan Johnson led Georgia State with 14 points. Dwon Odom had 13 but made just 4 of 16 shots. Brenden Tucker added 10 despite picking up his fourth foul with 17:35 left.
WOMEN
No. 11 LSU 88, Lamar 42
BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese scored 21 of her career-high 32 points in the first half and had 15 rebounds to lead No. 11 LSU to a victory over Lamar.
The Tigers outscored Lamar 26-6 to stretch a two-point lead to a 43-21 halftime advantage. Reese, a sophomore transfer from Maryland, finished 13 of 15 shooting with four assists and four steals.
Flau’jae Johnson had 21 points and eight rebounds for LSU (10-0). Jasmine Carson added 12 points.
Sabria Dean scored 15 points and Portia Adams added 14 to lead Lamar (4-5).
No. 13 Utah 85, Colorado 58
SALT LAKE CITY — Alissa Pili scored 25 points, Gianna Kneepkens had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists and No. 13 Utah beat Colorado in a Pac-12 opener for both teams.
Pili scored 20-plus for the fourth straight game, including back-to-back 28-point performances. She was 10 of 14 from the field and Utah shot 57%.
Colorado had not allowed an opponent to score more than 50 points in the last four games but Utah, the nation’s No. 2 scoring offense at 94.4 points per game, reached the mark with 5:50 left in the third quarter.
Aaronette Vonleh scored 10 points for Colorado (8-3). The Buffaloes made just 18-of-58 shots (31%).
No. 20 Arizona 89,
Texas Southern 55
TUCSON, Ariz. — Cate Reese had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Esmery Martinez added 16 points and 12 rebounds as Arizona beat Texas Southern in a Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game.
Maya Nnaji scored 11 points and Jade Loville 10 for Arizona (8-1).
Andriana Avent made 6 of 10 3-pointers and led Texas Southern (0-9) with 21 points.
