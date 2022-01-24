Top 25 Men
Marquette 75, No. 20 Xavier 64
MILWAUKEE — Justin Lewis had 20 points and 13 rebounds to pace Marquette to a victory over No. 20 Xavier.
Paul Scruggs scored on a layup to get Xavier within 64-59, but the Musketeers did not get another field goal until Jack Nunge’s basket with 34 seconds left to make it 73-64.
No. 3 Arizona 96, California 71
BERKELEY — Christian Koloko had 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks to lead Arizona past California.
Bennedict Mathurin added 14 points and eight rebounds for Arizona (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12), while Oumar Ballo scored 14 and Kerr Krissa had 13 with four 3-pointers.
No. 4 Purdue 80, Northwestern 60
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 points to help Purdue beat Northwestern.
Boilermakers coach Matt Painter tied Ward “Piggy” Lambert for second on the school’s career victories list with his 371st win at his alma mater. Painter and Lambert also are fifth in Big Ten history.
No. 21 Providence 69, Butler 62
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Nate Watson had 18 points and seven rebounds and Providence held off Butler..
It was the third straight win for the Friars (16-2, 6-1 Big East), who remained unbeaten at home in conference play. Coach Ed Cooley also got his 210th victory at Providence, moving him past Dave Gavitt (209-84) and into second place at the school behind Joe Mullaney (319-164).
Top 25 Women
Kansas State 94, No. 14 Oklahoma 65
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Ayoka Lee broke the NCAA women’s single-game scoring record for Division I with 61 points to help Kansas State romp to a victory over No. 14 Oklahoma.
She made 23 of 30 shots from the floor — all 2-pointers — for the Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 Big 12 Conference).
Lee topped the previous record on a layup with 2:53 remaining in the game. Cindy Brown of Long Beach State scored 60 against San Jose State on Feb. 16, 1987 and Rachel Banham had 60 for Minnesota on Feb. 7, 2016 against Northwestern.
No. 15 Baylor 87, No. 7 Iowa St. 61
WACO, Texas — Jordan Lewis scored 24 points with six made 3-pointers, Queen Egbo had 14 points while setting a career high with 20 rebounds and Baylor beat Iowa State, handing the Cyclones’ their second consecutive loss.
Sarah Andrews added 18 points with four 3-pointers and NaLyssa Smith scored 17 points for the Bears (13-4, 3-2 Big 12), including the last seven points of their 19-0 run late in the third quarter.
No. 3 Louisville 72, Wake Forest 60
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points for Louisville in a victory over Wake Forest.
The Cardinals (16-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) rebounded from Thursday’s loss to N.C. State with one of their best shooting performances of the season. Louisville shot 66.7% in the first half and 51% for the game despite missing their last 10 shots over the final 8:22 of the game.
No. 4 NC State 51, Virginia Tech 45
RALEIGH, N.C. — Limiting Virginia Tech to 29.3% shooting from the floor, North Carolina State won its eighth straight game, topping the Hokies.
N.C. State (18-2, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) was powered by Jakia Brown-Turner, who scored 10 of her 14 points in the first quarter. Brown-Turner’s other two buckets were timely, coming with less than 90 seconds to play to increase the Wolfpack’s lead back to two possessions following an 11-2 run from Virginia Tech.
No. 5 Tennessee 63, No. 13 Georgia 55
ATHENS, Ga. — Jordan Horston scored 19 points with 11 rebounds and Tennessee overcame a sluggish first half to beat Georgia and remain undefeated in Southeastern Conference games.
Tennessee (18-1, 7-0 SEC) trailed by nine points late in the first half before recovering for its ninth consecutive win. The Lady Vols have their best start since opening the 2007-08 season with a 22-1 record.
No. 9 UConn 75, St. John’s 57
NEW YORK — Freshman Caroline Ducharme scored a season-high 28 points and Dorka Juhasz added 16 to help UConn beat St. John’s.
The Huskies, who only had eight healthy players again because of injuries and COVID-19 protocols, also got 18 rebounds and 10 assists from Olivia Nelson-Ododa.
No. 10 Arizona 75, No. 22 Colorado 56
TUCSON, Ariz. — Shaina Pellington scored 28 points, Cate Reese added 23 and Arizona rallied from a shaky start to beat Colorado.
The Wildcats (14-2, 4-2 Pac-12) struggled against Colorado’s defensive pressure early, scoring seven points in the first quarter while falling into a 12-point hole.
Florida 73, No. 11 LSU 72
GAINSVILLE, Fla. — Zippy Broughton hit a clutch pull-up, mid-range jumper with just under a minute left, then added two free throws with six seconds remaining to ice Florida’s upset win over LSU.
Florida (15-5, 5-2 SEC) picked up its third win over a ranked Southeastern Conference opponent in its last five games, also posting victories over No. 25 Texas A&M and No. 23 Kentucky. The Gators will now put their five-game win streak on the line when they host No. 1-ranked South Carolina next Sunday.
No. 12 Maryland 87, Northwestern 59
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Katie Benzan scored 17 points to lead five in double figures and Maryland welcomed back coach Brenda Frese with a victory over Northwestern.
Frese’s father died last Sunday prior to her coaching in Maryland’s loss to then-No. 11 MIchigan. She did not coach on Thursday in a loss to Ohio State.
No. 18 Georgia Tech 55, No. 20 North Carolina 38
ATLANTA — Digna Strautmane had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Georgia Tech to a victory over slumping North Carolina.
Strautmane scored eight points and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen added seven as Georgia Tech built a 14-point lead in the first quarter. Lahtinen finished with 12 points and Lorela Cubaj added nine points and 10 rebounds.
No. 19 Notre Dame 77, Pittsburgh 63
PITTSBURGH — Maya Dodson had 23 points and 12 rebounds and Notre Dame once again had five players in double figures, defeating Pittsburgh.
After being tied at halftime, Notre Dame (14-4, 6-2 ACC) built a seven-point lead in the third quarter as Dodson scored 10 points in the period. Pittsburgh’s second-half struggles continued in the fourth quarter as the Panthers missed 13 of their last 14 shots. They shot 27% in the second half to finish at 35% for the game.
No. 21 Duke 57, Virginia 48
DURHAM, N.C. — Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 13 points and No. 21 Duke survived a six-minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter to hold on for a win in a battle with Virginia.
The Blue Devils (13-4, 4-3, ACC) started fast, scoring the first six points of the game and taking a 14-5 lead after a quarter. They extended the lead to as many as 18 points in the second half, but after Onome Akinbode-James scored at the basket off an assist from Vanessa de Jesus with 7:11 to make it 50-35, Duke’s offense fell silent.
Mississippi 63, No. 23 Kentucky 54
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Shakira Austin finished with 24 points and eight rebounds and Mississippi knocked off Kentucky.
Austin sank 10 of 18 shots from the floor and all four of her free throws for the Rebels (17-2, 5-1 Southeastern Conference). Snudda Collins scored 12 off the bench on 4-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. Madison Scott pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Lashonda Monk scored 10.
No. 25 Iowa 82, Illinois 56
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Monika Czinano scored 10 of her 21 points a decisive opening run and Iowa led by double figures for more than 34 minutes as the Hawkeyes beat Illinois for their fifth consecutive win.
Czinano, who shot 9 of 15 from the field, made a layup to open the scoring and her jumper with 2:35 left in the first quarter made it 15-2. Illinois made just 1 of 9 from the field and committed five of its six first-quarter turnovers during that stretch.
