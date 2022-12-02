Men
No. 2 Texas 72, No. 7 Creighton 67
AUSTIN, Texas — Marcus Carr scored 19 points and made two free throws with 10 seconds left as No. 2 Texas held off No. 7 Creighton’s furious late-game rally and beat the Bluejays.
Texas led by 11 points in the second half, but Creighton got within three points a few times in the final minutes.
Utah 81, No. 4 Arizona 66
SALT LAKE CITY — Branden Carlson scored 22 points and Utah handed No. 4 Arizona its first loss of the season in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.
Carlson went 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Rollie Worster had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Utes (6-2).
Oumar Ballo led Arizona (6-1) with 22 points and seven rebounds.
No. 8 UConn 74, Oklahoms St. 64
STORRS, Conn. — Jordan Hawkins scored a career-high 26 points to lead UConn past Oklahoma State in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
No. 9 Kansas 91, Seton Hall 65
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kevin McCullar Jr. returned from an injury to score 17 points and grab 10 rebounds, Jalen Wilson added 15 points and 13 boards, and Kansas rolled past Seton Hall in the big East-Big 12 Battle.
Women
No. 5 Indiana 87,
No. 6 North Carolina 63
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 points, Sydney Parrish added 24 and Indiana hit 12 3-pointers to defeat North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The battle of unbeatens had drastically different shooting nights. The Hoosiers got hot to improve to 8-0 and the Tar Heels did not to drop to 6-1. The Hoosiers hit eight 3s to build a 16-point lead by halftime.
No. 20 Maryland 74,
No. 7 Notre Dame 72
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Diamond Miller scored 31 points, including the game-winner at the buzzer, to lead No. 20 Maryland to a victory over seventh-ranked Notre Dame in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Irish guard Sonia Cintron’s layup had tied the game with 15 seconds left off before Maryland held for the last shot. Miller hit a contested mid-range jumper just before time expired to give the Terrapins a victory over a top-10 opponent.
No. 9 Virginia Tech 85, Nebraska 54
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Georgia Amoore had 24 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the first triple-double in Virginia Tech history as the No. 9 Hokies beat Nebraska in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
No. 12 NC State 94, No. 10 Iowa 81
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers each scored 22 points to help North Carolina State overcome a 45-point effort from Caitlin Clark and beat Iowa in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.
No. 16 Utah 109, MVSU 42
ITTA BENA, Miss. — Alissa Pili scored 28 points on 12-of-16 shooting and Utah rolled to a win over Mississippi Valley State in the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series.
No. 17 Michigan 76, Miami 64
MIAMI — Leigha Brown scored 26 points, going 12 for 12 from the foul line, Emily Kiser added 20 points and Michigan eased past Miami in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
No. 23 Gonzaga 71,
Stephen F. Austin 59
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Kaylynne Truong had 21 points and seven assists, Yvonne Ejim added 19 points and nine rebounds and No. 23 Gonzaga beat Stephen F. Austin in a homecoming for the Truong twins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.