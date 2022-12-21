MEN
No. 2 UConn 84, Georgetown 73
STORRS, Conn. — Joey Calcaterra scored all of his 14 points in the second half to help second-ranked UConn rally from its first second-half deficit of the season for a victory over Georgetown.
Tristan Newton had 17 points and seven assists, while Adama Sanogo added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (13-0, 2-0 Big East). Jordan Hawkins scored 15 points and Andre Jackson finished with seven points, eight assists and six rebounds.
Primo Spears had 19 points and Qudus Wahab 16 points and nine rebounds for Georgetown (5-8, 0-2).
No. 5 Arizona 85, Montana St. 64
TUCSON, Ariz. — Kerr Kriisa scored 18 points, Cedric Henderson Jr. added 16 and Arizona pulled away in the second half to beat Montana State.
Arizona (11-1) pulled it out by wearing down Montana State and hitting 10 of 25 3-pointers for its 26th straight home win. Oumar Ballo had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and the Wildcats scored 20 points off Montana State’s 20 turnovers. Kriisa went 6 of 9 from 3.
Jubrile Belo had 18 points and RaeQuan Battle added 17 for the Bobcats (7-6), who shot 3 for 24 from the 3-point arc.
No. 22 Miami 66, No. 6 Virginia 64
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and Miami held on during a frantic finish to beat Virginia.
Jordan Miller finished with 11 points while Norchad Omier had 10 for the Hurricanes (12-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a six-game losing streak against the Cavaliers.
Miami led 61-51 on a free throw by Wong with 1:56 to play. Virginia (8-2, 1-1) went on an 8-0 run from there. Kihei Clark’s layup with 26 seconds left made it 61-59, and Clark made three free throws with 5 seconds remaining to get the Cavaliers within 65-64, but Virginia couldn’t finish it off and lost its second straight.
No. 9 Alabama 84, Jackson St. 64
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Noah Gurley scored a season-high 16 points and Mark Sears had 15, all in the second half, to Alabama past Jackson State.
The Crimson Tide (10-2), coming off a 100-90 loss to No. 11 Gonzaga, struggled much of the way and even trailed a minute into the second half against the Tigers (1-11).
Ken Evans led Jackson State with 18 points.
No. 11 Gonzaga 85, Montana 75
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Gonzaga won its 72nd straight home game.
Gonzaga’s home win streak is tied with UNLV (1974-78) for the ninth-longest in NCAA history. It’s the longest streak since Lamar’s 80-game run from 1978-84.
Timme started 4 for 9 from the free throw line but went 4 for 4 down the stretch to seal the game for the Bulldogs (10-3) after a late Montana rally. The Grizzlies (6-6) cut a 17-point, second-half deficit to five with 3:06 to play on Josh Bannan’s jumper but couldn’t get any closer.
No. 12 Baylor 58, Northwestern St. 48
WACO, Texas — Jalen Bridges scored 12 of his 13 points in the second half, and Baylor pulled away from Northwestern State.
LJ Cryer and Dale Bonner added 11 points apiece for the Bears (9-2), who have won four in a row.
Baylor went on a 14-0 run to take control for good after Northwestern State’s DeMarcus Sharp made a jumper to open the second-half scoring and tie the game at 24.
Wake Forest 81, No. 14 Duke 70
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tyree Appleby had 18 points and eight assists as Wake Forest ended Duke’s eight-game road winning streak.
Cameron Hildreth added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led nearly the entire game. Wake Forest led 39-30 at halftime, then pushed that margin to as many as 15 points. Wake Forest shot 49.1% and had five double-figure scorers.
Jaylen Blakes scored a career-high 17 points to lead Duke (10-3, 1-1), which never got closer than seven after the break.
Drake 58, No. 15 Mississippi St. 52
LINCOLN, Neb. — Roman Penn scored 19 points, Sardaar Calhoun made four of his career-high five 3-pointers in the second half, and Drake handed Mississippi State its first loss.
Calhoun finished with 17 points and Tucker DeVries added 15 for Drake (9-3), which beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2013.
Eric Reed Jr. scored all of his team-high 11 points in the first half for Mississippi State (11-1).
