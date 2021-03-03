Men
No. 4 Illinois 76, No. 2 Michigan 53
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Andre Curbelo scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half, and No. 4 Illinois dismantled No. 2 Michigan with a smothering defensive performance, routing the Wolverines 76-53.
Playing again without injured star Ayo Dosunmu, the Illini (19-6, 15-4) kept Michigan from clinching the Big Ten title and boosted their own chances at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Trent Frazier led Illinois with 22 points, and Kofi Cockburn added 12.
No. 3 Baylor 94,
No. 6 West Virginia 89
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jared Butler scored 25 points before fouling out, Davion Mitchell hit the go-ahead basket in overtime and No. 3 Baylor beat No. 6 West Virginia 94-89 Tuesday to clinch the Bears’ first Big 12 regular season championship.
Baylor (19-1, 11-1 Big 12) bounced back in a big way from its only loss of the season at No. 13 Kansas on Saturday. Baylor struggled in its two previous games coming off a nearly three-week layoff because of COVID-19 issues in the program.
No. 8 Alabama 70, Auburn 58
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jaden Shackelford scored 23 points, made five 3-pointers and helped No. 5 Alabama quash a second-half threat in a 70-58 victory over rival Auburn.
No. 12 Arkansas 101,
South Carolina 73
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Moses Moody tied his career high with 28 points and No. 12 Arkansas won its 10th straight in the Southeastern Conference with a 101-73 victory over South Carolina.
The Razorbacks (20-5, 12-4 SEC) did it with the long ball, hitting 15 3-pointers to continue its longest league win streak to match the 1994 national champions who won their last 10 SEC regular-season games that year.
No. 15 Texas 81, Iowa State 67
AMES, Iowa — Kai Jones came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points and lead four Texas players in double figures, and the 15th-ranked Longhorns pulled away from Iowa State early in an 81-67 win.
No. 18 Texas Tech 69, TCU 49
LUBBOCK, Texas — Kyler Edwards scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half to help No. 18 Texas Tech take control, and the Red Raiders rolled to a 69-49 victory over TCU.
No. 23 Purdue 73, No. 25 Wisconsin 69
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Freshman Zach Edey scored a career-high 21 points and Jaden Ivey added 18 to help Purdue hold on to beat Wisconsin.
The Boilermakers (17-8, 12-6 Big Ten) have won four straight and five of their last six.
Ben Davison led the Badgers with 15 points. Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers each had 11 points for Wisconsin (16-10, 10-9), which has lost four of its last five — all against ranked teams.
Women
No. 15 South Florida 65, UCF 62
TAMPA, Fla. — Elisa Pinzan scored 18 points with eight assists, Bethy Mununga had 11 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 15 South Florida beat Central Florida 65-62 on Tuesday night for its first American Athletic Conference regular-season title.
Pinzan sank a 3-pointer for a 58-48 lead with 1:59 remaining and she made her next four free throws for another 10-point lead with 57 seconds left.
No. 24 Rutgers 74, Penn State 56
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Arella Guirantes scored 21 points with seven assists, Tekia Mack had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 24 Rutgers beat Penn State 74-56 on Tuesday night.
Rutgers (13-3, 9-3 Big Ten) has won eight conference games in a row for the first time since the 2004-05 season — including holding seven straight opponents under 60 points.
