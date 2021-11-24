Top 25 Men
Maui Invitational
Wisconsin 65, No. 12 Houston 63
LAS VEGAS — Johnny Davis scored a career-high 30 points and Wisconsin beat No. 12 Houston in the Maui Invitational semifinals.
The Cougars erased a 20-point halftime deficit and cut Wisconsin’s lead to two on Kyler Edwards’ 3-pointer with 40 seconds left. With the final possession, Jamal Shead drove baseline and passed to Edwards, who wasn’t expecting the feed, costing Houston a chance at a final attempt.
Davis finished 10 of 18 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and was 6 for 6 at the free throw line.
Tyler Wahl had nine points and seven rebounds for the Badgers (4-1).
Houston (4-1) was led by Edwards, who had 18 points — 15 in the second half via five 3-pointers. Marcus Sasser added 11.
Sasser had a chance to tie it with 47 seconds left, but his attempt clanked off the rim to Davis, who was fouled immediately and drained two free throws to push Wisconsin’s lead back to five, 65-60.
Hall of Fame Classic
No. 13 Arkansas 73, Cincinnati 67
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Au’Diese Toney scored 19 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 1:23 left, and Chris Lykes was perfect at the foul line down the stretch to help Arkansas beat Cincinnati in the title game of the Hall of Fame Classic.
Lykes finished with 15 points and JD Notae overcame another cold-shooting night to finish with 13 for the Razorbacks (5-0), who made every crucial play in the closing minutes of a game that neither team led by more than six.
Toney’s free throws gave the Razorbacks a 68-67 lead, the fifth time it had changed hands in the final five minutes. Jeremiah Davenport missed at the other end for Cincinnati, and Arkansas grabbed three consecutive offensive rebounds before Lykes was fouled and made two more free throws with 21.8 seconds left.
The Bearcats (5-1) squandered one last chance when Mike Saunders Jr. was called for charging with 9.6 seconds to go.
David DeJulius scored 24 points to lead Cincinnati.
No. 14 Illinois 72, Kansas State 64
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kofi Cockburn had 23 points and 13 rebounds, Alfonso Plummer scored 21 on seven 3-pointers and Illinois held off pesky Kansas State in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Classic.
Plummer finished 7 of 9 from beyond the arc and the Illini (3-2) went 12 for 26 from 3-point range as they bounced back from a 71-51 loss to Cincinnati in the semifinals and avoided their third consecutive loss.
It came at a cost, though: Trent Frazier, who scored 23 points against Marquette but was held scoreless by the Bearcats, hurt his left knee midway through the second half. The Illini guard was 0 for 5 from the field but had five assists at the time.
Markquis Nowell scored 19 points and Nijel Pack had 15 for the Wildcats (2-2), who committed just four turnovers.
Top 25 Women
No. 10 Louisville 72, Cal Poly 32
SAN LUIS OBISPO — Liz Dixon scored 15 points and No. 10 Louisville rolled in its first visit to California in seven years with a rout of Cal Poly.
It was the first time a top-10 team has ever played at Cal Poly.
The reason for Louisville’s first game in California since 2014 was Kianna Smith, whose father, John Smith, is the head men’s basketball coach at Cal Poly.
Kianna Smith, a native of Moreno Valley, California, made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for the Cardinals (4-1). Her dad sat courtside as the men’s team had the night off before playing a tournament game tomorrow in San Juan Capistrano, California.
Sarah Dumitrescu scored 12 points to lead the Mustangs (0-2), who shot 20% (12 of 59) overall.
No. 21 Ohio State 110, Bellarmine 58
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jacy Sheldon scored 25 of her career-high 31 points in the first half and Taylor Mikesell added 18 points to help Ohio State beat Bellarmine.
Sheldon was 12 of 15 from the field to top her previous high of 29 points. She also had three steals as Bellarmine turned it over 28 times.
Ohio State (4-0) set a program record for second-quarter points with 39. The Buckeyes were 16-of-24 shooting, going 5 of 7 from distance, in the quarter to help build a 70-33 lead at the break.
Jaela Johnson led Bellarmine (0-4) with 24 points and six 3-pointers.
