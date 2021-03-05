Men
No. 2 Michigan 69, Michigan State 60
Franz Wagner scored 19 points, Hunter Dickinson added 14 and No. 2 Michigan wrapped up the Big Ten title with a victory over rival Michigan State.
The Wolverines (19-2, 14-2) had a chance to clinch the championship based on winning percentage with a victory in any of their final three games. They were blown out by No. 4 Illinois — the team chasing them — on Tuesday night, but they rebounded with a gritty effort two nights later.
Michigan went on a 9-2 run to take a 39-28 lead into halftime. The Wolverines later went on a 25-4 tear that spanned much of the second half.
Aaron Henry scored 14 points for Michigan State (14-11, 8-11), which will finish with a losing conference record for the first time since 1993. It had never happened before under coach Tom Izzo, and the Spartans are struggling to extend Izzo’s streak of 22 straight NCAA Tournament appearances.
No. 3 Baylor 81, No. 17 Oklahoma State 70
WACO, Texas — Jared Butler scored 22 points and Baylor, fresh off clinching its first Big 12 title on the road two days earlier, beat Oklahoma State to end the Cowboys’ five-game winning streak.
The Bears (20-1, 12-1 Big 12) seem to have their legs back under them after a three-week stretch without any games because of COVID-19 issues in the program.
Matthew Mayer and MaCio Teague both added 19 points for the Bears, and Davion Mitchell had 12.
Freshman standout and Big 12 leading scorer Cade Cunningham had 24 points and Kalib Boone 10 for Oklahoma State (17-7, 10-7).
No. 5 Iowa 102, Nebraska 64
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Jordan Bohannon tied a career high with eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points, and Iowa beat Nebraska.
Freshman Patrick McCaffery had a career-high 19 points for Iowa (19-7, 13-6 Big Ten). Luka Garza had 14 points for the Hawkeyes, who topped 100 points for the fourth time this season.
Kobe Webster led Nebraska (7-18, 3-15) with 17 points. Lat Mayen had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Dalano Banton had 14 points.
No. 6 West Virginia 76, TCU 67
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges set seasons highs with 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead West Virginia past TCU.
Derek Culver scored 17 points for the Mountaineers (18-7, 11-5 Big 12), who bounced back from an overtime loss to No. 3 Baylor on Tuesday.
Jaedon LeDee scored a season-high 18 points for the Horned Frogs (12-12, 5-10).
No. 13 Kansas 67, UTEP 62
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Marcus Garrett scored on a driving layup with 22.4 seconds to go and Dajuan Harris added a pair of clinching free throws as Kansas overcame a 15-point second-half deficit and beat UTEP.
David McCormack scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, and Ochai Agbaji had 19 points as the Jayhawks (19-8) avoided a rare second loss in Allen Fieldhouse this season.
Bryson Williams led UTEP (12-11) with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Souley Boum finished with 16 points and six boards.
No. 15 Texas 69, No. 16 Oklahoma 65
NORMAN, Okla. — Jericho Sims matched season highs with 16 points and 12 rebounds to help Texas beat Oklahoma.
Andrew Jones added 16 points for the Longhorns (16-7, 10-6 Big 12), who have won three of four.
Austin Reaves scored 16 points and Alondes Williams and Brady Manek each added 13 for the Sooners. Oklahoma (14-9, 9-8) has lost four straight games by a combined 17 points.
No. 18 Texas Tech 81, Iowa State 54
LUBBOCK, Texas — Mac McClung scored 20 points and Texas Tech beat Iowa State for its third consecutive victory following a three-game losing streak.
Marcus Santos-Silva had 14 points and seven rebounds to help Texas Tech (17-8, 9-7 Big 12) wrap up its home schedule with a fifth consecutive victory over the Cyclones, the longest winning streak for either team in the series.
Jalen Coleman-Lands and Tyler Harris each scored 15 points for Iowa State (2-20, 0-17), which has lost more Big 12 games in a season since TCU went 0-18 in 2013-14.
No. 24 Colorado 75, Arizona State 61
BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half and Colorado shook off a sluggish start to beat Arizona State.
Wright turned in his seventh 20-point game of the season in what was his final game at CU Events Center. The speedy senior point guard made one acrobatic move after another to help the Buffaloes (20-7, 14-6 Pac-12) bounce back from 10 first-half turnovers.
Holland Woods scored 15 points to lead the Sun Devils (10-12, 7-9), who saw their three-game winning streak snapped.
Women
No. 4 Stanford 92, USC 53 (Pac-12)
No. 8 Maryland 88, No. 12 Michigan 63
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Diamond Miller scored eight of her 17 points in the first quarter to help No. 8 Maryland start strong and Ashley Owusu had 22 points in an 88-63 victory over No. 12 Michigan that clinched a share of the Big Ten title on Thursday.
The Terrapins (20-2, 16-1 Big Ten) can win the conference championship outright by ending the regular season with a win against Penn State (9-13, 6-12) at home on Saturday. Since joining the conference, Maryland has at least shared the Big Ten title in six of seven seasons.
The Wolverines (13-4, 8-4) were led by Naz Hillmon, who had 19 points.
With a trapping press and an active zone defense, the Terrapins held Hillmon to two points in the pivotal first quarter as they built a 27-13 lead.
