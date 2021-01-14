Men
No. 15 Texas Tech 79, No. 4 Texas 77
AUSTIN, Texas — Mac McClung made a long jumper with 3 seconds left and No. 15 Texas Tech rallied to beat No. 4 Texas 79-77 on Wednesday night, ending the Longhorns' perfect start in the Big 12.
Texas (10-2, 4-1) led almost the entire game and a blistering start against one of the top defensive teams in the country had the Longhorns in control before a sloppy finish and some late Texas Tech 3-pointers snatched the win for the Red Raiders (11-3, 4-2).
McClung's shot was originally ruled a 3-pointer before a video review. Texas had a final chance, but Matt Coleman's desperation 3-pointer never came close to the basket. Coleman also missed a shot in traffic for the lead with 17 seconds left.
“I've got a lot of confidence in Mac,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “He has the courage to take those shots.”
McClung finished with 22 points. Andrew Jones had 20 for Texas, but scored just two points after halftime as the Red Raiders shut him down. Jericho Sims added 16 for Texas, but was just 6 of 14 on free throws, with two key misses late.
Texas led 77-73 after Courtney Ramey's 3-pointer with 1:40 to play. McClung then made two free throws, Sims missed two free throws for Texas before the Red Raiders tied it when Ramey got sloppy passing the ball inbounds, creating an easy tying layup for Tech's Terrence Shannon. McClung then buried his long shot from the right wing.
“Our guys scrapped. They really did,” Beard said.
Texas Tech has roughed up the Longhorns in recent years with six wins in seven matchups, including three in a row in Austin. The latest was tense from the start. Both teams were whistled for technical fouls in the first half.
The last time these teams were supposed to play, they were pulled off the court during warmups at the 2020 Big 12 tournament in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, it was viewed as a pivotal game for Texas coach Shaka Smart, who was facing intense speculation that he could be fired.
No. 16 Louisville 77, Wake Forest 65
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Carlik Jones scored a season-high 23 points to help No. 16 Louisville beat Wake Forest 77-65 on Wednesday night, extending the Cardinals' best start in Atlantic Coast Conference play.
Samuell Williamson added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (9-1, 4-0 ACC), who blew nearly all of a 16-point second-half lead before finally putting this one away in the final 6 minutes as the Demon Deacons went cold.
Louisville shot 51% for the game to reach 4-0 in the league, marking the program's best since joining the ACC before the 2014-15 season. It marked the best start in any league since for the Cardinals since winning their first eight Big East games during the 2008-09 season.
Daivien Williamson scored 19 points for the Demon Deacons (3-4, 0-4), who looked on the way to a blowout loss when Louisville scored twice off consecutive turnovers to take a 50-34 lead and force a timeout just 90 seconds after halftime. They clawed back to within a point midway through the second half, only to go 9 1/2 minutes without a basket to squander a shot at an upset.
No. 18 Virginia 80, Notre Dame 68
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jay Huff scored 18 points and Sam Hauser had 15 points and nine rebounds Wednesday as No. 18 Virginia beat Notre Dame 80-68 for its fourth consecutive victory.
Huff, who is 7-foot-1, made a career-best four 3-pointers in the first half as Virginia (8-2, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) opened an 18-10 lead and built it to 37-25 by halftime.
Cormac Ryan scored 16 and Trey Wertz 13 for the Fighting Irish (3-8, 0-5), who lost their fourth in a row and fell to 0-11 against Virginia in conference games. Nate Laszewski, who burned Virginia for 28 points in their first meeting, finished with 12.
Huff hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first 8 1/2 minutes as Virginia took control right away and never let up. The Irish trailed 55-33 with 13 minutes left and used a 15-5 run to get within 66-56 with 5:41 to play, but Huff scored inside and Casey Morsell hit a 3-pointer.
Morsell added 15 points and made all three of his 3-point tries.
No. 21 Ohio St. 81, Northwestern 71
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 23 points to lead No. 21 Ohio State to an 81-71 win over Northwestern on Wednesday night.
