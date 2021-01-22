Men
Indiana 81, No. 4 Iowa 69
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points despite second-half foul trouble and Indiana’s defense shut down No. 4 Iowa in an 81-69 comeback victory Thursday night.
It was a season low in points for the Hawkeyes (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten), who came in second in the nation in scoring at 92.2 points per game. Iowa had its five-game winning streak snapped and fell out of a tie for first place in the conference.
Rob Phinisee added 18 points for the Hoosiers. Aljami Durham scored 14, and Armaan Franklin had 11.
Indiana (9-6, 4-4) trailed 53-44 with 12 minutes to play, then went on a 23-3 run.
Luka Garza, the nation’s leading scorer at 26.9 points per game, led Iowa with 28 points and 12 rebounds, his seventh double-double of the season. Joe Wieskamp had 16 points, all but one in the first half, and added 12 rebounds.
Women
No. 1 Louisville 67, No. 23 Syracuse 54
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dana Evans scored 21 points, Hailey Van Lith added 18 on six 3-pointers, and Louisville used several small second-half runs to pull away from Syracuse.
Playing their first game as the nation’s No. 1 women’s team, the Cardinals (13-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) countered the taller Orange (7-2, 4-2) by working the ball around the perimeter for opportunities. The patient approach built a slight edge before their 8-0 run over 1:39 in the third, highlighted by consecutive 3-pointers from Van Lith and Evans, provided a 47-38 lead.
Kianna Smith added five points to make it 52-44 entering the fourth, and Louisville followed with a 7-0 run for a 15-point cushion. Syracuse got within nine before Van Lith made another 3 and Evans added five more points to seal the late-night victory just three days after the program earned its first-ever No. 1 ranking.
No. 3 UConn 67, No. 25 Tennessee 61
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Evina Westbrook, who transferred from Tennessee to UConn two years ago, connected on back-to-back fourth-quarter 3-pointers to spark the No. 3 Huskies to a 67-61 victory over the No. 25 Lady Volunteers Thursday night.
UConn freshman Paige Bueckers added nine points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Huskies (9-0). After rolling her right ankle with just over 3 minutes left, Bueckers left the court for a minute to get her ankle taped up. She returned and hit a huge 3-pointer from the wing with 28 seconds left that gave the Huskies a 66-61 lead and sealed the win.
It was a classic meeting in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Revival Series during We Back Pat Week, which honors legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, who passed away in 2016. The Lady Vols wore for the third time “Summitt” on the back of their jerseys.
This was UConn’s first trip to Tennessee since 2006.
Westbrook’s pressure shots turned a tie game into a six-point lead for UConn early in the fourth quarter. She ignited a run that allowed the Huskies to lead by nine, 61-52. The spurt coincided with a drought of more than 2 minutes for the Lady Vols (9-3). Tennessee rallied to 63-61 before Bueckers shot off a pass from Westbrook.
No. 4 South Carolina 62, No. 22 Georgia 50
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had her second career triple-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks to lead No. 4 South Carolina to its 25th straight win over Southeastern Conference competition with a 62-50 victory over No. 22 Georgia on Thursday night.
Zia Cooke, South Carolina’s leading scorer, broke out of a scoring slump with 16 points as the Gamecocks (11-1, 6-0 SEC) won their 13th straight over the Lady Bulldogs (12-2, 4-2)
The 6-foot-5 Boston has been on stellar as of late, averaging 17 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks the past six games after a slow start to the season. She had 26 points, 16 boards and six blocks this past Monday night as South Carolina rolled over No. 15 Arkansas 104-82.
Boston debuted last season with a triple double and collected her second one with a block of Mikayla Coombs with 1:35 left in the third quarter.
For Cooke, the team’s leading scorer, it was a welcome performance after shooting just 7 of 26 with a combined 25 points the past three games.
