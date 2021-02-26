Men
No. 1 Gonzaga 89, Santa Clara 75
SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert scored 25 points, Drew Timme had 16 of his 18 points in the second half and No. 1 Gonzaga won its 50th straight at home, beating Santa Clara 89-75.
No. 3 Michigan 79, No. 9 Iowa 57
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson gave Luka Garza fits around the basket, and Franz Wagner scored 21 points to lead No. 3 Michigan to a victory over No. 9 Iowa.
Michigan St. 71, No. 4 Ohio St. 67
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Aaron Henry had 18 points to help Michigan State improve its chances of making the NCAA Tournament with a win over Ohio State, two days after coach Tom Izzo’s team beat No. 5 Illinois by nine points.
The Spartans (13-9, 7-9 Big Ten) rallied from a nine-point, second-half deficit with Gabe Brown finishing with 11 points and Josh Langford making key plays at both ends of the court.
The Buckeyes (18-6, 12-6) finished the game without coach Chris Holtmann, who was ejected for arguing with officials when he was called for a second technical foul with 1.4 seconds left.
No. 5 Illinois 86, Nebraska 70
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kofi Cockburn scored 24 points, freshman Adam Miller added 18 and Illinois beat Nebraska.
Illinois (17-6, 13-4 Big Ten) played without star Ayo Dosunmu, who broke his nose Tuesday against Michigan State and is expected to miss at least two more games.
Freshman guard Andre Curbelo narrowly missed a triple-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.
It was the most points for Miller since he scored 28 against North Carolina A&T in the Nov. 25 season opener.
Trey McGowens led Nebraska (5-17, 1-14) with 18 points.
No. 12 Houston 81,
Western Kentucky 57
HOUSTON — Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 33 points and had six rebounds to help No. 12 Houston beat Western Kentucky.
Colorado 80, No. 19 USC 62
BOULDER, Colo. — Jeriah Horne hit a career-best six 3-pointers on his way to 24 points, McKinley Wright IV had a career-high 14 assists and Colorado routed No. 19 Southern California 80-62 on Thursday night to sweep the season series.
Wright added 15 points for the Buffaloes (18-7, 12-6 Pac-12), who have won six straight against the Trojans (19-5, 13-4).
No. 22 San Diego St. 78, Boise St. 66, OT
SAN DIEGO — Matt Mitchell scored 24 points, including four in overtime, and San Diego State overcame 29 points by Derrick Alston Jr. to beat Boise State for its ninth straight win.
Trey Pulliam matched his career-high with 18 for SDSU, which blew a 17-point second-half lead before recovering in overtime to take the inside track to repeat as Mountain West Conference regular-season champion.
SDSU (18-4, 12-3) took a half-game lead over BSU (18-5, 14-4), which had its four-game win streak snapped. On Tuesday, the Mountain West awarded San Diego State a pair of forfeit victories over New Mexico. Those games do not count in SDSU’s overall or formal conference record, but will count for seeding and conference championship implications.
Women
No. 1 UConn 81, Creighton 49
OMAHA, Neb. — Nika Muhl scored 15 of her season-high 19 points in the first quarter and No. 1 Connecticut won the outright Big East regular-season championship with an 81-49 victory over Creighton on Thursday night.
No. 2 NC State 83, Pittsburgh 53
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raina Perez scored 14 points and second-ranked North Carolina State was sharp from outside to beat Pittsburgh 83-53.
No. 3 Texas A&M 73, Alabama 67
TUSCALOOSA, Ala — Jordan Nixon and Kayla Wells each scored 16 points and No. 3 Texas A&M won its ninth straight game, beating Alabama 73-67 on Thursday night.
No. 5 South Carolina 68, Mississippi 43
COLUMBIA, S.,C. — Zia Cooke scored 17 points and No. 5 South Carolina won its 13th game in a row against Mississippi, a 68-43 victory on Thursday.
No. 8 Maryland 88, Purdue 59
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Angel Reese scored 17 points and Diamond Miller added 16 as No. 8 Maryland moved one game closer to a third consecutive Big Ten regular-season title with an 88-59 road rout of Purdue.
Iowa 89, No. 12 Michigan 67
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, plus nine assists and Iowa rolled past Michigan in a game delayed five hours.
The game, featuring the Big Ten’s top two scorers in Michigan forward Naz Hillmon (25.9 points per game) and Clark (27.3), was originally scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. CT. It ended at almost 10:18 p.m. Hillmon scored 24 points.
A statement stated “Both institutions have decided to delay the game in conjunction with COVID-19 protocols and will play later today if possible. The decision to pause was made jointly by the Michigan and Iowa Department of Athletics and the athletic medicine staffs in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.”
No. 16 Arkansas 74, Auburn 69
AUBURN, Ala. — Chelsea Dungee and Destiny Slocum scored 16 points apiece and Arkansas hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to rally for a win over Auburn
Makayla Daniels sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a triple by Amber Ramirez on consecutive possessions to put the Razorbacks on top with 3:52 to play.
After the Tigers got two free throws, Slocum scored four straight points as Auburn faded, missing its last seven shots and committing three turnovers.
Ramirez, who had five 3s, scored 15 points for Arkansas (18-7, 8-6) and Daniels scored 11.
No. 19 Kentucky 62,
No. 17 Georgia 58
ATHENS, Ga. — Rhyne Howard scored 27 points, hitting all four of her 3-pointers, and No. 19 Kentucky defeated No. 17 Georgia 62-58.
No. 20 Tennessee 78, Missouri 73
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Rennia Davis scored all 26 of her points in the second half, with 20 in the fourth quarter, to help Tennessee beat Missouri.
Davis made a pair of 3-pointers during an 8-0 run that opened the fourth quarter and gave the Lady Vols (14-6, 8-4 SEC) the lead for good. Davis scored all but three of Tennessee’s fourth-quarter points. Her 26 points matched a season high.
Rae Burrell scored 18 of her 23 points in the first half for the Lady Vols. Burrell was 9 of 13 from the field and 3 of 5 from 3-point range. She left the game late in the third quarter with an apparent right ankle injury but returned early in the fourth.
No. 21 Gonzaga 95, Pepperdine 49
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jill Townsend scored 23 points, LeeAnne Wirth added 16 and Jenn Wirth surpassed 1,000 career points as No. 21 Gonzaga routed Pepperdine 95-49 on Thursday night.
The three seniors led the way as the Bulldogs (20-3, 15-1 West Coast Conference) clinched a share of their fifth-straight league title and won at least 20 games for the fifth-straight season.
Malia Bambrick scored 12 points for Pepperdine (5-16, 2-15), which has dropped 10 straight in the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.