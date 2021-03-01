Men
No. 9 Iowa 73, No. 4 Ohio State 57
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luka Garza had 24 points and 11 rebounds as No. 9 Iowa bounced back from a midweek loss to take down No. 4 Ohio State.
Dominated by No. 3 Michigan 79-57 on Thursday, the Hawkeyes pulled away in the second half.
Joe Weiskamp added 19, including 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range, for Iowa (18-7, 12-6 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes have won five of six with two games remaining in their regular season.
E.J. Liddell had 15 points and Justice Sueing added 10 for the Buckeyes (18-7, 12-7). Recently being projected as a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed, they’ve lost three games in eight days.
Butler 73, No. 8 Villanova 61
INDIANAPOLIS — Chuck Harris scored 20 points and Jair Bolden added 15 on Sunday to lead Butler past Villanova.
The Bulldogs (9-13, 8-11 Big East) have won two straight since snapping a three-game losing streak and have beaten the Wildcats in four of the last five meetings in Indianapolis.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds to lead Villanova (15-4, 10-3), which had won 13 of its previous 15 and was favored by 10½ points.
No. 12 Houston 98, South Florida 52
HOUSTON — Quentin Grimes scored 22 points, all in the first half, to lead Houston past South Florida.
Grimes scored 16 straight points at one point as the Cougars (20-3, 13-3 American Athletic Conference) put the game away with a huge first-half run.
Women
No. 2 N.C. State 68, Syracuse 61
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Elissa Cunane had 17 points and nine rebounds, Jada Boyd added 16 points and North Carolina State held off Syracuse for its fifth consecutive win.
No. 3 Texas A&M 65, No. 5 South Carolina 57
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aaliyah Wilson scored 17 points and N’dea Jones added 16 to lead No. 3 Texas A&M to a win over fifth-ranked South Carolina to give the Aggies their first regular-season Southeastern Conference title.
It’s the 10th straight victory for the Aggies and their ninth win over a ranked opponent this season, which leads the nation. Texas A&M (22-1, 13-1 SEC) finished the season 13-0 at home.
No. 4 Stanford 72, California 33
STANFORD — Tara VanDerveer presented flowers to each of her Stanford three seniors and told them sorry their parents or family members couldn’t be at Maples Pavilion for senior day as is usual custom.
No. 6 Louisville 78, Notre Dame 61
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Dana Evans and Louisville took care of business quickly and wrapped up their fourth straight regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title with a victory at mistake-prone Notre Dame.
No. 8 Maryland 62, Northwestern 50
EVANSTON, Ill. — Mimi Collins had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help Maryland beat Northwestern.
Diamond Miller also finished with a double-double, scoring 17 points and adding 10 rebounds for the Terrapins (19-2, 15-1 Big Ten)
Arizona State 66, No. 9 Arizona 64, OT
TEMPE, Ariz. — Taya Hanson scored 19 points, including hitting five 3-pointers, and Jaddan Simmons added 15 points to lead Arizona State to an overtime victory over Arizona.
Maggie Besselink had seven points and 13 rebounds for the Sun Devils (11-9, 6-9), who lost 65-37 at Arizona on Dec. 10.
Oregon State 88, No. 14 Oregon 77
EUGENE, Ore. — Aleah Goodman scored 20 points, leading six into double figures as a deep and balanced Oregon State offense knocked off Oregon in the annual rivalry game.
The game was a regular-season finale for both teams, who await seeding into the conference tournament March 3-7 in Las Vegas.
No. 16 Arkansas 94, Alabama 76
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Amber Ramirez scored a career-high 35 points with eight 3-pointers and Arkansas beat Alabama.
In building a 52-39 halftime lead, Arkansas (19-7, 9-6 Southeastern Conference) scored 48 outside the paint. The Razorbacks set a team record with 19 3s in 39 attempts.
No. 17 Georgia 95, Florida 80
GAINSVILLE, Fla. — Jenna Staiti scored 30 points, Maya Caldwell added 27, both career highs, and Georgia pulled away from Florida.
Mississippi 73, No. 19 Kentucky 69
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Shakira Austin had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Madison Scott also had a double-double and Mississippi upended Kentucky for the second time this season.
Two subpar offensive performances against the Rebels, who won just four conference games, dropped the Wildcats to the fifth-seed — with only one bye — for the Southeastern Conference tournament next week.
No. 20 Tennessee 88, Auburn 54
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rennia Davis scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Tennessee rolled to a win over Auburn, clinching the third-seed in the Southeastern Conference tournament next week.
No. 23 Missouri State 59, Loyola Chicago 44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jasmine Franklin scored 12 points and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds off the bench and Missouri State fought off a sluggish start to beat Loyola Chicago.
Franklin came off a career-high 25 points set in a win against the Ramblers on Saturday.
No. 25 Rutgers 60, Penn State 55
UNIVERSITY, Pa. — Tyia Singleton and Tekia Mack led a fourth-quarter rally as No. 25 Rutgers overcame Penn State for the Scarlet Knights’ seventh straight win.
