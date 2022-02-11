Men
No. 2 Gonzaga 89, Pacific 51
SPOKANE, Wash. — Rasir Bolton scored 20 points, Drew Timme added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Gonzaga beat Pacific for its 13th consecutive victory.
Julian Strawther had 15 points and Chet Holmgren scored 14 for Gonzaga (20-2, 9-0 West Coast Conference), which has won 65 consecutive home games — the longest streak in the nation.
Michigan 82, No. 3 Purdue 58
ANN ARBOR, Mich. —Hunter Dickinson had 22 points to lead Michigan in a lopsided win over No. 3 Purdue.
Eli Brooks had 16 points, Moussa Diabate had 15 points — all but two in the first half — and Caleb Houstan added 14 for the Wolverines (13-9, 7-5 Big Ten).
Jaden Ivey had 18 points, Trevion Williams had 12 and Zach Eden scored 10 for Purdue (21-4, 10-4), which saw its six-game winning streak snapped.
No. 4 Arizona 72, Washington State 60
PULLMAN, Wash. — Bennedict Mathurin scored 20 points, Azuolas Tubelis added 15, and Arizona pulled away in the second half for a win over Washington State.
Arizona (21-2, 11-1 Pac-12) won its fifth straight and is off to its best start since the 2016-17 season. The Wildcats have won 16 of the last 17 against Washington State and used a big surge midway through the second half after the Cougars threatened.
No. 7 Duke 82, Clemson 64
CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Keels tied his career high with 25 points and added a career-best 11 rebounds as Duke bounced back from its loss to Virginia with a victory over Clemson.
The Blue Devils (20-4, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) reached 20 wins for the first time since 2020 and the 36th time in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 42 seasons.
No. 22 Saint Mary’s 86, San Diego 57
MORAGA — Logan Johnson had 16 points, a career-high nine rebounds and five steals, and Saint Mary’s bounced back from its first loss in a month to beat San Diego.
Tommy Kuhse scored 13 points and Alex Ducas added 12 for the Gaels (20-5, 8-2 West Coast Conference). Augustus Marciulionis, son of Hall of Famer Sarunas Marciulionis, scored nine.
No. 23 Murray St. 73, Tennessee State 62
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — KJ Williams led No. 23 Murray State with a career-high 39 points and the Racers extended their winning streak to 13 by rallying over Tennessee State.
The Racers (23-2, 13-0 Ohio Valley Conference) trailed for most of the first 30 minutes before mounting a comeback. Williams, a 6-foot-10 junior forward, made 15 of 22 from the floor and 7 of 9 from the foul line.
Women
No. 1 South Carolina 59, Kentucky 50
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Aliyah Boston had 14 points and 15 rebounds, including a key free throw and board late that helped South Carolina get past Kentucky for its 10th consecutive victory.
The Gamecocks (22-1, 10-1 Southeastern Conference) led by as many as 18 points early in the fourth quarter before the Wildcats fought back — with Rhyne Howard scoring 16 of her 21 points in the quarter.
No. 3 Louisville vs. Virginia, canceled
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia’s women’s basketball game at No. 3 Louisville has been canceled due to mechanical and aircraft staffing issues.
The Atlantic Coast Conference made the announcement less than two hours before Thursday night’s scheduled tipoff. The Cavaliers will forfeit the contest.
Michigan State 63, No. 4 Michigan 57
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Nia Clouden spurred a third-quarter comeback, and Michigan State toppled rival No. 4 Michigan.
The Spartans (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten) snapped the Wolverines’ eight-game win streak.
Naz Hillmon had 27 points and nine rebounds for the Wolverines, who played their second straight game without senior leader Leigha Brown. No bench players scored for Michigan compared to the Spartans’ 15 points.
No. 5 NC State 85, Boston College 78, OT
BOSTON — Diamond Johnson scored six of her 22 points in overtime to help North Carolina State escape Boston College.
Kayla Jones added 17 points and 11 rebounds for N.C. State (22-3, 13-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Raina Perez had 13 points, and Kai Crutchfield and Elissa Cunane each finished with 12.
Cameron Swartz paced the Eagles (15-9, 6-7) with 24 points, 18 of those coming in the opening half. Taylor Soule added 16 with 10 rebounds.
Virginia Tech 73, No. 11 Georgia Tech 63
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Elizabeth Kitley scored 10 of her 18 points in the first quarter as Virginia Tech started the game on a 22-11 run, and ended up leading wire-to-wire to beat Georgia Tech.
Virginia Tech (18-6, 10-3) is now 10-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play for the first time in school history, and reached 10 conference wins only once previously in the 2019-20 season.
No. 13 Tennessee 76, Missouri 62
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Horston had 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, Alexus Dye had all 11 of her points in the pivotal third quarter and No. 13 Tennessee ended a two-game skid with a win over Missouri.
Tess Darby scored 12 points and Rae Burrell also had 11 for the Lady Vols (20-4, 9-2 Southeastern Conference), who had lost three of four. Tamari Key had seven blocks, giving her 88 for the season and 236 for her career — she needs three to be second in school history and 29 for a school record.
No. 14 LSU 73, No. 17 Georgia 67
BATON ROUGE, La. — Alexis Morris scored 26 points, Khayla Pointer added 21 in LSU’s win over Georgia.
Pointer and Morris shot 25 of 30 from the free-throw line, where the Tigers were 27 of 34 to Georgia’s 10 of 13. Jailin Cherry added 18 points on 9-of-19 shooting for LSU (20-4, 8-3 Southeastern Conference).
No. 18 Notre Dame 69, Miami 53
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Maddy Westbeld scored 21 points with a career-best four 3-pointers, Maya Dodson had a double-double and Notre Dame posted a win over Miami.
Sonia Citron scored 15 points with eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Fighting Irish (19-5, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who bounced back from a loss at Florida State to improve to 12-0 at home.
No. 19 Florida 73, Mississippi State 64
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Zippy Broughton scored 20 points and Kiara Smith had 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in Florida’s win over Mississippi State.
Emanuely de Oliveira added 13 points for Florida (18-6, 8-3 SEC), which has won eight of its last nine.
No. 20 BYU 102, Pepperdine 53
PROVO, Utah — Paisley Harding scored 22 points and BYU led wire-to-wire in a rout of Pepperdine to pick up its 20th win of the season.
The Cougars held Pepperdine to 20 points in the second half and just six points in the third quarter.
No. 21 Ohio St. 80, Nebraska 70
OLUMBUS, Ohio — Taylor Mikesell scored 21 points, Rebeka Mikulasikova added 15 and Ohio State beat Nebraska.
Mikesell and Mikulasikova were a combined 13 of 29 from the floor and made eight of the Buckeyes’ nine 3-pointers. Jacy Sheldon added 14 points for Ohio State (18-4, 10-3 Big Ten), which has won three straight and nine of its last 10 games.
No. 23 North Carolina 64, Pittsburgh 54
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Deja Kelly scored 17 points, Alyssa Ustby had 10 points and 12 rebounds and North Carolina beat Pittsburgh.
North Carolina led by 22 points before Pitt battled back by closing the third quarter on a 5-0 run and scoring the opening 10 points of the fourth to get within 51-44. But the Tar Heels had an answer after each Pitt make the rest of the way to hold at least a seven-point lead.
