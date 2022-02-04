Men
No. 2 Gonzaga 92, San Diego 62
SAN DIEGO — Chet Holmgren had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Gonzaga past San Diego for its 11th straight victory.
Drew Timme added 13 points and eight rebounds as six Bulldogs scored in double figures. Andrew Nembhard had 14 points and seven assists.
Gonzaga (18-2, 7-0 West Coast Conference) has won its last 25 league games by double digits — and by an average of more than 24 points.
Jace Townsend scored 13 points off the bench for the Toreros (13-10, 6-4).
Women
No. 1 South Carolina 83, Alabama 51
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks to lead South Carolina over Alabama.
Zia Cooke made her first five shots and finished with 14 points for the Gamecocks (21-1, 9-1 Southeastern Conference). Coupled with Florida’s victory over Tennessee, South Carolina took sole possession of the SEC lead.
No. 2 Stanford 76, UCLA 48
LOS ANGELES — Francesca Belibi tied a career-high with 20 points and had 13 rebounds, and Cameron Brink scored 17 points, leading No. 2 Stanford to a 76-48 win over UCLA on Thursday night.
Stanford (17-3, 8-0 Pac-12) has won nine consecutive games since its loss to top-ranked South Carolina in December.
The Cardinal, alone atop the Pac-12 standings, cruised to a 40-24 halftime lead, largely by shooting 50% (8 for 16) from beyond the arc. The Cardinal finished with 11 3-pointers in the game.
Lexie Hull had a great start, scoring 11 of her 14 points in the first quarter, including three of her four 3-pointers in that stretch.
UCLA (9-7, 4-5) lost its third consecutive game after winning four in a row.
Stanford junior guard Haley Jones missed the game due to health and safety protocols, and Belibi got the start. Jones, who was the Final Four’s most outstanding player last year in leading Stanford to the national championship, is the team’s second-leading scorer at 12.6 points per game. Brink leads the team in scoring.
UCLA guard Charisma Osborne returned to the lineup after missing a game with a right knee injury and scored 12 points. She scored her 1,000th point a week ago against Arizona, but the milestone was overshadowed when she was carried off the court with that injury that, fortunately, wasn’t serious.
No. 3 NC State 68, Florida St. 48
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jakia Brown-Turner scored 13 points and North Carolina State bounced back from a loss this week to beat Florida State.
No. 4 Louisville 93, Clemson 71
CLEMSON, S.C. — Hailey Van Lith scored 16 of her career-high 34 points in the decisive third quarter as Louisville won its 10th straight over Clemson.
The Cardinals (20-2, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) reached the 20-victory mark for the 12th straight season.
No. 5 Indiana 80, Minnesota 70
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Aleksa Gulbe hit four 3-pointers and scored 28 points and Indiana closed the game on a 14-point run in a comeback victory over Minnesota.
Grace Berger had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary added 14 for the Hoosiers (15-3, 7-1 Big Ten).
Florida 84, No. 7 Tennessee 59
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kiki Smith scored 25 points, Nina Rickards added 16 and Florida stunned No. 7 Tennessee 84-59 on Thursday night, giving the Gators their fifth victory in 59 meetings between the teams.
It was Florida’s biggest win in the series. None of the previous four had been by more than nine points.
Zippy Broughton chipped in 10 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Gators (16-6, 6-3 Southeastern Conference), who have become one of college basketball’s biggest surprises following abuse allegations that ended with former coach Cam Newbauer’s resignation in mid-July.
Interim coach Kelly Rae Finley has the Gators on the verge of being nationally ranked for the first time since December 2016. Florida won for the sixth time in seven games.
No. 14 Georgia 71, Vanderbilt 56
ATHENS, Ga. — Jenna Staiti scored 16 points, Que Morrison added 15 and Georgia beat Vanderbilt.
Malury Bates finished with 12 points for Georgia (17-4, 6-3 SEC), which has won five of six.
Portland 75, No. 16 BYU 64
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alex Fowler had 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, Rose Pflug scored six of her 13 points in the final 3:23 and Portland snapped BYU’s 10-game winning streak.
The Pilots (14-4, 4-2 WCC) are off to their best start since the 1996-97 season. Lucy Cochrane scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and added five rebounds and five assists.
No. 17 Maryland 67, Michigan St. 62
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Angel Reese had 25 points and nine rebounds, Diamond Miller added 14 points and nine rebounds and Maryland beat Michigan State for its fourth straight victory.
Maryland’s second-leading scorer Ashley Owusu was helped off the court late in the first quarter after injuring her ankle. She was on the bench in the second half with crutches.
No. 20 Notre Dame 68,
Virginia Tech 55
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Olivia Miles scored 24 points and Notre Dame pulled away in the second quarter, beating Virginia Tech for its fifth straight win.
No. 21 Iowa 84, Wisconsin 50
MADISON, Wis. — Caitlin Clark had her fifth triple-double of the season with 27 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds as Iowa dealt Wisconsin its third straight loss.
No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast 71,
Central Arkansas 44
CONWAY, Ark. — Tishara Morehouse scored 19 points, Kendall Spray added 12 and Florida Gulf Coast coach Karl Smesko earned his 600th career win.
No. 24 North Carolina 78,
Wake Forest 59
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Alyssa Ustby had 18 points and 10 rebounds and North Carolina coach Courtney Banghart earned her 300th career win in a victory over Wake Forest.
