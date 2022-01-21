Top 25 Men
No. 1 Gonzaga 78, San Francisco 62
POKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored 23 points, Chet Holmgren added 22 and Gonzaga beat San Francisco in the makeup of a Jan. 6 game postponed by COVID-19 issues.
Anton Watson had 11 points and Andrew Nembhard finished with 10 for Gonzaga (15-2, 4-0 West Coast Conference), which regained the No. 1 ranking Monday after Baylor lost twice last week.
It was Gonzaga’s eighth consecutive victory and 62nd in a row at home, the longest streak in the nation. It was also the Bulldogs’ 22nd straight win over the Dons, dating to 2012.
Jamaree Bouyea scored 25 points for San Francisco (15-4, 2-2), which is off to its best start in decades.
No. 3 Arizona 85, Stanford 57
STANFORD — Oumar Ballo had 21 points and Arizona dominated Stanford.
Bennedict Mathurin and Pelle Larsson each scored 13 for the Wildcats (15-1, 5-0 Pac-12), who are off to their best start since a 21-0 run to begin the 2013-14 season. They overwhelmed a Cardinal team that beat then-No. 5 USC nine days earlier.
Arizona shot 55.4% and held Stanford to 30% shooting, the 11th time in 16 games that the Wildcats held their opponent below 40%.
Spencer Jones and Maxime Raynaud each scored nine points to lead Stanford (10-6, 3-3), which lost for the first time in eight games this season at Maples Pavilion. Arizona has won 11 in a row on Stanford’s home floor.
Indiana 68, No. 4 Purdue 65
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Rob Phinisee scored a season-high 17 points in the first half and then made the decisive 3-pointer with 16.5 seconds left to send Indiana past No. 4 Purdue 68-65 on Thursday night.
Phinisee finished with a career-best 20 points as the Hoosiers (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten) snapped a nine-game losing streak against their top rival and improved to 12-0 at home this season — sending fans streaming onto the court. Xavier Johnson added 18 points and Phinisee had four steals.
Jaden Ivey scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half for Purdue but missed two potential go-ahead shots in the final seven seconds, including a 3 at the buzzer. Mason Gillis had 13 points and seven rebounds as the Boilermakers (15-3, 4-3) lost for the first time in their last six trips to Assembly Hall.
No. 21 Providence 83, Georgetown 75
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Ed Croswell scored 15 points on 7-for-7 shooting and Noah Horchler had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead Providence past Georgetown.
Al Durham added 15 points and Nate Watson scored 10 for the Friars (15-2, 5-1 Big East), who won for the 10th time in 11 games.
Donald Carey led Georgetown (6-9, 0-4) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Kaiden Rice finished with 19 points for the Hoyas, who have lost four straight.
No. 25 UConn 75, Butler 56
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Martin scored 25 of his career-high 27 points in the second half and Connecticut beat Butler for the second time this week.
Adama Sanogo added 15 points and Isaiah Whaley had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (13-4, 4-2 Big East), who trailed by four at halftime but shot 67% in the second half to take control. Two nights earlier, UConn beat Butler 76-59 at home in a game that was rescheduled from Jan. 1 because of COVID-19.
Chuck Harris came off the bench to score 16 points for the Bulldogs (9-9, 2-5), who have lost three in a row and five of six.
Top 25 Women
No. 4 NC State 68, No. 3 Louisville 59
RALEIGH, N.C. — Diamond Johnson scored 11 of her 16 points in a 4½-minute stretch of the fourth quarter, and No. 4 North Carolina State wiped out a 16-point second-half deficit to beat No. 3 Louisville 68-59 on Thursday night.
A 17-0 run in the fourth quarter ignited the Wolfpack to their third win against a top-10 opponent this season. Louisville’s 15-game winning streak, the longest in Division I, came to a halt.
Elissa Cunane had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Jakia Brown-Turner added 14 points for N.C. State (17-2, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Olivia Cochran scored a season-high 19 points, Emily Engstler had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Hailey Van Lith had 13 points for Louisville (15-2, 5-1), which committed seven of its 12 turnovers in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals have won four consecutive ACC regular-season titles.
