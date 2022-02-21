No. 15 Wisconsin 77, Michigan 63
MADISON, Wis. — Michigan coach Juwan Howard hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft during the handshake line, setting off a fracas between the team following the 15th-ranked Badgers’ victory.
The Big Ten said it planned to “take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”
Howard said he was upset Wisconsin (21-5, 12-4) called timeout with 15 seconds left. Badgers coach Greg Gard said he called it because his reserves were in the game and were running out of time to get the ball past midcourt.
Howard began arguing with Gard during the handshake line and pointed a finger at him while complaining about the late move. Howard then reached through a crowd to get to Krabbenhoft — replays showed Howard had his hand open by the time he struck Krabbenhoft on the left side of his head.
Players from each side got involved in the skirmish, and video appeared to show Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath throwing punches.
Johnny Davis scored 25 points for Wisconsin (21-5, 12-4), which outscored Michigan 44-25 over the last 18½ minutes.
Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points for the Wolverines (14-11, 8-7).
No. 5 Purdue 84, Rutgers 72
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jaden Ivey scored 25 points, Zach Edey added 15 points and No. 5 Purdue ended Rutgers’ recent run of success against ranked teams.
Rutgers had won its last four games, all against teams in the Top 25. The Scarlet Knights also had beaten Purdue in December.
Ivey did much of his scoring at the line, hitting 15 of 18 free throws. Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic each scored 11 points and Mason Gillis 10 points for the Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten).
Paul Mulcahy scored 15, Clifford Omoruyi added 14 and Ron Harper Jr. had 12 for Rutgers (16-10, 10-6).
No. 8 Providence 71, Butler 70, OT
INDIANAPOLIS — Jared Bynum made two free throws with 38 seconds left in overtime, capping Providence’s rally from a 19-point deficit.
Down 43-24 early in the second half and still trailing by seven points with 2½ minutes left in regulation, the Friars (22-4, 12-2 Big East) pulled off the comeback.
Nate Watson scored 22 points and Noah Horchler had 15 points and 11 rebounds to help keep Providence atop the conference standings.
Chuck Harris had 17 points and Aaron Thompson added 16 for Butler (13-15, 6-11), which has lost three in a row.
No. 14 Houston 76, Wichita State 74, 2OT
WICHITA, Kan. — J’Wan Roberts’ dunk with 1.3 seconds remaining in double overtime lifted Houston.
It was Roberts’ only basket of the game and followed Wichita State’s Craig Porter hitting a tying 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds remaining in the second overtime.
Josh Carlton scored 11 of his 23 points in the two overtimes, finishing 9 of 14 from the floor for the Cougars (22-4, 11-2 American Athletic Conference).
Porter and Ricky Council each scored 17 for the Shockers (13-10, 4-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.