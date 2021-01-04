Men
No. 5 Houston 74, SMU 60
DALLAS — Quentin Grimes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to ignite a 10-0 run to start the second half for No. 5 Houston and the Cougars rebounded from their first loss with a 74-60 victory over previously undefeated SMU on Sunday night.
That 3-pointer by Grimes from the top of the key to put Houston (8-1, 3-1 American) ahead to stay on the first shot after halftime and Justin Gorham then made a 3. Grimes also had a layup and two free throws in that game-turning run in just over 2½ minutes.
Marcus Sasser led Houston with 17 points, and Gorham had 11 points and 19 rebounds. DeJon Jarreau scored 15 points.
No. 16 Michigan 85, No. 19 Northwestern 66
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half and Michigan beat Northwestern to remain unbeaten.
Chaundee Brown, Franz Wagner and Eli Brooks scored 14 points apiece for the Wolverines (9-0, 4-0 Big Ten). The Big Ten’s last remaining team without a loss, Michigan took control by scoring the last nine points of the first half and then quickly extended its lead early in the second.
Robbie Beran scored 14 points for Northwestern (6-3, 3-2). They have dropped two in a row.
No. 21 Minnesota 77, No. 25 Ohio State 60
MINNEAPOLIS — Liam Robbins had 27 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks, keeping up his impactful introduction to the Big Ten for Minnesota in a victory over Ohio State
Robbins, the 7-footer who transferred from Drake and had his eligibility immediate granted by the NCAA, pitched in four assists and two steals in another display of all-around excellence.
Women
No. 1 Stanford 68, Arizona St. 60
TEMPE, Ariz. — Francesca Belibi scored a career-high 23 points and added a season-high 12 rebounds and Kiana Williams had 16 points to lead Stanford to a victory over stubborn Arizona State.
Haley Jones, who was averaging a double-double, had eight points and seven rebounds and Lexie Hull had seven points for the Cardinal (9-0, 6-0 Pac-12), who have held every opponent to 61 points or fewer.
No. 3 NC State 76, Boston Coll. 57
RALEIGH, N.C. — Elissa Cunane scored 14 of her 24 points in the first half and North Carolina State avoided the type of drama from the first meeting with Boston College by defeating the Eagles.
Raina Perez added 16 points, Jakia Brown-Turner notched 13 points and Jada Boyd had 10 points for the Wolfpack (10-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Cunane made all nine of her shots from the field.
No. 6 Arizona 69, California 33
TUCSON, Ariz. — Trinity Baptiste scored 17 points, Aari McDonald had 12 points and eight assists, and Arizona bounced back from its first loss of the season with a rout over winless California.
The Wildcats (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12) were frustrated after being run out of the McKale Center in a 27-point loss to top-ranked Stanford on Friday.
They took it out on the Bears.
Arizona led by 17 after one quarter, 29 at halftime and shot 51% overall. The Wildcats had a 50-22 advantage in the paint, 27-7 on the break and scored 26 points off Cal’s 31 turnovers.
No. 9 Texas A&M 92, Florida 67
GAINSVILLE, Fla. — N’dea Jones had 17 points and 18 rebounds, notching her sixth double-double of the season, and Texas A&M remained unbeaten with a rout at Florida.
Ciera Johnson added 15 points and 10 boards for the Aggies (10-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference), who opened league play in Gainesville after going undefeated in non-conference play for the first time in program history. It was Johnson’s first double-double since the season opener.
No. 10 Arkansas 91, Missouri 88
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chelsea Dungee scored 25 points and Arkansas hit all eight of its free throws in the final 2:08 to beat Missouri.
Amber Ramirez, who was perfect at the line down the stretch, finished with 17 and Makayla Daniels added 16 before she left the game with 1:28 remaining with an injury for the Razorbacks (10-2, 1-1 SEC).
No. 13 Kentucky 92, No. 12 Mississippi State 86, OT
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Rhyne Howard scored 10 points in overtime, after scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter, and finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead Kentucky to a win over Mississippi State.
The Wildcats were scoreless and down 82-78 midway through overtime when Howard knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing. The game was tied at 84 when Howard made a three-point play at the 1:20 mark. The Bulldogs got a quick bucket but in the final minute Dre’Una Edwards and Howard combined to make 5 of 6 free throws.
No. 16 Michigan 84, No. 15 Northwestern 63
EVANSTON, Ill. — Naz Hillmon scored 26 and Leigha Brown scored 22 and Michigan beat Northwestern.
Brown and Hillmon each scored 20 in the first half. Brown’s jumper with 6:58 left in the third quarter put the Wolverines up 35 (64-29) for their largest lead of the game.
In its second game since a 22-day layoff due to COVID-19-related issues last month, Michigan has outscored the opposition by an average of 64 points per contest. The Wolverines beat Wisconsin 92-49 on New Year’s Eve.
No. 19 Texas 74, Iowa State 59
AUSTIN, Texas — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack that included Charli Collier’s double-double and Texas defeated Iowa State.
Collier and Karisma Ortiz both scored 14 points with Collier grabbing 14 rebounds. DeYona Gaston added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns (8-1, 2-0 Big 12 Conference).
No. 25 Michigan St. 71, Purdue 64
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nia Clouden scored 13 of her 23 points in the final 10-plus minutes to help Michigan State turn aside a feisty Purdue rally and preserve the Spartans’ best start to a season in eight years.
Alisia Smith added 15 points in her first double-digit scoring game, and Julia Ayrault scored 10 as Michigan State (8-0, 3-0) stretched its win streak to eight games, its first 8-0 start since the 2012-13 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.