The Buckeyes (10-3, 4-3) avenged a one-point loss to the Wildcats on Dec. 26.
Justin Ahrens added 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers, including a timely one late in the second half to help preserve the Buckeyes lead.
Chase Audige kept Northwestern (6-5, 3-4) in the game, scoring 21 of his career-best 25 points in the first half. Audige, who was averaging 11.7 points per game, cooled off in the second half, just as Miller Kopp was heating up. He had 16 points in the second half to get Northwestern within one late in the second half.
Ohio State then went on a 12-0 run to secure the win.
Kyle Young added 12, including a key three-point play with just over two minutes left in the game, and Justice Sueing added 13.
Freshman Meechie Johnson Jr., who left high school earlier this year to bolster the Buckeye bench, scored his first-ever basket, a 3-pointer on his first career shot. Johnson ended up with 6
The Buckeye victory was all the more impressive considering the limited scoring from E.J. Liddell, who missed all six of his shots from the field. He was 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
Women
No. 15 Ohio St. 84, Iowa 82, OT
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Madison Greene had 20 points and a career-high six steals, Jacy Sheldon and Braxtin Miller each added 18 points and No. 15 Ohio State beat Iowa 84-82 in overtime on Wednesday to snap the Hawkeyes’ 42-game home winning streak.
Iowa had not lost in Carver-Hawkeye Arena since a 92-74 defeat against Nebraska on Jan. 28, 2018. It was the second-longest active streak at home behind Baylor’s 61.
Ohio State trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half, but took its first lead since the first quarter on a 3-pointer by Gabby Hutcherson with 1:29 left in regulation. It was the final field goal of the fourth quarter as Kate Martin forced overtime at the line with 54.4 seconds left.
McKenna Warnock pulled Iowa within 83-82 on a layup with 37.8 seconds. After Greene made 1 of 2 free throws for a two-point lead, the Hawkeye’s star freshman Caitlin Clark was off on a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Aaliyah Patty had 12 points and nine rebounds for Ohio State (7-0, 3-0 Big Ten). The Buckeyes were 10 of 20 from the free-throw line.
Clark had 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Iowa (8-3, 4-3). She entered averaging 25.6 points per game despite scoring just eight points against No. 22 Northwestern on Saturday. Warnock added 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and Gabbie Marshall scored 10 points.
Clark scored 13 points in the first quarter, including a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a 13-3 run for a 26-17 lead. Martin beat the halftime buzzer with a putback for a 44-32 lead.
No. 16 South Florida 72, Tulane 53
NEW ORLEANS — Elisa Pinzan had 22 points, seven assists and a career-best six steals to lead No. 16 South Florida to a 72-53 victory over Tulane on Wednesday night.
The Bulls (10-1, 7-0 American) have won nine straight games. Tulane (7-4, 3-3) ended a three-game winning streak.
Pinzan shot 7 of 17 from the floor and was one point shy of a career best. It was her third career 20-point outing and she also surpassed 300 career assists (303).
Maria Alvarez and Elena Tsineke added 12 points apiece for the Bulls. Sydni Harvey had 10 points.
Pinzan and Alvarez combined for seven of the Bulls’ 10 3-pointers.
Arsula Clark scored 20 points for the Green Wave. Jerkaila Jordan had 11 points and Krystal Freeman 10 points and eight rebounds.
No. 19 DePaul 101, St. John’s 84
CHICAGO — Dee Bekelja scored 22 points and Lexi Held had 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists to help No. 19 DePaul beat St. John’s 101-84.
All five starters for DePaul (7-3, 4-1 Big East) scored in double figures. Deja Church added 18 points and nine rebounds, and Jorie Allen and Sonya Morris each scored 17 points. Morris also had nine assists and Allen grabbed seven rebounds.
DePaul opened the game on an 11-2 run with scoring from five different players, and led 26-14 after the first quarter. Church, Held and Allen combined for 35 points in the first half to help the Blue Demons lead 51-31.
Bekelja scored nine points in the first minutes of the third quarter as DePaul went ahead 65-39. The Blue Demons led by at least 14 points the entire second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.