MEN
No. 2 Alabama 90, Auburn 85, OT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jahvon Quinerly scored 24 points, Brandon Miller made the clinching free throws with six seconds left and No. 2 Alabama rallied from a 17-point deficit before beating archrival Auburn in overtime.
The Crimson Tide (26-4, 16-1 Southeastern Conference) clinched outright their second regular-season SEC title in three years but continued to live on the edge over a troubling eight days that included courtroom revelations in a capital murder trial.
Miller rebounded teammate Jaden Bradley’s missed dunk and drew a foul, making both free throws. Noah Clowney had blocked K.D. Johnson’s layup attempt on the other end.
The Tigers (19-11, 9-8), who had three key players foul out, couldn’t close it out after leading almost the entire way in regulation. They were up 17 with under 11 minutes left.
No. 22 TCU 75, No. 9 Texas 73
FORT WORTH, Texas — Damion Baugh scored a career-high 24 points, Emanuel Miller had 20 and TCU denied Texas a chance to play for a share of the Big 12 title in its upcoming regular-season finale.
Baugh scored on a breakaway layup off the opening tip and the Horned Frogs (20-10, 9-8 Big 12) never trailed. It was the second loss in a row and third in five games for the Longhorns (22-8, 11-6), who haven’t won a regular-season conference crown since 2008.
Texas hosts third-ranked Kansas (25-5, 13-4) on Saturday. The Jayhawks had already clinched at least a piece of the Big 12 title Tuesday night, and now know they won’t have to share it.
Sir’Jabari Rice scored 16 points for the Longhorns, and Tyrese Hunter had 15.
No. 10 Gonzaga 104, Chicago St. 65
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored 17 points in what’s expected to be his final home game at Gonzaga, and the Bulldogs trounced Chicago State in a postseason tune-up.
Timme made his 99th start at Gonzaga. The senior forward ranks second on the school’s career scoring list, 21 points behind Frank Burgess (1958-61).
The 6-foot-10 Timme has played four seasons at Gonzaga but could return for a fifth because of extra eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has not announced any definitive plans.
Jahsean Corbett led Chicago State (11-19) with 22 points and seven rebounds.
No. 11 Kansas St. 85, Oklahoma 69
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Desi Sills flirted with a triple-double in his Bramlage Coliseum farewell and Kansas State held on to beat Oklahoma.
Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell also had big senior send-offs for the Wildcats. Sills finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Johnson had 16 points and Nowell added 11 points and 10 assists to help Kansas State (23-7, 11-6 Big 12) snap a three-game skid against the Sooners.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored 19 points for Kansas State, which led by 20 early in the second half before the Sooners (14-16, 4-13) made a late run. Milos Uzan had 20 points to lead Oklahoma.
No. 14 UConn 88, DePaul 59
HARTFORD, Conn. — Adama Sanogo scored 26 points to lead five UConn players in double figures and the Huskies closed out their home schedule in emphatic style with an easy win over skidding DePaul.
Andre Jackson filled up the stat sheet for Connecticut (23-7, 12-7 Big East) with 11 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Tristen Newton added 12 points for the Huskies, who have won four straight and seven of eight.
Nick Ongenda tied a career high with 17 points for DePaul (9-21, 3-16), which has lost 11 in a row.
No. 19 Xavier 94, No. 20 Providence 89
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Souley Boum scored a season-high 33 points and Colby Jones added a career-best 29 to help Xavier beat Providence and clinch the No. 2 seed in the Big East Tournament.
Ed Croswell had 17 points with 13 rebounds, and Bryce Hopkins also scored 17 for Providence, which cut a 22-point first-half deficit to two in the second half.
It was the Friars’ first loss at home in 16 games this season.
Ohio State 73, No. 21 Maryland 62
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Felix Okpara had 12 points and 12 rebounds to help Ohio State finish its home schedule with a win over Maryland.
Justice Sueing had 16 points to lead six Buckeyes in double figures. Ohio State (13-17, 5-14 Big Ten) jumped ahead early with a 12-0 run and didn’t give up the lead the rest of the way.
Julian Reese had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Terrapins (20-10, 11-8).
Vanderbilt 68, No. 23 Kentucky 66
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jordan Wright hit a go-ahead fall-away jumper in the lane with 2.6 seconds remaining to finish with 23 points, and Vanderbilt topped Kentucky for its first win at Rupp Arena since January 2007.
The surging Commodores (17-13, 10-7 Southeastern Conference) earned their seventh win in eight games and are 7-3 since losing to Kentucky 69-53 last month in Nashville.
Wright’s drive tied the game with 42 seconds left, and Tyrin Lawrence grabbed Antonio Reeves’ missed jumper with 20 seconds to go.
Notre Dame 88, No. 25 Pittsburgh 81
OUTH BEND, Ind. — Marcus Hammond and Cormac Ryan each scored 20 points as Notre Dame beat Pittsburgh to win longtime coach Mike Brey’s final home game.
Nate Laszewski and Trey Wertz each added 14 points for the Fighting Irish (11-19, 3-16 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Brey, stepping down at season’s end, received warm ovations from the crowd before and after the game. He improved to 315-76 at Purcell Pavilion over 23 years as Notre Dame coach.
Jamarius Burton, Nelly Cummings and Nike Sibande all scored 19 points for Pittsburgh.
WOMEN
No. 16 Oklahoma 90, Kansas State 86, OT
NORMAN, Okla. — Skylar Vann scored a career-high 23 points and Madi Williams scored 19 and Oklahoma beat Kansas State.
Oklahoma (23-5, 13-4 Big 12) moved into a first-place tie with Texas.
Taylor Robertson scored 15 points with five 3-pointers, Liz Scott scored 11 and Ana Llanusa 10 for the Sooners.
Serena Sundell scored a career-high 33 points, Jaelyn Glenn 21, Gabby Gregory 16 and Eliza Maupin 14 for Kansas State.
The contest saw Oklahoma squander a 22-point second-quarter lead while committing 26 turnovers overall.
Kansas 98, No. 23 Iowa State 93
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Offsetting a milestone night from Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, Zakiyah Franklin scored a career-high 31 points and Wyvette Mayberry added 22 as Kansas ended a 16-game losing streak to the Cyclones.
Joens scored 33 points to jump two spots to 16th place on the Division I all-time scoring list with 2,935. Joens moved past LSU’s Joyce Walker (2,906) and Penn State’s Kelly Mazzante (2,919). Next on the list is Appalachian State’s Valorie Whiteside with 2,944.
Franklin shot 12 of 20, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and made all four of her free throws for the Jayhawks (18-10, 8-9 Big 12 Conference). Mayberry made four 3-pointers adding six assists. Taiyanna Jackson finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Freshman Denae Fritz scored a career-high 26 points — 12 more than her previous high — and made 9 of 10 shots with four 3-pointers for the Cyclones (18-9, 10-7).
No. 25 S. Florida 85, Cincinnati 55
CINCINNATI — Elena Tsineke scored 28 points, Sammie Puisis added 21, and South Florida closed out the regular season with a rout of Cincinnati.
Tsineke made 10 of 14 shots, with 2 of 4 3-pointers, and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line. Puisis scored all of her points on 7-of-11 3-point shooting. Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Carla Brito added 11 rebounds for the Bulls (26-5, 15-1 American Athletic Conference).
Puisis drained three 3-pointers in the final 3:20 of the first quarter as South Florida turned a 14-13 deficit into a 25-16 lead at the end of the period.
South Florida added 10 of the first 12 points in the second quarter on the way to a 43-25 halftime lead.
Jillian Hayes led the Bearcats (9-20, 2-14) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.