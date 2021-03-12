Men
Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals
No. 2 Baylor 74, Kansas St. 68
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MaCio Teague scored 24 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 and second-ranked Baylor held on to beat Kansas State and avoid what would have been one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Big 12 Tournament.
The top-seeded Bears (22-1) rolled into T-Mobile Arena after their first regular-season conference title since 1950 and with a No. 1 seed in next week’s NCAA Tournament nearly locked up.
Yet the Wildcats (9-20), who lost their two regular-season games to Baylor by an average of 40 points, never allowed the high-powered Bears to slip away. They trailed by four points with just over a minute to go, but Jared Butler made a couple free throws to seal the win.
It sent Baylor into a semifinal matchup with No. 12 Oklahoma State on Friday night.
Big Ten Tournament
No. 9 Ohio State 79, Minnesota 75
INDIANAPOLIS — Duane Washington Jr. and Justice Sueing each scored 16 points and No. 9 Ohio State fended off Minnesota’s late charge to win in the Big Ten Tournament.
The Buckeyes (19-8) snapped a four-game losing streak and advanced to face No. 21 Purdue in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Marcus Carr scored 24 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 18 to lead Minnesota (14-15), which lost for the eighth time in nine games.
Ohio State struggled to put this one away late — despite having a seemingly safe 70-56 lead with 3:24 to go. The Gophers cut the deficit to 75-74 on Carr’s 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds to go before Ohio State finally sealed it at the free-throw line.
Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals
No. 12 Oklahoma St. 72, No. 10 West Virginia 69
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Avery Johnson III hit the go-ahead bucket for Oklahoma State with less than a minute to go, and Sean McNeil’s tying 3-pointer came a split-second after the final buzzer, allowing the Cowboys to escape West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.
Anderson and Big 12 player of the year Cade Cunningham had 17 points apiece for the fifth-seeded Cowboys (19-7), who have won seven of their last eight games — including two against the Mountaineers — with the only loss to No. 2 Baylor.
Isaac Likekele and Bryce Williams each added 10 points to help the Cowboys reach the semifinal round.
Miles McBride and Taz Sherman finished with 19 points apiece for West Virginia (19-8). Derek Culver added 11 points and nine boards.
No. 11 Kansas 69, No. 25 Oklahoma 62
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 26 points, Marcus Garrett added 17, and Kansas held on after blowing most of a 20-point halftime lead to beat Oklahoma in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
Mitch Lightfoot added 11 points for the No. 2 seed Jayhawks (20-8), who played without big man David McCormack and backup forward Tristan Enaruna, both of whom were caught up in COVID-19 protocols leading up to the tournament.
The seventh-seeded Sooners (15-10) trailed 35-15 at halftime, but they managed to close within 62-59 with 3½ minutes to go when Elijah Harkless followed a miss by Austin Reaves with a bucket of his own. But the Sooners didn’t get another field goal to go until the final minute.
Kansas will play No. 13 Texas or No. 20 Texas Tech in the semifinals Friday night.
No. 13 Texas 67, No. 20 Texas Tech 66
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matt Coleman scored 19 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 1.8 seconds left, and Texas rallied in the closing minutes to beat Texas Tech in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
Jase Febres finished with 15 points, Andrew Jones added 11, and Jericho Sims and Kai Jones had 10 apiece for the Longhorns (18-7).
The sixth-seeded Red Raiders led 66-61 before baskets by Kai Jones and Coleman got third-seeded Texas within a point with less than a minute to go. In the final seconds, coach Shaka Smart drew up a play for Coleman, who drove to the basket, was fouled and calmly hit both free throws.
Terrence Shannon Jr. finished with 18 points to lead the Red Raiders (17-10).
Big East Tournament Semifinals
Georgetown 72, No. 14 Villanova 71
NEW YORK — Dante Harris made two free throws with 4.7 seconds left to cap a perfect game from the line for Georgetown, and the Hoyas upset Villanova to reach the Big East Tournament semifinals.
The eighth-seeded Hoyas (11-12) will play fifth-seeded Seton Hall on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Georgetown is in the conference semifinals for the first time since 2015.