No. 9 UCLA 58, Washington 46 (Pac-12)
No. 11 Arizona 60, Washington State 44 (Pac-12)
LAS VEGAS — Trinity Baptiste had 13 of her 17 points in the first half, and No. 11 Arizona beat Washington State in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament.
Arizona will face the winner of 11th-seed Washington and No. 3 seed and ninth-ranked UCLA in the semifinals on Friday.
The second-seeded Wildcats (16-4) pulled away with an 11-0 run in the third quarter capped at 42-24 on Aari McDonald’s layup with 1:42 left. Washington State got the deficit no closer than 14 the rest of the way.
The No. 7 seed Cougars (12-11) had 20 of their 26 turnovers in the first half but only trailed 29-21 at the break.
Baptiste led the defensive pressure with six of Arizona’s 16 steals and made 8 of 11 shots from the field. Aari McDonald added 13 points, nine assists and five rebounds.
McDonald reached her 86th game in a row scoring in double digits when she scored on a layup with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter.
Cate Reese added 10 points for Arizona, which held Washington State to five points in the first and third quarters.
Charlisse Leger-Walker had 12 points and Krystal Leger-Walker scored 10 for the Cougars. Bella Murekatete had 10 rebounds for Washington State, which shot 26% for the game.
Washington State finds itself on the NCAA Tournament bubble after going 3-6 against ranked opponents, including a pair of wins against No. 9 UCLA.
Mississippi 69, No. 13 Arkansas 60 (SEC)
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Shakira Austin scored a career-high 29 points and Ole Miss smothered Arkansas with an upset in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.
Donnetta Johnson scored 12 for Ole Miss, including the Rebels’ final four points.
The 11th-seeded Rebels take on third-seeded and No. 14-ranked Tennessee in Friday’s quarterfinals. The Lady Vols clipped Mississippi 68-67 during the conference season.
The tone of an impending upset was set early as Ole Miss (11-10) led by 10 after a quarter and by five at the half.
Sixth-seeded Arkansas (19-8) trailed 17-7 after the first 10 minutes, its lowest score to open a game this season, and the 28 points by halftime were its fewest scored in a first half since Jan. 1, 2017 (26).
UCF 58, No. 15 South Florida 45
ORLANDO, Fla. — Masseny Kaba scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Central Florida stymied No. 15 South Florida to close the regular season.
The Knights put on a defensive display, holding the Bulls to a season low in scoring as well as shooting at 25.5% (14 of 55). UCF did a great job of protecting the rim as USF went 7 of 22 from 3-point range and 7 of 33 inside the arc and was outscored 34-8 on points in the paint.
The teams split the season-ending series and are the top two seeds — USF first — heading into the American Athletic Conference tournament on Monday.
No. 17 Kentucky 73, No. 12 Florida 64 (SEC)
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Rhyne Howard scored 27 points, seven in the last three minutes when 17th-ranked Kentucky outscored No. 12 seed Florida 14-4 to earn a win in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.
That ended an entertaining duel with Florida’s Kiki Smith, who scored a career-high 36 points, the ninth-highest game in tourney history.
The Wildcats (17-7) advance to face fourth-seeded Georgia in the quarterfinals on Friday.
KeKe McKinney added 10 points and eight rebounds for Kentucky, including a key 3-pointer in the closing run. The Wildcats outscored the Gators 27-15 in the fourth quarter when Howard, a junior just named SEC player of the year for the second time, also contributed three of her four assists. She had two of her four steals in the last three minutes.
Oregon St. 71, No. 19 Oregon 64 (Pac-12)
LAS VEGAS — Freshman Talia von Oelhoffen had 19 points and Oregon State advanced in the Pac-12 tournament with a quarterfinal victory over No. 19 Oregon.
Aleah Goodman added 13 points and seven assists for the Beavers (12-6), who top-seed Stanford in the first semifinal on Friday.
Fifth-seeded Oregon State defeated surprisingly resilient California 71-63 in the opening round on Wednesday when Von Oelhoffen scored a career-high 20. The fourth-seeded Ducks, the defending champions, got a first-round bye.
Taylor Mikesell had 24 points for the Ducks (13-9), who had never before played their in-state rivals in conference tournament.
Oregon State led by as many as 15 points in the second half, but Nyara Sabally’s layup got Oregon within 60-52 with just over five minutes left. Aleah Goodman answered with a jumper for the Beavers.
Mikesell had a jumper and a pair of free throws to get Oregon within 64-58 with 2:24 left. Sabally added another layup to make it a four-point game. After von Oelhoffen and Mikesell traded layups, von Oelhoffen missed the first of a pair of free throws to make it 67-62.
Goodman made a pair of free throws to all but seal it for Oregon State.
Oregon was without freshman Te-Hina Paopao, who was in a walking boot on her right foot on the sidelines during the game. Maddie Scheer made her first start of the season in Paopao’s place.
The Beavers had nine games cancelled because of coronavirus protocols and played the fewest games of any other team the conference.
But Oregon State gained momentum late, with road victories over No. 10 UCLA and No. 14 Oregon to wrap up the regular season and increase the team’s chances of making the NCAA Tournament.
