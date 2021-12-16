Men’s
No. 4 UCLA vs. Alabama St., canceled
LOS ANGELES — UCLA’s game against Alabama State on Wednesday night was called off because of COVID-19 protocols.
The decision was announced an hour before the fourth-ranked Bruins were set to take the court. Some players from both teams were on the court when they were informed. Earlier in the day, UCLA said coach Mick Cronin would miss the game because of COVID-19 protocols.
He was set to be replaced by associate head coach Darren Savino.
Fans streaming toward Pauley Pavilion were taken by surprise as word of mouth spread. The arena had yet to be opened to the public.
UCLA team spokesman Alex Timiraos had no further comment.
Alabama State has been in the Los Angeles area since last week, when the Hornets lost at Pepperdine 79-62 on Saturday.
The Bruins (8-1) are next scheduled to play North Carolina in Las Vegas on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic.
No. 8 Arizona 101, N. Colorado 76
TUCSON, Ariz. — Christian Koloko had 19 points and blocked four shots, Kerr Kriisa also scored 19 points and No. 8 Arizona pulled away late to beat Northern Colorado 101-76 on Wednesday night.
The Wildcats (10-0) had another strong offensive performance, yet had a hard time shaking the hot-shooting Bears. Arizona shot 53% and had 32 more points in the paint, using a big run to finish off its best start since opening 12-0 in 2014-15.
No. 10 Southern Cal 66, UC Irvine 61
LOS ANGELES — Chevez Goodwin scored a season-high 23 points, Isaiah Mobley added 22 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 10 Southern California rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat UC Irvine 66-61 on Wednesday night.
Goodwin had 17 points in the second half to help the Trojans (11-0) remain one of seven unbeaten teams in the nation. The 6-foot-9 senior’s biggest basket came with 24 seconds remaining when his layup off a missed shot by Mobley put USC ahead 63-59.
Mobley had his fifth double-double in six games.
Collin Welp led UC Irvine with 24 points and DJ Davis scored 12. Austin Johnson had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Anteaters (5-3), who have dropped two straight following a five-game winning streak.
The Trojans trailed by 10 points late in the first half and 36-28 at halftime before working their way back. They went on a 15-4 run over an eight-minute span, and Godwin’s free throw put USC ahead 46-45 with 7:29 remaining.
USC had a 61-55 advantage with 2:11 left before back-to-back buckets by Welp pulled the Anteaters within one with 53.6 seconds to go.
BIG PICTURE
UC Irvine: The Anteaters fell to 4-23 against teams ranked in the top 10. All four victories came against UNLV when both teams were members of the Big West during the 1980s.
USC: The Trojans have won their first 11 games for the first time since 2017, when they started 14-0. A 17-0 start in 1910 remains the best in school history, followed by 16-0 in 1971.
No. 22 Xavier 86, Morehead St. 63
CINCINNATI — Jerome Hunter scored 15 points and Colby Jones had 14 as Xavier rolled past Morehead State.
Jack Nunge had 13 points and seven rebounds for Xavier (10-1), which wrapped up an impressive nonconference slate. The Musketeers are off to their best start through 11 games during coach Travis Steele’s four seasons.
Women’s
No. 1 South Carolina 55, No. 15 Duke 46
DURHAM, N.C. — Aliyah Boston had 19 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks while top-ranked South Carolina dominated the boards to beat No. 15 Duke 55-46 on Wednesday night.
South Carolina finished with a 44-26 rebounding advantage that included 19-6 on the offensive glass, leading to a 17-4 edge in second-chance points. That helped offset 35% shooting to secure the team’s fifth win against an opponent ranked 15th or better in the AP Top 25 this season.
Duke trimmed a 16-point deficit to 42-35 early in the fourth period, but South Carolina (11-0) responded by scoring on five straight possessions.
Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils (8-1), whose defense made South Carolina work. But the offense struggled to get going.
No. 3 Stanford 68, UC Davis 42
STANFORD — Hannah Jump had 17 points, six rebounds and three steals, and No. 3 Stanford overcame a slow offensive start to run away from UC Davis for a 68-42 victory Wednesday night in its final home game of the non-conference schedule.
Stanford honored Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer on the one-year anniversary of her becoming the winningest women’s coach in NCAA history, passing the late Pat Summitt with her 1,099th victory on Dec. 15, 2020, at Pacific. This time, the home fans got a chance to celebrate and cheer the milestone.
No. 16 South Florida 69, Stetson 50
TAMPA, Fla. — Elisa Pinzan scored all 12 of her points in the first half, Shae Leverett had 10 points and nine rebounds and South Florida beat Stetson.
USF (7-3) pulled away in the fourth quarter as Stetson missed 15 straight shots, starting late in the third.
No. 22 LSU 100, Alcorn St. 36
BATON ROUGE, La. — Khayla Pointer scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and three steals as LSU blew out Alcorn State.
No. 24 Ohio St. 97, Alabama St. 51
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Taylor Mikesell established season bests with 27 points and seven 3-pointers as Ohio State raced past Alabama State.
