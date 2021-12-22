Top 25 Women
No. 1 South Carolina 65,
No. 2 Stanford 61
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston didn’t miss this time, her layup with 1:05 to go giving No. 1 South Carolina a victory over No. 2 Stanford.
She finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, her fifth straight double double and 36th of her career.
It was Boston who couldn’t convert last April at the Final Four in the closing seconds to send the Cardinal to a 66-65 victory en route to the national championship.
This time, the 6-foot-5 All-American set herself up down low, got the ball from Destanni Henderson and put it in for the game-winning basket as the Gamecocks (12-0) rallied from 18 points down in the first half to keep alive their best start in six years. It was the biggest comeback in school history.
Stanford (8-3) had a chance to go in front, but Cameron Brink’s jumper came off the rim and into the capable hands of Boston.
Lexie Hull led Stanford with 17 points, just three of those coming in the final three quarters.
IUPUI 74, No. 15 Iowa 73
OWA CITY, Iowa — Rachel McLimore scored 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, including the winning free throws with three seconds left, as IUPUI dominated the fourth quarter to defeat Iowa.
The Hawkeyes led by 18 points in the middle of the third quarter and 62-47 entering the fourth quarter
IUPUI (5-4), playing its first game since Dec. 8 because its last four opponents had to cancel because of COVID-19 issues, had an early 9-0 run to cut the deficit to single figures. Macee Williams, who also had 19 points, started it with a three-point play and McLimore followed with consecutive 3-pointers.
Mississippi 61,
No. 18 South Florida 53
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Madison Scott scored 12 points, Angel Baker had 11 and Mississippi’s defense took over in the third quarter to propel the Rebels to a win over South Florida at the West Palm Beach Invitational.
It was the first game against a ranked team this season for the Rebels (12-1), who take a 12-game winning streak into their Southeastern Conference opener on Dec. 30. It was their first win over ranked team outside the SEC since 2007.
No. 19 BYU 89, Montana State 67
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Shaylee Gonzalez scored 21 points, Lauren Gustin added 15 points and 18 rebounds to help BYU beat Montana State.
Gonzalez mad 9 of 17 from the field and finished with five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Teagan Graham added 10 points and four assists for BYU (9-1).
Katelynn Limardo made back-to-back 3-pointers to spark an 11-3 run that gave Montana State a 15-14 lead after Gabby Mocchi hit another 3 to cap the spurt with 3:38 to play in the first quarter. Gustin sandwiched two layups around two free throws by Kaylee Smiler before Gonzalez stole a pass and made a layup to make it 22-15 and BYU lead the rest of the way.
No. 21 LSU 74, Texas Tech 60
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Khayla Pointer had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and LSU beat short-handed Texas Tech for its 10th straight victory in the West Palm Beach Invitational.
LSU scored 12 of the first 14 points of the game, led 39-26 at the break and never trailed. Pointer reached the 1,500-point club in the first half.
Jailin Cherry added 16 points, Alexis Morris had 13, Autumn Newby 12 and Faustine Aifuwa 10 for LSU (11-1).
No. 24 Ohio State 66,
San Diego State 54
SAN DIEGO — Jacy Sheldon scored 19 points and No. 24 Ohio State beat San Diego State.
Braxtin Miller added 16 points and Taylor Mikesell 15 for the Buckeyes (9-2), who resume Big Ten play, where they are 1-1, at No. 9 Michigan on New Year’s Eve.
Top 25 Men
No. 9 Iowa State 79,
Chicago State 48
AMES, Iowa — Izaiah Brockington had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Tristan Enaruna added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Iowa State rolled past Chicago State.
The Cyclones (12-0) came into the game limiting opponents to 56.8 points per game, 12th in the nation. They have now held nine teams to 60 or fewer points.
Davidson 79, No. 10 Alabama 78
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Luka Brajkovic scored 22 points and made a late 3-pointer and Michael Jones scored 21 points to help lift Davidson to a victory over No. 10 Alabama.
The Wildcats (9-2) rolled to a 13-point lead in the second half and held on for their eighth straight win in a game scheduled to fill sudden voids in their respective schedules because of COVID-19. The Crimson Tide (9-3) have dropped two of three games but stayed in this one until Jahvon Quinerly missed a potential tying free throw with four seconds left.
Alabama scored the final nine points after Brajkovic’s 3-pointer with 2:01 left pushed it back to 79-69. But Davidson was able to run out the final seconds and ended up getting a huge win in the unexpected matchup.
No. 11 Michigan State 90,
Oakland 78
DETROIT — Marcus Bingham had 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks and was one of five double-digit scorers for Michigan State in a win over Oakland University.
The Spartans (10-2) have won five straight for a second time this season. The Golden Grizzlies (7-4) lost consecutive games for the first time this season.
No. 23 Villanova 71,
No. 18 Xavier 58
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Justin Moore scored 12 of his 17 points after halftime and Caleb Daniels added 16 points to lead Villanova past Xavier.
Collin Gillespie and Eric Dixon each had 15 points for the Wildcats (8-4, 1-1 Big East), who bounced back from consecutive blowout losses.
