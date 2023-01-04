MEN
No. 3 Kansas 75, Texas Tech 72
LUBBOCK, Texas — KJ Adams scored the last of his 16 points on a breakaway dunk with 7 seconds remaining, and No. 3 Kansas fought off Texas Tech, ending the Red Raiders’ home winning streak at 29 games.
Dajuan Harris scored 18 points for the Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0 Big 12), who led by a dozen points early in the second half but allowed the Red Raiders to make it close at the finish. Jalen Wilson had 14 points and Gradey Dick scored 11.
Kevin Obanor scored 26 points for Texas Tech, which had not lost at home since February of 2021. Pop Isaacs added 18 points.
Kansas State 116, No. 6 Texas 103
AUSTIN, Texas — Markquis Nowell had 36 points and nine assists as Kansas State beat No. 6 Texas with a stunning offensive outburst that gave first-year Wildcats coach Jerome Tang his biggest victory.
The Wildcats poured in 58 points in the first half behind 64% shooting and eight 3-pointers. Kansas State then held off a Texas rally as the Longhorns made 11 consecutive shots in the second half and shaved a 20-point deficit under 10 with just under five minutes left.
Nowell and Kansas State showed enough poise to get the big shots they needed late to close out the win. Nowell’s two free throws with 3:23 remaining made it 100-88 before he swished a step-back 3-pointer on the next possession to put an exclamation point on the night for the Wildcats.
No. 7 Alabama 84, Mississippi 62
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Brandon Miller scored 17 points and Marc Sears had 16 to lead No. 7 Alabama to a victory over Mississippi.
The Crimson Tide (12-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 21-point halftime lead, shot 9 of 20 on 3-pointers and placed five scorers in double figures. The Rebels (8-5, 0-2) finished just 2 of 24 on 3s (8.3%) in their third straight loss.
Jaden Bradley added 14 points for Alabama, hitting 10 of 12 free throws. Jahvon Quinerly had 11 points while Noah Clowney scored 10 to go with eight rebounds.
No. 8 Tennessee 87, Mississippi State 53
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points, Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and 10 assists, and No. 8 Tennessee beat Mississippi State 87-53 on Tuesday night.
The Volunteers (12-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) had five players score in double figures as they won for the 24th consecutive time at home, dating to the last game of the 2020-21 season. Julian Phillips scored 11 points and Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic had 10 each.
Tyler Stevenson scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs (11-3, 0-2), who dropped their third straight. Mississippi State’s leading scorer and rebounder, 6-foot-11 Tolu Smith, had a quiet game with nine points and two rebounds.
No. 11 Virginia 68, Pittsburgh 65
PITTSBURGH — Blake Hinson scored 16 points, Jamarius Burton added 15 and Pittsburgh rallied past No. 11 Virginia.
The Panthers (11-4, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) used a 14-0 second-half run to get back in it and then took charge late to keep Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett at 326 career wins at Virginia, still tied with Terry Holland for the most in program history.
A layup by Federiko Federiko with 59 seconds left put the Panthers up 62-60 and Pitt forced the Cavaliers (10-3, 2-2) into a shot-clock violation on their ensuing possession. Six straight made free throws in the final seconds pushed the Panthers to their best start in ACC play since the 2013-14 season.
No. 14 Wisconsin 63, Minnesota 60
MADISON, Wis. — Steven Crowl scored 17 points, Chucky Hepburn had 16 and No. 14 Wisconsin held off Minnesota for its sixth straight win.
Connor Essegian scored 11 points off the bench for the Badgers (11-2, 3-0 Big Ten), who have won 14 of 16 games against Minnesota.
The Badgers struggled with Minnesota’s full-court press in the final 38 seconds, and Hepburn turned the ball over at midcourt.
Fresno State 71, No. 21 New Mexico 67
FRESNO — Isaih Moore scored 16 points and Fresno State beat the last unbeaten team in the nation in No. 21 New Mexico, topping the Lobos 71-67 on Tuesday night.
Isaiah Hill added 14 points, making three free throws in the final seconds to wrap up the victory for the Bulldogs (6-8, 2-1 Mountain West).
Jemarl Baker added 13 points and five assists, and 6-foot-11 Eduardo Andre, averaging just over four points a game, scored a career-high 12 points and had eight rebounds.
After sitting out for over nine minutes of the second half with four fouls, Andre returned with 20 seconds left and the Bulldogs leading 70-67. He blocked a layup by Jamal Mashburn Jr. and grabbed the rebound, leading to Hill’s final free throws.
Mashburn finished with 22 points for New Mexico (14-1, 2-1). Morris Udeze added 18 and Jaelen House had 15.
WOMEN
No. 5 UConn 80, Butler 47
INDIANAPOLIS — Aaliyah Edwards scored 20 points and No. 5 Connecticut opened with a 20-5 run in an 80-47 blowout of Butler on Tuesday night.
Despite dressing just eight players and not having head coach Geno Auriemma on the sideline due to illness, the Huskies had five double-digit scorers led by Edwards.
UConn (12-2, 5-0 Big East) has won all four meetings with the Bulldogs (6-9, 1-5) by an average of 43.7 points. Associate head coach Chris Dailey improved to 16-0 as Auriemma’s replacement.
Aubrey Griffin added 15 points, Nika Muhl 13, Dorka Juhasz 12 and Lou Lopez Senechal 11 for the Huskies.
Rachel McLimore led the Bulldogs with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.
No. 14 Michigan 82, Penn State 72
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Laila Phelia scored 24 points, Leigha Brown had 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Michigan defeated Penn State.
Phelia, Brown and Maddie Nolan combined for Michigan’s opening 20 points of the fourth quarter, including a 10-0 run to pull away.
Nolan finished with 17 points and five 3-pointers and Emily Kiser had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Michigan (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten). The Wolverines outrebounded Penn State 40-29.
Shay Ciezki scored 15 of her 21 points in the first half and Makenna Marisa added 14 points for Penn State (10-5, 1-3). Leilani Kapinus and Taniyah Thompson each had 10 points.
No. 23 Baylor 81, No. 17 Oklahoma 70
NORMAN, Okla. — Sarah Andrews scored a career-high 30 points and Baylor jumped out early and beat Oklahoma.
Andrews made five 3-pointers and was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Ja’Mee Asberry added 14 points and Caitlin Bickle had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor (11-3, 2-0 Big 12), which has won six of its last seven.
Ana Llanusa scored 24 points to lead Oklahoma (11-2, 1-1). Madi Williams added 16 points and Taylor Robertson had 14. Skylar Vann grabbed 10 rebounds to go with seven points.