No. 8 Michigan 83, Wisconsin 44
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Naz Hillmon had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Michigan rolled past Wisconsin.
Leigha Brown scored 11 points and Cameron Williams added 10 for Michigan (16-2 overall, 7-1 Big Ten), which won its fourth game in a row and is off to the best start in school history.
Sydney Hilliard had 11 points for Wisconsin (5-13, 1-6), which lost for the fourth time in five games.
Michigan put the game out of reach in the second quarter. After the Badgers scored the first basket of the period, the Wolverines went on a 25-3 run, finishing with a 12-0 spurt to take a 44-17 halftime lead.
Ohio State 95, No. 12 Maryland 89
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Taylor Mikesell scored a career-high 33 points, Jacy Sheldon added 24 points with 10 assists, and Ohio State beat Maryland.
Mikesell, playing against her former team, was 11 of 13 from the field, including five straight makes from 3-point range, and 6 of 6 at the line.
Rebeka Mikulasikova added 10 points for Ohio State (14-3, 6-2 Big Ten). The Buckeyes shot 55% from the field.
Angel Reese led Maryland (12-6, 4-3) with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Chloe Bibby finished with 20 points and seven boards.
No. 13 Georgia 66, Mississippi State 63
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Que Morrison scored 14 points, Mikayla Coombs added 13 and No. 13 Georgia survived a late rally by Mississippi State.
Georgia (15-3, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) ended a six-game skid against Mississippi State (11-6, 2-3).
Georgia led 38-11 in the second quarter. Rickea Jackson’s jumper gave Mississippi State its only lead of the game, 63-62, with 53 seconds remaining. Coombs answered with a corner jump shot to put Georgia ahead for good.
Jackson scored 27 points on 12-of-26 shooting for Mississippi State.
No. 18 Georgia Tech 65, Syracuse 55
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Nerea Hermosa scored a career-high 21 points and Georgia Tech beat Syracuse.
Lorela Cubaj had 14 points and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 11 for the Yellow Jackets (14-4, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Transfer Digna Strautmane, a four-year starter at Syracuse, had 10 rebounds, nine points and three blocks.
Teisha Hyman scored 18 points and Chrislyn Carr and Alaysia Styles had 12 each for the Orange (8-9-1-6).
Boston College 73, No. 19 Notre Dame 71
BOSTON — Cameron Swartz scored 28 points, Makayla Dickens added 20 and Boston College rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish led by 14 with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter but missed their last four shots, including three in the last four seconds.
Taylor Soule added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (13-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Sam Brunelle led Notre Dame (13-4, 4-2) with 15 points.
No. 20 North Carolina 61, Virginia 52
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Deja Kelly scored 18 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams added 15 North Carolina held Virginia to four points in the second quarter.
The Tar Heels (15-2, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won the last four games in the series and 24 of the last 27.
Taylor Valladay had a career-high 18 points with eight rebounds for Virginia (3-12, 0-5). Kaydan Lawson grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds. The Cavaliers have lost six straight.
Florida 77, No. 23 Kentucky 52
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kiki Smith scored 25 points and Florida beat short-handed Kentucky for its fourth straight win.
Smith was 10-of-18 shooting with six assists. Freshman Alberte Rimdal went 5 of 6 from 3-point range for her 15 points as Florida (14-5, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) snapped a two-game losing streak to the Wildcats.
Rhyne Howard led the Wildcats (8-6, 1-3), who lost their third straight, with 17 points and 10 rebounds, her 20th career double-double.
No. 25 Iowa 105, Minnesota 49
MINNEAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark had 35 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists for the first back-to-back triple-doubles in Big Ten history, and Iowa rolled past Minnesota.
Clark also set a conference record with her fourth triple-double this season. She was 14 of 21 from the field and 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. Monika Czinano had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Hawkeyes (11-4, 5-1), who had their biggest-ever win over a Big Ten opponent.
Sara Scalia scored 15 points for Minnesota (9-10, 2-5).
