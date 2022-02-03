Men’s
No. 4 Purdue 88, Minnesota 73
MINNEAPOLIS — Jaden Ivey scored 21 points and Zach Edey added 14 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 4 Purdue to an 88-73 win over Minnesota on Wednesday night.
Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. added a career-high 20 points and the Boilermakers got double-figure scoring from four players. Hunter entered averaging 4.3 points per game.
No. 5 Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 70
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Davion Mintz scored 21 points off the bench, hitting a 3-pointer during a pivotal 11-2 run, and Kentucky held off Vanderbilt for its third consecutive victory.
The Wildcats (18-4, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) twice led by 10 in the second half, but the Commodores closed to 56-53 with 9:28 remaining. Keion Brooks Jr. answered with a jumper, Lance Ware made a free throw and Mintz drained a wide-open 3 from the corner for a 62-53 advantage with 7:23 left.
No. 6 Houston 73, Tulane 62
HOUSTON — Fabian White Jr. scored 16 of his career high-tying 21 points in the first half and Houston beat Tulane for its 11th straight victory.
White, a fifth-year graduate senior, also surpassed 1,000 points in his career at Houston (19-2, 8-0 American) and finished with eight rebounds.
No. 18 Illinois 80,
No. 11 Wisconsin 67
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kofi Cockburn had 37 points and 12 rebounds to lead Illinois over Wisconsin.
Cockburn had 20 first-half points on 10-of-12 shooting, including two rim-rattling dunks. He finished 16 of 19, making his last five shots for the Illini (16-5, 9-2 Big Ten).
No. 24 Marquette 83,
No. 12 Villanova 73
MILWAUKEE — Justin Lewis had 19 points and nine rebounds, and No. 24 Marquette never trailed in an 83-73 victory over No. 12 Villanova.
Marquette (16-7, 8-4 Big East) won for the eighth time in nine games and completed its first regular-season sweep of Villanova (16-6, 9-3) since 2011-12. The Golden Eagles won 57-54 at Villanova on Jan. 19 to snap the Wildcats’ 29-game winning streak on campus.
No. 21 Xavier 68, Butler 66
CINCINNATI — Zach Freemantle scored 23 points and Xavier overcame a miserable 3-point shooting night to beat Butler.
Xavier (16-5, 6-4 Big East) matched its season low for 3s, going just 3 for 17.
Women’s
No. 18 Oklahoma 78,
No. 9 Baylor 77
WACO, Texas — Liz Scott made a layup with 6 seconds left and late-arriving No. 18 Oklahoma won 78-77 at ninth-ranked Baylor.
After a timeout, Baylor got one more shot but Jordan Lewis missed on a drive to the basket.
Madi Williams had 20 points and Scott 16 after her second consecutive game-winning shot for the Sooners (19-3, 8-2 Big 12), who remained tied with No. 11 Iowa State for the lead in the conference standings. Taylor Robertson scored 14 points.
No. 10 UConn 76, Creighton 56
OMAHA, Neb. — Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Christyn Williams scored 17 points apiece, and UConn shook off a slow start to beat Creighton with an ill coach Geno Auriemma in the locker room the entire game.
No. 11 Iowa St. 70,
No. 25 Kansas St. 55
AMES, Iowa — Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski scored 15 points apiece, Ashley Joens had a double-double and Iowa State used a dominant third quarter to defeat Kansas State.
