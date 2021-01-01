Men
No. 6 Wisconsin 71,
No. 21 Minnesota 59
MADISON, Wis. — Micah Potter had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 6 Wisconsin to a 71-59 victory over No. 21 Minnesota on Thursday.
The Gophers (9-2, 2-2 Big Ten) scored a season-low 22 points in the first half with a brutal shooting performance before the Badgers (9-2, 3-1) opened the second half on a 16-5 run. Potter added the exclamation point with a dunk off a pick-and-roll from D’Mitrik Trice that put Wisconsin up 45-27.
Wisconsin pushed the lead to 26 and Minnesota didn’t get the deficit under 15 points until the final minute.
Trice and Aleem Ford added 14 points apiece for the Badgers.
The Gophers missed their first nine 3-point attempts and started the game 3 for 20 from the field. Minnesota, which shoots 31% from 3 on the season, finished just 7 of 31 from behind the arc (23%). The Gophers shot 31% from the field overall.
No. 16 Michigan 84, Maryland 73
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Freshman Hunter Dickinson had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Franz Wagner scored 19 and No. 16 Michigan remained unbeaten by defeating Maryland 84-73 Thursday night.
The Wolverines (8-0, 3-0 Big Ten) trailed 54-50 with 15 minutes left before Dickinson scored nine points in a 23-5 run that turned a close, contentious contest into a runaway.
Four technical fouls were called during a first half that ended with Michigan up 46-44. After the Terrapins clawed back, the Wolverines emphatically answered behind Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 center, leading the charge.
No. 21 Oregon vs. California, late
Women
No. 3 NC State 84, Georgia Tech 75
ATLANTA — Jada Boyd scored a career-high 26 points, Jakia Brown-Turner added 19 and No. 3 North Carolina State cruised to an 84-75 victory over Georgia Tech.
Kayla Jones finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for N.C. State (9-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which used a strong second quarter and outscoring the Yellow Jackets 28-12 to pull away.
Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored a career-high 30 points to lead Georgia Tech (4-2, 2-1), which also got 15 points from Lorela Cubaj. The Yellow Jackets outscored the Wolfpack 50-30 in the second half, but were never in the game.
No. 5 South Carolina 75, Florida 59
COLUMBIA, S.C. Aliyah Boston had a career-high 28 points along with 16 rebounds and No. 5 South Carolina opened Southeastern Conference play with its 13th straight win over Florida, 75-59 on Thursday.
Boston, the 6-foot-5 sophomore, was dominant throughout as the Gamecocks (6-1) won their third in a row since the season’s lone loss, to No. 3 North Carolina State, 54-46 on Dec. 3.
No. 13 Kentucky 75,
No. 10 Arkansas 64
No. 12 Mississippi St. 69, Georgia 62
ATHENS, Ga. — Madison Hayes and Jessika Carter led a balanced attack with 13 points apiece and No. 12 Mississippi State made 15 of 21 free throws in the fourth quarter to hand Georgia its first loss, 69-62 on Thursday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
In the battle of Bulldogs, Mississippi State led by 14 points when Sidney Cooks hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter. A three-point play by Rickea Jackson had MSU up 55-42 with 7:44 to play, the last field goal of the game for Mississippi State.
Jackson added 11 points for Mississippi State (6-1).
No. 14 Maryland 96, Penn St. 82
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Ashley Owusu had a career-high 34 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Diamond Miller added 17 points and Maryland beat Penn State for its ninth straight win in the series.
Owusu, the reigning Big Ten freshman of the year, was 15 of 22 from the floor to help Maryland (6-1, 2-0 Big Ten) shoot 50%. She had 18 points and seven rebounds in the first half, including five points in a closing 9-2 run to give the Terrapins a 48-39 lead at the break.
Nebraska 65, No. 15 Northwestern 63
LINCOLN, Neb. — Sam Haiby made a putback just before the buzzer to left Nebraska past Northwestern.
Haiby drove from the right wing, spun into a double team and her scoop shot was short, but she grabbed the rebound and curled it in before getting mobbed by her teammates.
Haiby missed nearly four minutes of the fourth quarter after dealing with a leg cramp, but returned to make Nebraska’s only two field goals in the final three minutes. She finished with 18 points, on 8-of-20 shooting, eight rebounds and five assists.
Isabelle Bourne had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Ashley Scoggin also scored 11 points for Nebraska (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten). Lindsey Pulliam led Northwestern (4-1, 2-1) with 19 points.
No. 16 Michigan 92, Wisconsin 49
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Leigha Brown scored 26 points, Naz Hillmon had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Michigan cruised past Wisconsin.
Amy Dilk added 15 points and Akienreh Johnson 13. for the Wolverines (6-0) in their Big Ten opener
The Badgers are 3-3 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten.
No. 20 Indiana 79, Illinois 56
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Holmes scored 18 points, Grace Berger added 15 and Indiana beat Illinois for its 11th straight victory in the series
Indiana (6-2, 4-0 Big Ten) scored 23 points in the first quarter and held Illinois to 20 first-half points. Holmes scored 12 points in the first half as Indiana led by 22 points.
Kennedi Myles had 15 points and nine rebounds for Illinois (2-4, 0-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.