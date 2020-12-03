No. 1 Gonzaga 87,
No. 11 West Virginia 82
INDIANANAPOLIS — Joel Ayayi matched his career high with 21 points and Andrew Nembhard and Corey Kispert each had, and No. 1 Gonzaga rallied to beat No. 11 West Virginia 87-82 on Wednesday night in the Jimmy V Classic.
The Bulldogs (3-0) struggled to get in sync early and again after freshman Jalen Suggs injured an ankle in the first half. But Gonzaga used a late 13-4 run to take control and scored six straight points late to seal it.
Derek Culver led West Virginia (3-1) with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Oscar Tshiebwe had 14 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 7:26 to play. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak and dropped the Mountaineers to 0-5 in the series.
This did not look like the same Gonzaga team that won two shootouts last week.
The shooters struggled early and just when it seemed they were about get on track, Suggs slid through the lane, hurting his left ankle. He stayed on the ground for several minutes and needing help to reach his chair.
West Virginia took advantage of the momentum swing with a 14-3 run that gave it a 33-24 lead late in the first half.
When Suggs returned in the second half, Gonzaga charged back. It retook the lead on Kispert’s layup with 9:46 to play and seized control with Kispert and Ajayi combining for nine points in the decisive run.
BIG PICTURE
West Virginia: The Mountaineers weren’t even supposed to be here — until a COVID-19 outbreak forced No. 13 Tennessee to back out. But coach Bob Huggins and his teams never back down from a challenge. They didn’t Wednesday and they certainly made it an interesting game.
Gonzaga: It looks like the poll voters got this one right. The Bulldogs have opened this season with wins over two top 15 foes — Kansas and West Virginia — as well as Auburn, all on neutral courts. And they’re beating all comers.
INJURY REPORT
Suggs was in pain from the moment he went down. He held a towel over his face and then continued to wince and writhe on the socially-distanced bench. Eventually, he stood up and walked gingerly to the locker room but did not return with what the team called an injured left ankle. Somehow, he made it back on the floor in the second as one of the catalysts of the comeback.
West Virginia guard Sean McNeil also left during the first half after taking an elbow to the forehead. McNeil was called for a foul on the play as he tried to take a charge. He returned to action later in the first half — with four stitches.
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 5 Illinois, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, late
No. 17 Texas 69,
No. 14 North Carolina 67
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Matt Coleman III hit a stepback jumper with 0.1 seconds left to help No. 17 Texas beat No. 14 North Carolina 69-67 on Wednesday to win the relocated Maui Invitational.
Coleman finished with 22 points and was the tournament’s most valuable player for the Longhorns (4-0), who blew a 16-point lead late in the first half and fell behind with about 2½ minutes left. Coleman and Kai Jones both came up big in the critical moments for Texas, securing the Longhorns’ first Maui title in their fifth appearance in the tournament.
Jones had 12 points, including a tying jumper with 2:19 left and then a transition dunk with 41.2 seconds remaining that pushed Texas to a 67-65 lead. UNC’s Leaky Black answered with two free throws with 25.6 seconds left, only to see Coleman make a tough shot against RJ Davis that hit the rim, bounced off the backboard and dropped through the net.
Garrison Brooks had 18 points for the Tar Heels (3-1) despite playing through an ankle injury that sent him to the locker room at least twice.
The Longhorns — who had locked down on Indiana a day earlier — asserted control midway through the first half. Texas used a 26-5 run to turn a five-point deficit into a 36-20 lead on Greg Brown’s free throws with 3:50 left.
But the Tar Heels roared out of halftime with five straight scoring possessions, the start of an effort that saw them do a better job of getting the ball inside and avoiding turnovers. They clawed to within one five different times before finally tying it on Caleb Love’s free throw with 3:54 left, and then took their first post-halftime lead on Brooks’ contested turnaround with 2:35 to play.
Jones answered a tying jumper of his own on the next play, setting up the deciding final minute.
The tournament was played in the North Carolina mountains instead of its traditional Hawaii setting due to the coronavirus pandemic. That gave the Tar Heels three games in coach Roy Williams’ hometown, though with fan cutouts in the stands and crowd noise pumped in.
BIG PICTURE
Texas: The Longhorns advanced to their first Maui title game by edging Davidson in Monday’s first round and locking down Indiana in Tuesday’s semifinals. They went about doing the same to the Tar Heels for a half, harassing them into 39% shooting along with 10 turnovers by the break. Then, after watching the Tar Heels climb all the way back, Coleman and the Longhorns came up with a series of clutch plays to beat the Tar Heels for the ninth time in 10 meetings.
UNC: The Tar Heels reached the final by overcoming a bad start in the first round against UNLV, then holding on down the stretch to edge Stanford in the semifinals. They dug themselves a huge hole in this one, but climbed back after having just four second-half turnovers — though they missed six of their last seven shots to close this one out. They also made just 18 of 32 free throws for a lot of missed opportunities in a game decided in the final seconds.
No. 21 Oregon vs. Missouri, at CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb., late
No. 22 Florida State 86,
North Florida 58
No. 23 Ohio State 77,
Morehead State 44
COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell scored 16 points to help Ohio State rout Morehead State.
Justice Sueing, C.J. Walker and Duane Washington Jr. had 11 points apiece for Ohio State (3-0).
DeVon Cooper scored 13 points for Morehead State (1-3). The Eagles shot 25% from the floor.
