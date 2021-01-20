Men
No. 3 Villanova 76, Seton, Hall 74
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Cole Swider hit the winning free throw in the final seconds and Collin Gillespie scored 22 points to help Villanova beat Seton Hall, the Wildcats' first game in 27 days.
The Wildcats (9-1, 4-0 Big East) withstood a scare to stay unbeaten in the Big East.
Jermaine Samuels scored 20 points for Villanova.
The Pirates (9-6, 6-3) were led in scoring by Sandro Mamukelashvili's 23 points and 19 from Jared Rhoden.
Florida 75, No. 6 Tennessee 49
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Noah Locke scored 14 points, Tyree Appleby added 13 and short-handed Florida stunned No. 6 Tennessee 75-49 on Tuesday night.
Tre Mann chipped in 12 points for the Gators, who got unexpected help from several bench guys to offset being without three of their best four players. Guard Scottie Lewis (COVID-19 protocols) and forward Colin Castleton (ankle) missed the game.
But forward Omar Payne, starting for the first time in nearly a year, finished with nine points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots for Florida (7-4, 4-3 Southeastern Conference). Seldom-used subs Jason Jitoboh, Osayi Osifo, Niels Lane and Ques Glover also delivered quality minutes against the SEC’s top team.
The Volunteers (10-2, 4-2) had a woeful shooting performance and were equally ineffective on the other end. Florida, which spent the last month slowly tweaking its offense to overcome the loss of standout forward Keyontae Johnson — who collapsed on the court in early December and is likely out for the season — pounded Tennessee inside.
No. 7 Michigan 87, Maryland 63
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mike Smith made three early 3-pointers as No. 7 Michigan raced to a 17-3 lead, and the Wolverines had little difficulty beating Maryland 87-63 on Tuesday night.
Michigan made its first five 3s — Isaiah Livers had the other two — in an opening flurry that put the Wolverines (12-1, 7-1 Big Ten) in immediate control. Michigan led 42-25 at halftime and stretched its advantage to as many as 25 points in the second.
Purdue 67, No. 15 Ohio State 65
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaden Ivey scored 15 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining, and Purdue rallied to beat No. 15 Ohio State 67-65 on Tuesday night.
Trevion Williams scored 16 points for the surging Boilermakers (11-5, 6-3 Big Ten), who have won four straight, three of them on the road. Sasha Stefanovic also had 15 points.
Purdue led for less than three minutes overall and rallied from six points down in the final 3 1/2 minutes. Ivey scored eight points during the decisive stretch.
Duane Washington Jr. led Ohio State (11-4, 5-4) with 21 points, shooting 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Justin Ahrens added 12 points for the Buckeyes, whose three-game winning streak ended.
No. 18 Alabama 105, LSU 75
BATON ROUGE, La. — John Petty scored 24 points on eight 3-pointers, and Alabama made a Southeastern Conference-record 23 shots from beyond the arc in beating LSU.
Petty was 8 of 10 from long range. Joshua Primo was 6 of 8 from deep and scored 22 points, and Jahvon Quinerly also scored 22 on 6-of-7 3-point shooting as the three players combined for all but three of Alabama’s 3-pointers. Herb Jones had 13 points while making just one 3 for the Crimson Tide (12-3, 7-0 SEC).
Cam Thomas led LSU (10-3, 5-2) with 21 points. Javonte Smart scored 12 points and Trendon Watford had 11.
No. 19 Missouri 81,
South Carolina 70
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Jeremiah Tilmon had 19 points and 10 rebounds in another efficient performance, and No. 19 Missouri beat South Carolina 81-70 on Tuesday night.
Tilmon, who came in shooting a Southeastern Conference-leading 74% from the floor, improved on that mark by going 8 of 11. Missouri (9-2, 3-2 SEC) had its best shooting performance overall at 58.3%.
Mark Smith scored 18 points and went 3 for 5 from 3-point range for the Tigers. Dru Smith added 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
No. 22 Illinois 79, Penn State 65
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 12 rebounds, leading Illinois past Penn State.
Cockburn leads the nation with 11 double-doubles this season. Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier scored 13 points apiece for Illinois (10-5, 6-3 Big Ten).
Myreon Jones scored 20 points and Seth Lundy added 13 for Penn State (3-6, 0-5).
Women
No. 3 UConn 103, Butler 35
STORRS, Conn. — Olivia Nelson-Ododa led a balanced attack with 18 points and No. 3 UConn, playing for the first time in 10 days, routed Butler 103-35 on Tuesday night.
The win was coach Geno Auriemma’s 1,099th at UConn, moving him past late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, into second place on the all-time list just two days before the Huskies visit Knoxville to take on the Lady Vols.
Christyn Williams and Aubrey Griffin, who made her first start, each scored 17 points for the unbeaten Huskies (8-0, 7-0 Big East), who had five players score in double figures.
Tennessee transfer Evina Wesbrook chipped in with 14 points and freshman Paige Bueckers had 13 points, eight assists and five rebounds.
Okako Adika scored 18 points for Butler (1-9, 1-8), despite spending most of the game in foul trouble, and Genesis Parker added 15 points.
The Huskies led 25-15 after a quarter, and used a stifling defense to hold Butler to just 20 points the rest of the game.
No. 23 Syracuse 88,
North Carolina 76
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Kiara Lewis scored 10 of her 23 points in Syracuse’s 27-9 fourth quarter, freshman Tiana Mangakahia had 19 points and 13 assists, and the No. 23 Orange rallied past North Carolina 88-76 on Tuesday.
Emily Engstler closed the third quarter with a 3-pointer to pull Syracuse within 67-61, and Mangakahia capped a 7-0 run to open the fourth to give the Orange the lead. North Carolina was within 80-76 with 4:48 remaining, but did not score again.
Mangakahia and Engstler, who had 11 points and 13 rebounds, each had a double-double for the second-straight game. Kamilla Cardoso added 10 points. a career-high 16 boards and four blocks, and Priscilla Williams also scored 11 points with nine rebounds for Syracuse (7-1, 4-1 ACC).
No. 24 Iowa State 64, Oklahoma 63
AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens had 32 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, and her go-ahead layup with 10.2 seconds left helped No. 24 Iowa State get past shorthanded Oklahoma 64-63 on Tuesday night.
The Cyclones (10-4, 6-1 Big 12 Conference) have won eight of their last nine, including a 75-71 victory on Saturday over then sixth-ranked Baylor to snap the Bears’ 61-game home winning streak.
Joens pulled the Cyclones to 63-62 with 21 seconds left and her game winner followed a Sooners’ turnover on a charging call. After an Oklahoma timeout, Navaeh Tot and Tatum Veitenheimer each missed shots to end it.
