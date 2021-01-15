Men
No. 1 Gonzaga 95, Pepperdine 70
SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert had 23 points and eight rebounds as top-ranked and undefeated Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 95-70 on Thursday for its 17th consecutive victory over the last two seasons.
Drew Timme scored 20, Joel Ayayi 19 and Jalen Suggs 18 for Gonzaga (13-0, 4-0 West Coast), which has defeated Pepperdine in 40 straight games dating to 2002. That includes 23 straight wins in Spokane.
Gonzaga has also won 46 straight home games, the longest streak in the nation.
Kessler Edwards scored 14 for Pepperdine (4-6, 0-1), which was playing its first game since Dec. 23 because of COVID-19 protocols.
Pepperdine hounded Gonzaga into 36% shooting in the first 12 minutes of the game and trailed just 23-21.
Sedrick Altman's basket gave the Waves a 26-25 lead, but Jalen Suggs completed a three-point play to ignite a 16-4 run that put Gonzaga up 41-30.
Edwards replied with consecutive 3-pointers and Darryl Polk added a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Pepperdine cut Gonzaga's lead to 43-39 at halftime.
Ayayi had 14 points and four steals at the half for Gonzaga.
Gonzaga went on a 15-4 run midway through the second to take a 65-48 lead with 11 minutes left. The Waves made only 4 of 17 shots to open the second half and could not close the gap.
Women
No. 2 Louisvile 89, Boston College 70
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dana Evans scored 24 points, Olivia Cochran added 18 and Louisville used balanced scoring to pull away against Boston College.
Louisville (11-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) led 68-56 entering the quarter and used a 14-6 run over 5:12 for a 20-point lead on the way toward improving to 8-0 against BC (5-6, 1-6) in ACC play.
Hailey Van Lith and Kianna Smith each added 13 points, and Elizabeth Balogun had 11 for the Cardinals.
No. 5 South Carolina 106,
Vanderbilt 43
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Victaria Saxton scored 20 points and South Carolina routed Vanderbilt to remain perfect in the Southeastern Conference.
The Gamecocks (9-1, 4-0) have won 20 straight after going undefeated in league play last season, and they are four wins away from their longest SEC winning streak. South Carolina won 24 straight between Jan. 3, 2016, and Jan. 26. 2017.
LSU 65, No. 7 Texas A&M 61, OT
BATON ROUGE, La. — Khayla Pointer scored seven points in overtime and LSU spoiled No. 7 Texas A&M’s bid for the best start in program history, beating the Aggies 65-61 on Thursday night.
Pointer banked in a long off-balance 3-pointer to give LSU a 59-54 lead with 2:28 left. Texas A&M (12-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) trailed 62-58 with 19 seconds left, and Kayla Wells’ charging foul ended the Aggies’ hopes.
Tiara Young led LSU (5-6, 3-2) with 20 points. Faustine Aifuwa had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Pointer finished with 17 points.
Texas A&M’s N’dea Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Destiny Pitts’ 3-pointer with 49 seconds left gave Texas A&M a 53-52 lead, its first since leading 10-9 in the first quarter. After Jones took a charge, Aaliyah Wilson added a free throw for a two-point lead.
Aifuwa scored in the lane to tie it at 54 with 5.8 seconds left. LSU then forced a turnover as Texas A&M didn’t get off a shot before the final buzzer.
No. 9 Maryland 90, Minnesota 73
MINNEAPOLIS — Diamond Miller scored 23 points, Chloe Bibby had 22 and No. 9 Maryland beat Minnesota 90-73 on Thursday.
Katie Benzan added 20 points as the Terrapins (10-1, 6-0 Big Ten) won their ninth straight.
Jasmine Powell led Minnesota (2-7, 1-6) with 22 points and eight assists. Sara Scalia added 14 points and Klarke Sconiers chipped in 13. The Gophers have just one victory since a season-opening win over Eastern Illinois on Dec. 2.
Leading by seven at the half, Maryland took over with a dominant third quarter. Miller rattled off seven straight points to cap a 10-0 run, and she converted a three-point play at the end of a 9-0 run later in the quarter. Benzan’s fifth 3-pointer of the night gave the Terrapins a 76-57 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Miller’s jump shot gave Maryland its largest lead of the night at 88-61.
No. 11 Arizona 57, No. 10 Oregon 41
TUCSON, Ariz. — Aari McDonald scored 16 points and Trinity Baptiste had 14 points and six rebounds to help No. 11 Arizona to a 57-41 victory over No. 10 Oregon on Thursday night, snapping a 10-game losing streak in the series.