Harris led the way with 18 points and drew a foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl driving to the basket with 4.7 seconds to go and the Hoyas down one.
Harris rattled in the first and swished the second to make Georgetown 23 of 23 from the line, the first time a team has shot 100% on at least 20 attempts in the Big East Tournament.
The top-seeded Wildcats (16-6), playing without injured star Collin Gillespie, had won three straight Big East Tournament titles. Robinson-Earl led the Wildcats with 26 points and Jermaine Samuels added 20.
ACC Tournament Quarterfinals
No. 15 Florida St. def. Duke (forfeit, virus)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke has pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and ended its season after a positive coronavirus test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing.
The ACC announced that the Blue Devils’ quarterfinal game with Florida State scheduled for Thursday night was canceled. Duke had won its first two tournament games, but finished just 13-11 overall and 9-9 in ACC games.
Athletic director Kevin White said that Duke’s season is over, ending the Blue Devils’ streak of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.
No. 16 Virginia 72, Syracuse 69
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer as time expired to help Virginia edge Syracuse in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Beekman hadn’t hit a shot all day but buried a 3 from the right wing off a feed from Kihei Clark as the horn sounded. That allowed the top-seeded Cavaliers (18-6) to grind out a win after trailing by 11 in the first half while struggling to slow Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim.
Sam Hauser scored 21 points to lead Virginia, which will face Georgia Tech in Friday’s semifinals.
Boeheim finished with a career-high 31 points for the eighth-seeded Orange (16-9), a day after he scored 27 points in Syracuse’s tournament opener.
Big East Tournament Semifinals
No. 17 Creighton 87, Butler 56
NEW YORK — With coach Greg McDermott back on the bench after a one-game suspension, Creighton cruised past Butler and into the semifinals of the Big East Tournament.
The second-seeded Bluejays (19-7) advanced to face Connecticut or DePaul on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Creighton is in the semifinals for the third time since joining the conference in 2013 and first time since 2017.
Damien Jefferson scored 11 points in the first eight minutes and Marcus Zegarowski led the Bluejays with 18.
Bryce Nze had 21 points to lead No. 10 seed Butler (10-15).
Mountain West Tournament Semifinals
No. 19 San Diego State 69, Wyoming 66
LAS VEGAS — Terrell Gomez scored 20 points and San Diego State beat Wyoming to advance to the Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinals.
The Cowboys had a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but Marcus Williams’ long 3-pointer missed badly.
Jordan Schakel and Trey Pulliam each scored 15 points for the Aztecs (21-4), who will play either Boise State or Nevada on Friday.
Xavier DuSell led Wyoming (14-11) with 21 points. Williams and Hunter Maldonado each scored 12.
ACC Tournament Quarterfinals
North Carolina 81, No. 22 Virginia Tech 73
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Armando Bacot had 17 points and 13 rebounds while sparking a second-half surge that helped North Carolina beat Virginia Tech in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
Freshman RJ Davis added 14 of his season-high 19 points after halftime for the sixth-seeded Tar Heels, including three of his four 3-pointers to set up a matchup with No. 15 Florida State.
Bacot scored 13 of his points after halftime, including a run of 10 in a row as UNC (18-9) used a 11-2 run to break a 49-all tie.
Justyn Mutts scored a season-high 24 points on 10-for-16 shooting for the third-seeded Hokies (15-6), whose last two regular-season games were canceled due to contact tracing.
Pac-12 Tournament QFs
No. 23 Colorado 61, California 58
No. 24 USC 91, Utah 85, 2OT
Women
Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals
No. 7 Maryland 83, Nebraska 73
INDIANAPOLIS — Ashley Owusu had team highs of 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead Maryland to a victory over Nebraska in the quarterfinals of Big Ten women’s basketball tournament.
Owusu sank 10 of 11 free throws, including all seven in the final quarter to help the top-seeded Terrapins pull away. Diamond Miller and Chloe Bibby each 18 points and Mimi Collins added 17.
The Cornhuskers stayed close by hitting 11 of 26 3-pointers compared to 7 of 22 for the Terrapins.
Sam Haiby was high for Nebraska with 24 points.
