Men’s
Northwestern 79, No. 4 Michigan State 65
EVANSTON, Ill. — Boo Buie scored a career-high 30 points and Northwestern beat Michigan State for the first time in almost a decade, topping the No. 4 Spartans.
Pete Nance added 15 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in Northwestern’s biggest victory since its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017. Freshman Ty Berry had 12 points in the Big Ten opener for each school, including three of the Wildcats’ 10 3-pointers.
No. 6 Houston 88, Alcorn St. 55
HOUSTON — Quentin Grimes had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Reggie Chaney added 18 points and six rebounds and Houston overcame the absence of several key plays to rout Alcorn State.
Houston (5-0) was limited to nine players because of COVID-19 protocols and injuries. The Cougars played without second-leading scorer Marcus Sasser, preseason American Athletic Conference player of the year Caleb Mills, reserve guards Cameron Tyson and Ryan Elvin and center Caleb Broodo.
No. 9 Creighton 76, UConn 74, OT
STORRS, Conn. — Christian Bishop scored 19 points and Creighton had a 9-0 run in overtime to beat UConn in the Huskies’ first Big East game since March 2013.
Mitch Ballock added 13 points for the Bluejays (6-2, 2-1), and Marcus Zegarowski had 11 points and eight rebounds.
No. 11 Texas 77, OK State 74
AUSTIN, Texas — Freshman Greg Brown had 24 points and 14 rebounds to help Texas beat Oklahoma in the Longhorns’ Big 12 opener.
Brown made four free throws during the final 37 seconds as Texas (7-1) survived a late Oklahoma State rally that included two 3-point baskets by Bryce Williams in the final 11 seconds. Brown made a pair of 3-pointers during a 17-0 Texas run in the second half. He also had three blocks.
No. 19 Rutgers 91, No. 13 Illinois 88
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Ron Harper Jr. scored 28 points, Jacob Young added 24 and Rutgers overcame a double-digit, first-half deficit to beat Illinois.
Harper was 5 of 8 from 3-point range for Rutgers (6-0, 2-0 Big Ten).
Women’s
No. 4 NC State 78, Miami 47
RALEIGH, N.C. — Elissa Cunane scored 13 of her 18 points during No. 4 North Carolina State’s explosive first quarter, and the Wolfpack beat Miami.
Kai Crutchfield added 14 points and Jakia Brown-Turner and Kayla Jones each had 10 points for N.C. State (8-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).
No. 6 Arizona 77, Utah 60
SALT LAKE CITY — Aari McDonald scored 19 points to lead Arizona to a victory over Utah.
McDonald, the NCAA career scoring leader among active players, also chipped in six rebounds and six assists in a strong all-around effort that kept the Wildcats (6-0, 5-0 Pac-12) undefeated. Cate Reese and Sam Thomas added 11 points apiece.
No. 10 Texas A&M 57, Rice 53
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aaliyah Wilson scored 16 points, including a key basket late, as Texas A&M outlasted Rice.
Nancy Mulkey made two free throws to get the Owls within 1 with less than a minute left. But Wilson made a jumper soon after that to make it 56-53 and Ciera Johnson added a free throw with 3 seconds left to secure the victory.
No. 13 Mississippi State 72, Central Arkansas 49
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Jessika Carter scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Mississippi State rolled to a win over Central Arkansas.
Carter was 12-of-16 shooting.
The Bulldogs (5-1) had a 17-3 run in the first quarter, taking a 22-10 lead after Jalisa Outlaw knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the Bears.
No. 15 Indiana 81, Nebraska 45
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Aleksa Gulbe scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and Indiana drubbed Nebraska in the Hoosiers’ Big Ten Conference opener.
Mackenzie Holmes scored 16 for the Hoosiers (3-2, 1-0) who scored almost half their points (38) on the inside.
No. 18 Syracuse 83, Boston College 70
CHESTNUT HILLS, Mass. — Freshman Kamilla Cardoso scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and Syracuse defeated Boston College despite the absence of star point guard Tiana Mangakahia.
Mangakahia sat out with a left foot injury after getting hurt against Miami on Dec. 10, Mangakahia, who missed last season while being treated for breast cancer, was limited to three points in the loss to North Carolina on Thursday.
No. 25 Gonzaga 77, Eastern Michigan 68
LAS VEGAS — Jenn Wirth had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Jill Townsend added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 25 Gonzaga beat Eastern Michigan 77-68 in the opening day of the Holiday Hoops Classic.
Gonzaga advanced to face North Alabama in the championship on Monday. Eastern Michigan will play Tarleton in the consolation game.
Melody Kempton added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-2) and Kaylynne Truong made all four of her shots from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, to score 11.
Jenna Annecchiarico had 27 points and JaBria Knight added 24 for the Eagles (3-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.