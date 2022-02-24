Top 25 Men
No. 3 Auburn 77, Mississippi 64
AUBURN, Ala. — Walker Kessler had 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocked shots to lead Auburn past Mississippi.
The Tigers (25-3, 13-2 Southeastern Conference) rebounded from a one-point loss at Florida to remain in sole possession of first place in the league.
No. 6 Kentucky 71, LSU 66
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bryce Hopkins came off the bench to score a career-high 13 points, including 11 to fuel Kentucky’s 15-2 second-half surge, and Oscar Tshiebwe and Keion Brooks Jr. made late free throws to help the Wildcats beat LSU.
No. 7 Duke 65, Virginia 61
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A.J. Griffin hit back-to-back 3-pointers and scored on a drive after making just one basket in the first 36 minutes and No. 7 Duke beat Virginia 65-61 on Wednesday night.
Griffin’s second 3 gave the Blue Devils (24-4, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 58-53 lead with 2:41 left, and his drive made it 60-55 with just over two minutes to play. Trevor Keels’ basket with 56 seconds left and and a free throw were enough to finish it.
No. 11 Providence 99,
Xavier 92, 3OT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Jared Bynum had 27 points, including a key 3-pointer, to help 11th-ranked Providence hold off Xavier 99-92 in triple overtime Wednesday night.
A.J. Reeves added 16 points and Al Durham had 13 to help the first-place Friars (23-3, 13-3 Big East) win their second consecutive overtime game. They are 3-0 in OT this season, and it’s the first time in school history Providence has won 13 games in the Big East.
No. 13 Wisconsin 68, Minnesota 67
MINNEAPOLIS — Steven Crowl had 20 points and seven rebounds and Wisconsin held off Minnesota.
Tyler Wahl added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Badgers (22-5, 13-4), who pulled into a first-place tie in the Big Ten with Purdue.
No. 14 Houston 81, Tulane 67
NEW ORLEANS — Kyler Edwards scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, and Houston defeated Tulane.
Taze Moore scored 18 points and Fabian White Jr. had 12 points and three blocked shots for the Cougars (23-4, 12-2 AAC), who shot 62% in the second half, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range. J’Wan Roberts grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked two shots as Houston outrebounded the Green Wave 43-28.
No. 20 Texas 75, TCU 66
AUSTIN, Texas — Andrew Jones scored 21 points and Texas rallied from 10 points down in the second half to pull out a win over TCU.
Marcus Carr scored 19 and Timmy Allen had 17 for Texas (20-8, 9-6 Big 12), which reached 20 wins in the regular season for the first time in six years, and ensured the Longhorns will finish no worse than .500 in the Big 12 under first-year coach Chris Beard.
Top 25 Women
No. 5 Baylor 65, Oklahoma St. 58
STILLWATER, Okla. — NaLyssa Smith had 19 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 5 Baylor beat Oklahoma State 65-58 in women’s basketball.
Sarah Andrews scored 17 points and Queen Egbo added 13 points for the Bears (22-5, 12-3), who won their seventh straight. Baylor entered the night tied with Iowa State for the Big 12 lead.
Lexy Keys scored 13 points and Lauren Fields added 12 for Oklahoma State (8-16, 3-12). Fields, who was Oklahoma State’s scoring leader for the season with 16.5 points per game, was held to 4-for-23 shooting.
Oklahoma State ran out to a 7-0 lead. Baylor missed its first four shots and didn’t score for 3 1/2 minutes to start the game. Baylor bounced back and led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.
No. 7 UConn 69, Marquette 38
HARTFORD, Conn. — Evina Westbrook came off the bench to score 17 points, leading No. 7 UConn over Marquette, securing the Big East’s regular-season title for the Huskies.
No. 9 Iowa St. 85, Kansas 59
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Ashley Joens scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds and led Iowa State to a win over Kansas.
No. 11 Texas 62, Kansas St. 51
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Aliyah Matharu scored 16 points and Texas overcame cold shooting to defeat Kansas State.
Lauren Ebo scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Longhorns (20-6, 10-6 Big 12 Conference), who have won five straight. Joanne Allen-Taylor added 10 points.
No. 20 Oklahoma 92, TCU 57
FORT WORTH, Texas — Skylar Vann came off the bench to score 17 points to lead No. 20 Oklahoma in a 92-57 rout of TCU, snapping a three-game losing streak that included losses to No. 16 Texas and No. 6 Iowa State.
Colorado 86, No. 25 Oregon 83, 2OT
BOULDER, Colo. — Jaylyn Sherrod scored 17 points, Quay Miller scored nine of her 11 points in overtime and Colorado edged Oregon in double overtime.
Mya Hollingshed had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Buffaloes (19-7, 8-7 Pac-12 Conference), who had a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter and led by 12 with less than three minutes to go in regulation. Lesila Finau also had 15 points and Peanut Tuitele 10.