No. 17 Ohio State 81, No. 11 Michigan 77
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, including a 3-pointer and two free throws in the final 48 seconds, and No. 17 Ohio State beat No. 11 Michigan 81-77 on Thursday, spoiling Naz Hillmon’s 50-point, 16-rebound performance.
Hillmon broke Michigan’s program scoring record — for men’s or women’s — by making 20 of 30 field goals and 10 of 14 free throws to reach the half-century mark. It was the highest scoring output this season in Division 1, and the first 50-point game in the Big Ten since Rachel Banham’s 52 for Minnesota on Feb. 21, 2016.
But it wasn’t enough to overcome Michigan’s 16-point, third-quarter deficit.
Michigan started the fourth on a 17-3 run to take a 71-69 lead as the Buckeyes missed their first eight shots from the field. Tanaya Beacham’s layup with 1:58 left was Ohio State’s first make of the fourth, tying it at 73.
Hillmon converted a three-point play with 11.7 seconds left to pull Michigan within 78-77, and Ohio State’s Braxtin Miller made 1 of 2 free throws at the other end to give the Wolverines another chance. But Michigan turned it over on an inbounds pass and Sheldon sealed it at the free-throw line with two makes.
Hillmon, whose previous best scoring game was 35 points, broke the Michigan women’s scoring record that has stood since Diane Dietz had 45 against Illinois on Feb. 27, 1982. Hillmon also broke Dietz’s field goal record of 17 set in the same game. Michigan’s scoring record on the men’s side is 48 points set by Rudy Tomjanovich and Cazzie Russell — both in the 1960s.
Ohio State (8-1, 4-1 Big Ten) had five starters finish with double-figure scoring. Madison Greene added 15 points, Dorka Juhasz had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Beacham and Miller each scored 10. Aaliyah Patty, averaging 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds, did not play due to a shoulder injury.
No. 12 Kentucky 76, Auburn 71
AUBURN, Ala. — Blair Green scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Kentucky held off Auburn.
Rhyne Howard added 14 points for the Wildcats (11-3, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) after missing the last game with an ankle injury. Dre’Una Edwards and Robyn Benton, who just returned from coronavirus protocol, had 10 apiece.
Unique Thompson scored 18 of her 22 points in the second half, 13 in the fourth quarter, to keep Auburn (5-8, 0-5) in the game and had 10 rebounds, five below her nation-leading average.
No. 18 DePaul 80, Butler 66
INDIANAPOLIS — Lexi Held scored 17 points, Deja Church had a double-double and No. 18 DePaul used strong finishes each quarter to roll to an 80-66 win over Butler on Thursday night.
Sonya Morris scored 17 points for the Blue Demons (9-3, 6-1 Big East Conference) and Church added 13 points, reaching the 1,000 club, with 12 rebounds.
Genesis Parker scored 18 points for Butler (1-10, 1-9), which has lost three straight including a 103-35 decision at No. 3 UConn. Okako Adika added 16, Tenley Dowell 14, a career high, and Jaia Alexander had 12 with 10 rebounds.
The Blue Demons scored the last seven points of the first quarter to take a 17-12 lead. The Bulldogs were seven behind late in the second when DePaul had a 7-0 run for a 41-27 advantage at the break.
No. 21 Northwestern 73, Illinois 54
EVANSTON, Ill. — Lindsey Pulliam scored 19 of her season-high 28 points in the third quarter and grabbed six rebounds to help No. 21 Northwestern beat Illinois 73-54 on Thursday night.
Pulliam scored eight points during a 10-0 run for the Wildcats (8-2, 6-2 Big Ten) late in the third quarter that made it 49-30 and pushed their lead into double digits for good. Pulliam was 8 of 12 from the field in the period and finished the game 12 of 23.
It was Northwestern’s fourth straight win and the 11th straight victory against Illinois. Veronica Burton added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists, Sydney Wood scored 10 points and Courtney Shaw pulled in 11 rebounds.
