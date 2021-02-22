Men
No. 3 Michigan 92, No. 4 Ohio St. 87
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and nine rebounds and Eli Brooks scored 17 as No. 3 Michigan held off a late flurry to beat No. 4 Ohio State.
In a matchup of teams aiming for No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, the Wolverines led by nine with 23 seconds left. But a pair of 3-pointers from Duane Washington Jr. around a layup by CJ Walker layup got the Buckeyes within three points with 3 seconds to go.
Brooks sealed the win with a couple of foul shots.
No. 6 Houston 90, Cincinnati 52
HOUSTON — Quentin Grimes had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Houston used a big first half to roll past Cincinnati.
Tramon Mark scored 12 points, DeJon Jarreau added 11 points and five rebounds, and Fabian White Jr. had 10 points and nine rebounds for Houston (18-3, 12-3 American Athletic Conference). The Cougars shot 47% and hit 19 of 21 from the free throw line.
No. 11 Iowa 74, Penn State 68
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza scored 23 points to become Iowa’s all-time leading scorer, and the Hawkeyes beat Penn State.
Garza has 2,126 points for Iowa, breaking the record of 2,116 points set by Roy Marble from 1985-89. Garza also had 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. CJ Fredrick added 18 points for the Hawkeyes.
No. 21 Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 51
EVANSTON, Ill. — Micah Potter scored 19 points, D’Mitrik Trice had 13 and Wisconsin shut down lowly Northwestern.
Jonathan Davis and Brad Davison added 12 points apiece, helping Wisconsin (16-8, 10-7 Big Ten) bounce back from consecutive losses to No. 3 Michigan and No. 11 Iowa. The balanced Badgers improved to 10-1 when they have at least four players score in double figures.
Women
No. 2 South Carolina 76, No. 17 Kentucky 55
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zia Cooke scored 21 points and South Carolina got back on track after its first Southeastern Conference loss in two seasons with a victory over Kentucky.
The Gamecocks (18-3, 13-1 SEC) had won 31 straight over league opponents before blowing a double-digit, second-half lead at No. 21 Tennessee this past Thursday night.
Florida 68, No. 3 Louisville 59
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Morgan Jones scored 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Florida State stunned No. 3 Louisville.
Jones shot 7 of 13 from the floor and 12 of 15 from the free-throw line for the Seminoles (9-6, 8-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), recording her third double-double of the season. Florida State knocked off Louisville twice in the 2019-20 season when the Cardinals were ranked in the top 5 each time.
No. 4 NC State 82, North Carolina 63
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jakia Brown-Turner scored a career-high 25 points and North Carolina State avenged a loss earlier this month by beating rival North Carolina.
Elissa Cunane added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Wolfpack (15-2, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led by double figures much of the way.
The Tar Heels (11-9, 6-9) got no closer than eight after halftime and spent the entire afternoon trying to climb back after a cold-shooting first half.
No. 5 Texas A&M 66, Mississippi 55
OXFORD, Miss. — Kayla Wells had 18 points and eight rebounds and Texas A&M rode a dominant fourth quarter to a victory over Mississippi.
The Aggies (20-1, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) won their eighth straight game, but the Rebels (9-9, 3-11) kept it competitive into the fourth, trailing just 44-39. Then it was all Texas A&M.
Already off to the program’s best start through 20 games, the Aggies secured their 16th consecutive season with at least 20 wins.
No. 7 Baylor 77, Oklahoma 66
NORMAN, Okla. — Dijonai Carrington scored 19 points, and Baylor broke away from a halftime tie to beat Oklahoma.
Moon Ursin had 17 points and Nalyssa Smith added 16 for the Lady Bears (17-2, 12-1 Big 12), who shot 57% in their ninth straight win.
No. 11 Michigan 75, No. 15 Ohio State 66
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Naz Hillmon scored 27 points and Michigan defeated Ohio State to split the season series.
Hillmon scored 50 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in an 81-77 loss to the Buckeyes on Jan. 21 but only four Wolverines scored in that defeat. This time, seven Wolverines (13-2, 8-2 Big Ten) put up points, including Amy Dilk with 13 points and six assists, Akienreh Johnson scoring 12 points and Leigha Brown, who missed the first meeting, putting in 11.
No. 18 Arkansas 74, LSU 64
BATON ROUGE, La. — Destiny Slocum scored 29 points, Chelsea Dungee added 20 more and Arkansas rolled past LSU for its third straight win.
Slocum was a perfect 6-for-6 shooting in the first half and finished 11 of 15 from the field with five 3-pointers. Dungee hit two from beyond the arc and made 8 of 11 free throws. She also turned the ball over six times as LSU forced 19 Razorback turnovers.
No. 22 Georgia 57, No. 21 Tennessee 55
ATHENS, Ga. — Gabby Connally scored 24 points, Jordan Isaacs blocked a last-second shot and Georgia defeated Tennessee for the Bulldogs’ first sweep of the Lady Vols in 36 years.
A missed free throw by Connally with 22.1 seconds to go and alternating turnovers gave Tennessee a last chance with 10.2 seconds left. Top scorer Rennia Davis got the ball in the backcourt, worked to the left wing and put up a 3-point attempt that Isaacs got her fingers on for the Bulldogs’ season-high 12th block.
With a come-from-17-behind 67-66 win on Jan. 14 — their first in Knoxville in 25 seasons — Georgia earned the season sweep for the first time since 1984-85.
Que Morrison added 11 points for Georgia (17-4, 9-4 Southeastern Conference), which moved into a tie for third in the loss column with Tennessee. Jenna Staiti had 12 rebounds and six blocks. Connally had five steals.
Davis scored 22 points for the Lady Vols (13-6, 7-4), who played their fourth straight against ranked teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.