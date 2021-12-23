Men’s
No. 2 Duke 76, Virginia Tech 65
DURHAM, N.C. — Paolo Banchero had 23 points and Duke shot 62% after halftime to beat Virginia Tech in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener.
Banchero scored 17 points in that dominant second half, fueled by the move to a smaller lineup around the versatile 6-foot-10 star freshman. That helped Duke (11-1, 1-0 ACC) erase an eight-point deficit early in the second half while slowing Keve Aluma after his big first-half performance.
No. 19 Tennessee 77, No. 6 Arizona 73
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — John Fulkerson had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Tennessee overpowered No. 6 Arizona early and held on for a 77-73 win Wednesday night, giving the Wildcats their first loss.
Santiago Vescovi had 15 points, Josiah-Jordan James added 12 and Justin Powell scored 11 for the Volunteers (9-2).
No. 12 Auburn 71, Murray St. 58
AUBURN, Ala. — Wendell Green Jr. and Jabari Smith both had double-doubles and No. 12 Auburn beat Murray State 71-58 Wednesday night for its eighth straight win.
No. 13 Houston 80, Texas St. 47
HOUSTON — Josh Carlton scored a season-high 20 points, Kyler Edwards added 14 and Houston defeated Texas State. Marcus Sasser had 13 points and Jamal Shead finished with 12 points and 10 assists for Houston (11-2).
No. 16 Texas 68, Alabama St. 48
AUSTIN, Texas — Dylan Disu scored 14 points and made three blocks and Texas pulled away in the second half to defeat Alabama State.
No. 17 LSU 95, Lipscomb 60
BATON ROUGE, La. — Darius Days scored 21 points and LSU stayed unbeaten with a win over Lipscomb.
Xavier Pinson scored a season-high 17 points for the Tigers (12-0), who never trailed. Eric Gaines had a career-high 13 points, Brandon Murray also had 13, Efton Reid had 12, and Mwani Wilkinson scored a season-high 11.
No. 20 Kentucky 95, W. Kentucky 60
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kellan Grady made six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points, Oscar Tshiebwe grabbed a Rupp Arena-record 28 rebounds and Kentucky used an 18-2 second-half run to blow out Western Kentucky.
No. 25 Texas Tech 78, E. Washington 46
LUBBOCK, Texas — Kevin Obanor had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists without a turnover, helping Texas Tech beat Eastern Washington.
Women’s
No. 12 Texas 70, Princeton 53
PRINCETON, N.J. — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 18 points and Rori Harmon added 15 to help No. 12 Texas beat Princeton 70-53 on Wednesday.
No. 20 Notre Dame 91, DePaul 86
CHICAGO — Maya Dodson scored 28 points with eight rebounds and Maddy Westbeld scored 22 and 20th-ranked Notre Dame held off DePaul for a 91-86 win on Wednesday night.
