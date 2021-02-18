Men
No. 17 USC 89, Arizona St. 71
No. 19 Tennessee 93, South Carolina 73
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Victor Bailey drilled 7 of 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points to lead Tennessee past South Carolina.
The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but what turned out to be a false positive COVID-19 test for a Tennessee player led to a one-day postponement.
John Fulkerson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, Jaden Springer added 16 points and Yves Pons had 10 for the Volunteers (15-5, 8-5 Southeastern Conference).
AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks (5-10, 3-8) with 20 points.
No. 22 Loyola Chicago 54,
Valparaiso 52
CHICAGO — Keith Clemons scored 16 points, Cameron Krutwig added 13 and No. 22 Loyola Chicago made a defensive stop in the final seconds to hang on for a 54-52 victory over Valparaiso on Wednesday night.
The Ramblers (19-4, 14-2 Missouri Valley Conference) have won 12 of 13 and extended their home winning streak to 20 games. Loyola lost its previous game, 51-50, in overtime at Drake on Sunday.
Zion Morgan had 15 points and Ben Krikke and Goodnews Kpegeol had 10 points apiece for Valparaiso (8-15, 5-9).
Loyola won the first meeting between the teams 75-39 on Jan. 20 at Valparaiso.
No. 23 Kansas 59, Kansas St. 41
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Marcus Garrett scored 14 points, Jalen Wilson added 11 and No. 23 Kansas beat Kansas State 59-41 on Wednesday night.
The Jayhawks (16-7, 10-5 Big 12) held the Wildcats to a season low in points despite a ho-hum offensive performance.
Kansas shot 46% (22 for 48) from the field and held Kansas State (5-18, 1-13) to 31% on 18-for-58 shooting.
Women
No. 1 UConn 77, St. John’s 32
NEW YORK — Christyn Williams scored 21 points and Paige Bueckers added 20 to help No. 1 UConn cruise to a 77-32 win over St. John’s on Wednesday night.
UConn (17-1, 14-0 Big East) moved up to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time this season. It’s the 246th week since the 1994-95 season that the Huskies have held the top spot. They have been No. 1 for at least one week in each of the past nine seasons. The next closest active streak is two years in a row.
No. 9 Maryland 103, Illinois 58
COLLEGE, PARK, Md. — Katie Benzan scored 22 points, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range, to lead ninth-ranked Maryland to a 103-58 rout of Illinois on Wednesday.
Chloe Bibby had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Terrapins, who extended their winning streak to four games. Ashley Owusu added 17 points and seven assists, while Diamond Miller had 11 points and seven assists for Maryland (15-2, 11-1 Big Ten).
No. 12 South Florida 69,
Cincinnati 65, OT
TAMPA, Fla. — Sydni Harvey scored eight of her 23 points in overtime, Bethy Mununga had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and South Florida beat Cincinnati.
Elisa Pinzan added 11 points and nine assists for USF (12-1, 10-0 American Athletic Conference). The Bulls have won 11 in a row overall and 10 straight conference games, both program records.
No. 19 DePaul 83, Xavier 75
CHICAGO — Lexi Held scored 25 points, Sonya Morris added 22 points and Dee Bekelja had 20 as No. 19 DePaul beat Xavier 83-75 on Wednesday in the Musketeers’ first game since Jan. 23.
Nebraska 71,
No. 24 Northwestern 64
EVANSTON, Ill. — Kate Cain matched a career-high with 22 points, Isabelle Bourne had 21 points and a career-best 17 rebounds, and Nebraska pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat No. 24 Northwestern 71-64 on Wednesday night. Nebraska (10-9, 8-8 Big Ten) ended a four-game losing streak despite committing 28 turnovers.
