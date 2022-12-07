Men
No. 17 Illinois 85, No. 2 Texas 78, OT
NEW YORK — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 12 of his 16 points in overtime, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining, and No. 17 Illinois rallied to hand second-ranked Texas its first loss of the season, 85-78 on Tuesday night in the Jimmy V Classic.
Jayden Epps added 11 points, including the final five points of regulation — a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left and two tying free throws with 8 seconds remaining. Epps then blocked Marcus Carr’s jumper in the lane just before the buzzer to force overtime in an entertaining showdown at Madison Square Garden.
No. 1 Houston 76, North Florida 42
HOUSTON — Ja’Vier Francis scored 14 points, star Marcus Sasser had 12 points in the first eight minutes before leaving with a cut over his eye, and Houston coasted past North Florida.
No. 3 Virginia 55, James Madison 50
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kihei Clark scored 17 points, Jayden Gardner had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Virginia beat its feisty in-state rival.
The Cavaliers (8-0), who lost starting guard Reece Beekman to a right leg injury early in the first half, prevented the Dukes (7-3) from winning a second straight December game in Charlottesville.
No. 9 Arkansas 65,
UNC- Greensboro 58
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Standout freshman Nick Smith Jr. scored 22 points in just his third game as Arkansas overcame a sluggish offensive showing to beat North Carolina-Greensboro.
The Razorbacks (8-1) shot 33.3% and trailed for a majority of the game.
No. 12 Baylor 80, Tarleton 57
WACO, Texas — Freshman Keyonte George scored 22 points, redshirt freshman Langston Love added 20 and Baylor beat Tarleton State.
The Bears (7-2) had trouble early pulling away from the Texans, led by former Kentucky coach Billy Gillispie, but finally took a double-digit lead not long after halftime.
Wisconsin 64, No. 13 Maryland 59
MADISON, Wis. — Chucky Hepburn scored 13 points and Steven Crowl added 12 as Wisconsin handed Maryland its first loss under coach Kevin Willard.
Wisconsin (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) opened a 58-45 lead with a 13-point run, capped by Crowl’s two free throws with 3:46 remaining.
No. 15 Duke 74, Iowa 62
NEW YORK — Jeremy Roach tied a career high with 22 points and No. 15 Duke led virtually the entire way against Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.
The Blue Devils (9-2) won their third straight since a 19-point loss to Purdue last month in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy.
No. 24 TCU 78, Jackson State 51
FORTH WORTH, Texas — JaKobe Coles scored a career-high 21 points, Damion Baugh had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists, and TCU won its fifth straight.
Coles matched his career high with 15 points by halftime.
Women
No. 22 Gonzaga 73, Queens 49
SPOKANE, Wash. — Yvonne Ejim scored a career-high 32 points on 13-for-17 shooting for Gonzaga’s win over Queens.
Ejim was 8 for 9 from the field and 6 for 8 from the foul line in the first half putting up one less point than the Queens team. Gonzaga (8-2) led 37-23 at the break.
No. 25 Villanova 83, American 42
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Maddy Siegrist had 24 points and seven rebounds, Lucy Olsen added 14 points and No. 25 Villanova beat American University.
Siegrist scored 15 points in the opening 13 minutes as Villanova led 34-15. The Wildcats extended it to 46-23 by halftime before starting the second half on a 9-0 run for a 32-point lead.