No. 18 Indiana 96, Elon 72
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Race Thompson had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and short-handed Indiana beat Elon.
The Hoosiers were missing their two leading scorers. Center Trayce Jackson-Davis (16.4 points per game) sat for precautionary reasons with nagging back and hand injuries, and point guard Xavier Johnson (9.9 points) was sidelined by a foot injury.
But the Hoosiers (9-3) had too much depth as they ended a two-game skid. Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino had 17 points and seven assists for the Hoosiers.
Max Mackinnon led Elon (2-11) with 19 points and Sean Halloran added 15.
Providence 103, No. 24 Marquette 98, 2OT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Bryce Hopkins had 29 points and 23 rebounds — both career highs — and grabbed the offensive board on a missed free throw with 15 seconds left in the second overtime to help Providence run out the clock and beat Marquette.
The Friars (10-3, 2-0 Big East) won their fourth straight game and improved to 4-0 in overtime this season. Devin Carter and Ed Croswell scored 20 points apiece for Providence, which beat a ranked team for the fourth straight season.
Native Rhode Islander Tyler Kolek scored a career-high 29 points before fouling out in the second overtime, and Kam Jones added 24 points for the Golden Eagles (9-4, 1-1).
Marquette blew a nine-point lead in the final minutes of regulation and rallied from an eight-point deficit in the first overtime.
WOMEN
No. 2 Stanford 72, No. 21 Creighton 59
STANFORD — Haley Jones had 16 points and eight assists, freshman Talana Lepolo scored a season-best 17 and Stanford earned its seventh straight victory.
Cameron Brink added 14 points and 16 rebounds in the final nonconference game for the Cardinal (12-1) ahead of their Pac-12 opener Friday at Maples Pavilion against rival California.
Lauren Jensen scored 18 points to lead cold-shooting Creighton (8-3), held to 36% from the field in the first meeting between the programs.
No. 3 Ohio St. 88, S. Florida 86, OT
SAN DIEGO —Taylor Thierry made a driving layup with 5 seconds left in overtime, and Ohio State closed with an 8-0 run in the final minute of the extra period to rally past South Florida in the San Diego Invitational.
Cotie McMahon scored 30 points and assisted on Thierry’s decisive shot. Taylor Mikesell shook off a horrific shooting night to make a tying 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in OT for the Buckeyes (12-0).
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had a monster game with 34 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls (10-4), who led 86-80 with a minute left in OT before Eboni Walker started the Buckeyes’ rally.
No. 19 Michigan 76, No. 6 North Carolina 68
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fifth-year senior Leigha Brown had 25 points and eight rebounds, and Michigan knocked off North Carolina at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational.
Laila Phelia added 20 points for Michigan (11-1), which shot 46% from the field while holding North Carolina to 32%.
Deja Kelly had 15 points and Eva Hodgson had 13 for North Carolina (9-2), which couldn’t complete the comeback after falling behind by 23 points in the first half. Alyssa Ustby had 11 points and 11 rebounds for UNC.
No. 12 Utah 88, Weber St. 52
OGDEN, Utah — Alissa Pili scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Utah rolled over Weber State.
Gianna Kneepkens scored 12 points for Utah (11-0), Dasia Young scored 12 and Teya Sidberry 11.
Daryn Hickok led the Wildcats (4-8) with 12 points. They shot 33% and had 31 turnovers, leading to 38 Utah points.
No. 16 Oregon 85, No. 17 Arkansas 78
SAN DIEGO — Grace VanSlooten scored 26 points, Oregon made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and the No. 16 Ducks rallied past No. 17 Arkansas at the San Diego Invitational.
The win was Ducks coach Kelly Graves’ 200th at Oregon.
VanSlooten, the Pac-12 freshman of the week for the second time, made 10-of-19 shots and grabbed six rebounds. Endyia Rogers had 20 points and six assists for the Ducks (10-1), and Te-Hina Paopao added 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. Phillipina Kyei had 14 rebounds.
Erynn Barnum led Arkansas (13-1) with 22 points and added nine rebounds. Samara Spencer had 20 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Makayla Daniels scored 15 points.
