Men
No. 1 Gonzaga 87, Saint Mary’s (CA) 65
SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert scored 20 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and top-ranked Gonzaga beat cold-shooting Saint Mary’s 87-65 on Thursday night, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 25 games over the past two seasons.
Drew Timme scored 12 points to help Gonzaga (21-0, 12-0 West Coast Conference) extend its home winning streak to 48 games. Fans were allowed at a Gonzaga home game for the first time this season and a few dozen family members of players were in the stands.
Judah Brown scored 16 points, and Logan Johnson had 13 for Saint Mary’s (11-7, 2-5). The Gaels are typically one of Gonzaga’s archrivals but are having a down season made worse by prolonged COVID-19 closures.
Gonzaga has won 18 consecutive games by double digits.
No. 3 Michigan 71, Rutgers 64
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Franz Wagner scored 20 points and Mike Smith added 12 to lift Michigan past Rutgers.
Hunter Dickinson added 10 points for the Wolverines, who won their second straight game since returning from a lengthy layoff after the athletic department paused activities for coronavirus-related reasons. Michigan avoided a slip-up before its showdown at No. 4 Ohio State this weekend.
Jacob Young scored 16 points for Rutgers, which led early but lacked the offensive sharpness necessary to keep up with Michigan. The Scarlet Knights (12-8, 8-8 Big Ten) have never beaten the Wolverines. Michigan (15-1, 10-1) has won all 14 meetings.
No. 4 Ohio St. 92, Penn St. 82
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — E.J. Liddell scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half and No. 4 Ohio State outlasted Penn State.
Duane Washington scored 21 points and C.J. Walker added 13 for the Buckeyes (18-4, 12-4 Big Ten), who used a 15-0 run midway through the second half to take control and win their seventh straight.
Wichita St. 68, No. 6 Houston 63
WICHITA, Kan. — Tyson Etienne and Alterique Gilbert each scored 16 points and Dexter Dennis added 12 points and a crucial steal in the final seconds, leading Wichita State to a victory over No. 6 Houston.
The Shockers (13-4, 9-2 American Athletic Conference) moved past Houston (17-3, 11-3) and into first place in the conference standings.
No. 11 Iowa 77, No. 21 Wisconsin 62
MADISON, Wis. — Luka Garza scored 30 points, Joe Wieskamp had 17 and No. 11 Iowa pulled away to beat No. 21 Wisconsin 77-62 on Thursday night.
No. 25 San Diego St. 67, Fresno St. 53
FRESNO — Matt Mitchell scored 19 points and Trey Pulliam matched his career high with 18 points for San Diego State, which used a 19-0 run to take control in the first half and beat Fresno State for its seventh straight win.
Jordan Schakel had 13 for the Aztecs (16-4, 10-3 Mountain West), who recovered from a ragged start by clamping down on defense and forcing Fresno State to go cold for eight minutes.
Orlando Robinson had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Isaiah Hill scored 11 points for Fresno State (9-8, 6-8).
Women
No. 21 Tennessee 75, No. 2 South Carolina 67
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rennia Davis scored all 24 of her points in the second half and No. 21 Tennessee beat second-ranked South Carolina, ending the Gamecocks’ 31-game conference winning streak.
The Lady Vols (13-5, 7-3 Southeastern Conference) came back from a double-digit deficit at halftime to beat the Gamecocks (17-3, 12-1).
No. 3 Louisville 82, Pittsburgh 58
PITTSBURGH — Dana Evans matched her career high with 29 points and extended her Atlantic Coast Conference scoring lead, helping No. 3 Louisville beat Pittsburgh.
Evans, who entered with a conference-best 20.3 points per game average, made 11 of her 20 shots.
No. 4 NC State 66, Wake Forest 47
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — Jakia Brown-Turner scored 21 points and No. 4 North Carolina State blew past Wake Forest.
Kayla Jones had 16 points and Elissa Cunane provided 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack (14-2, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference)
No. 14 Indiana 70, No. 11 Michigan 65
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ali Patberg scored 21 points, including the only field goal by either team in the last 3½ minutes, and No. 14 Indiana made a couple key defensive plays in the final minute to defeat No. 11 Michigan.
Mackenzie Holmes had a key steal under the Michigan basket and a defensive rebound, plays that led to the closing free throws that allowed the Hoosiers to seal the game.
No. 15 Ohio St. 100, Purdue 85
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dorka Juhasz had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Jacy Sheldon added 19 points with seven assists and No. 15 Ohio State beat Purdue.
Ohio State scored 23-plus points in every quarter to reach the century mark for the third time this season — first in conference play.
BYU 61, No. 16 Gonzaga 56
PROVO, Utah — Shaylee Gonzales scored 16 points, Paisley Harding scored the last four points to clinch the game and BYU ended No. 16 Gonzaga’s 17-game winning streak.
After the Cougars scored eight-straight points to lead by 10 — the only time a lead touched double figures — and the Bulldogs came back with an 11-2 run, Harding came up with the key plays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.