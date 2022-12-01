Men
No. 5 Purdue 79, Florida State 69
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Zach Edey scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting as No. 5 Purdue fought off Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Edey recorded his sixth straight game scoring 20 or more for the Boilermakers (7-0).
No. 10 Indiana 77,
No. 18 North Carolina 65
LOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Xavier Johnson scored 20 points and Indiana beat North Carolina.
The Hoosiers (7-0) produced their most impressive win of the season two days after cracking the top 10 for the first time since 2017.
No. 13 Tennessee 76, McNeese 40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santiago Vescovi scored 16 points to lead Tennessee past McNeese State.
The Volunteers (6-1) won their fifth straight game and their first since winning the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.
No. 17 Duke 81,
No. 25 Ohio State 72
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Kyle Filipowski had 16 points, including a key three-point play with 2:37 left, and Duke beat Ohio State.
Jeremy Roach added 13 points for the Blue Devils (7-2), who had a strong stretch late in the first half to take a 10-point lead into the break.
Notre Dame 70,
No. 20 Michigan State 52
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Cormac Ryan scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half as Notre Dame cruised past Michigan State.
Ryan went 6 of 7 on 3-pointers, helping the Fighting Irish (6-1) jump out to a 42-24 halftime lead.
The Spartans (5-3) were paced by A.J. Hoggard with 15 points. Joey Hauser and Tyson Walker added 12 apiece.
No. 23 Iowa State 63,
North Dakota 44
AMES, Iowa — Caleb Grill scored 16 points as Iowa State beat North Dakota.
Grill connected on 4 of 5 3-point tries for the Cyclones (6-1).
Women
No. 2 Stanford 82, Santa Clara 69
STANFORD — Hannah Jump scored 19 points with four 3-pointers, Kiki Iriafen added 16 points, and No. 2 Stanford beat Bay Area neighbor Santa Clara.
Fran Belibi contributed 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Cardinal (9-1).
No. 4 Ohio State 96,
No. 18 Louisville 77
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Taylor Mikesell scored a season-high 26 points to help lead Ohio State to a victory over Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Hailey Van Lith led Louisville (5-3) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.