Michigan St. 69, No. 9 Indiana 61
INDIANAPOLIS — Nia Clouden scored 30 points, including seven in a pivotal 10-1 run, as Michigan State upset No. 9 Indiana in the quarterfinals of the women’s Big Ten Tournament.
The junior guard hit two jumpers as well as a 3-pointer in about a two-minute span to propel the seventh-seeded Spartans to a 57-48 lead over the second-seeded Hoosiers in the final quarter.
Clouden had 12 points and five foul shots in the final quarter. She finished 8-of-17 from the floor and made 13-of-16 free throws.
The Spartans (15-7) avenged a regular-season loss to the Hoosiers (18-5), who had entered on a nine-game winning streak. Michigan St.
Grace Berger led the Hoosiers with 19 points before fouling out. Mackenzie Holmes had 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Northwestern 65, No. 13 Michigan 49
INDIANAPOLIS — Veronica Burton scored 25 points with 13 rebounds and six assists to lead fifth-seeded Northwestern over fourth-seeded Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.
The game was tied at 30-all at halftime but the Wildcats held the Wolverines to a season-low 19 second-half points in avenging a pair of regular-season losses, including a 63-58 defeat last Saturday.
Northwestern advances to the semifinals for the first time since 2016 where it will take on top-seeded and No. 7-ranked Maryland on Friday. The Terrapins beat eighth-seeded Nebraska 83-73 in Thursday’s tournament opener.
Burton, the two-time Big Ten defensive player of the year, was 7-of-14 shooting and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line in finishing two points shy of her career high. The double-double was her second this season. Lindsey Pulliam added 18 points, leaving her five shy of 2,000 for her career.
Iowa 73, No. 19 Rutgers 62
INDIANAPOLIS — Gabbie Marshall scored 22 of her career-high 27 points by halftime, Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark scored in bunches over the final two quarters and sixth-seeded Iowa knocked third-seeded Rutgers out of the Big Ten tournament.
Iowa (17-8) will face seventh-seeded Michigan State (15-7), which had earlier upset No. 9-ranked Indiana, in a Friday semifinal.
One night after Iowa made a season-low 3 of 22 shots from 3-point distance, Marshall knocked down seven treys, including all six of the Hawkeyes’ long-rangers in the first half. Czinano scored 12 of her 20 in the second half on 6-of-9 shooting, and Clark scored 14 of her 21 in the second half.
Diamond Johnson tied her career high with 26 points for Rutgers (14-4) in her first career postseason game, and added eight rebounds and five steals for the Scarlet Knights.
AAC Tournament Championship
No. 20 South Florida 64, Central Florida 54
FORT WORTH, Texas — Elena Tsineke scored 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting, Sydni Harvey made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, and South Florida beat UCF for the first American Athletic Conference Tournament championship in program history.
It was the Bulls’ fifth appearance in the title game, having lost to Connecticut in the championship from 2015-18.
Top-seeded South Florida (18-3) earned an NCAA Tournament berth for the fifth time in the last seven years.
Harvey hit two of her four first-quarter 3s in an 8-0 run that gave USF the lead for good made it 18-11 going into the second and the Bulls held UCF scoreless for five-plus minutes during a 16-2 spurt that pushed the lead to 20 points just before halftime.
Diamond Battles led the second-seeded Knights (16-4) with 18 points and Masseny Kaba scored 16.
Atlantic Sun Tournament Quarterfinals
No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast 87, Jacksonville 62
KENNESAW, Ga. — Tishara Morehouse scored 28 points, Kierstan Bell had 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and Florida Gulf Coast won its 23rd straight, cruising past Jacksonville in the quarterfinals of Atlantic Sun Conference tournament.
FGCU (24-2) hasn’t lost since dropping back-to-back games against ranked opponents, Missouri State and Arkansas, in November. The Green and Blue are seeking to go undefeated in regular-season play and win a tournament crown in the same season for the third time in program history — the last coming in 2018-19.
Tyra Cox added 21 points with seven 3-pointers — both career highs — as FGCU made 15 of 48 for its 300th straight game with at least 10 made 3s. The Eagles were 9 of 29 from distance in the first half.
Deshari Graham scored 15 points and Ashley Malone added 12 for Jacksonville (4-17).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.