Sam Thomas had 10 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (9-2, 7-2 Pac-12), who scored 17 of the first 19 points and led by as many as 21 in beating Oregon the first time since the 2016 Pac-12 tournament.
Nyara Sabally had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Sydney Parrish had seven points and seven rebounds for the Ducks (9-3, 7-3), whose previous season low in scoring was 63 points. They have lost three of four for the first time since 2016-17.
McDonald has scored in double figures in 77 straight games, the longest active streak in the NCAA. She leads the Pac-12 in points and assists per game and is the NCAA’s leading active scorer.
Oregon had a season-high 23 turnovers and shot 32.6%. Ducks leading scorer Erin Boley, who was averaging 12.5 points, was scoreless in 12 minutes.
McDonald had six points during a 14-0 run for a 17-2 lead seven minutes into the game as Oregon went 8 1/2 minutes between field goals. Arizona led 22-7 after the first quarter and 36-22 at the half.
Arizona stretched its lead to 19 points at 46-27 after the third quarter. The Ducks had five points and five turnovers in the third quarter.
No. 13 Michigan 69, Wisconsin 40
MADISON, Wis. — Maddie Nolan made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points to help Michigan beat Wisconsin.
Akienreh Johnson had 15 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for the Wolverines (10-0, 5-0 Big Ten). Michigan is the only Division I school remaining with undefeated men’s and women’s basketball teams.
Michigan scored 14 straight points to lead 20-2 in the first quarter and scored another nine straight in the second quarter before going into the half with a 37-17 lead.
Imani Lewis led the Badgers (3-7, 0-7) with nine points. Wisconsin shot 29%.
Alabama 86, No. 14 Mississippi St. 78
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Jordan Lewis scored 11 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter and Alabama came on strong after halftime to beat Mississippi State.
Megan Abrams added 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the Crimson Tide (11-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference). Jasmine Walker had 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Myah Taylor and Rickea Jackson scored 15 apiece to lead the Bulldogs (8-3, 3-2) .
No. 17 Arkansas 84, Florida 80
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chelsea Dungee scored 33 points, going 17 for 17 from the foul line, and Arkansas withstood a career-high 41 points from Florida sophomore Lavender Briggs.
Destiny Slocum scored 17 points for the Razorbacks (11-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference), Amber Ramirez had 12 and Makyala Daniels 11.
Briggs’ outburst was the fourth-highest in history for the Gators (7-6, 0-5), four shy of matching the school record and the most since Ronni Williams had 41 four years ago.
No. 18 Indiana 66, Purdue 45
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Grace Berger had 22 points, five rebounds and seven assists, Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points, and No. 18 Indiana used a 20-3 second quarter to help beat Purdue 66-45 on Thursday.
Holmes scored 14 points in the first half — while Purdue had 15 — and Berger beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer for a 17-point lead. Purdue was 1-of-15 shooting in the second quarter — getting its points on a three-point play by Kayana Traylor with 8:53 left before halftime.
Holmes and Berger combined for 33 points through three quarters, and Purdue had just 27.
No. 20 Gonzaga 71, Santa Clara 52
SANTA CRUZ — Jill Townsend scored 20 points and Gonzaga beat Santa Clara for its 10th straight victory.
Jenn Wirth added 15 points for the Bulldogs (11-2, 6-0 West Coast Conference). They shot 59% from the field.
Merle Wiehl scored 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Broncos (7-5, 3-3).
No. 21 Texas 79, Kansas 72
AUSTIN, Texas — Charli Collier had 28 points and 14 rebounds and Texas bounced back from its worst Big 12 loss since 2012-13 to beat Kansas.
In a 92-58 loss to West Virginia on Saturday, Collier picked up three fouls in the first quarter and finished with just five points on two shot attempts and a free throw. She surpassed her previous point total before the two-minute mark of the first quarter against Kansas, had 15 points in the first half and ended the game with 11-of-21 shooting from the field.
Celeste Taylor added 23 points for the Longhorns (9-2, 3-1 Big 12). Holly Kersgieter had 20 points for the Jayhawks (5-3, 1-1).
Georgia 67, No. 23 Tennessee 66
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Que Morrison scored 13 of her 17 points in the third quarter when Georgia erased a 17-point deficit and the Bulldogs held on to beat No. 23 Tennessee 67-66 on Thursday night for their first win in Knoxville in 25 years.
Georgia outscored the Lady Vols 29-9 in the third quarter, closing with a 13-0 run to lead 54-49. The Bulldogs led by eight with four minutes left and five with less than two.
