Men
Michigan St. 70, No. 2 Michigan 64
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Rocket Watts scored 21 points and Aaron Henry had 18 to lead Michigan State to a victory over No. 2 Michigan that seems to seal coach Tom Izzo’s 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament bid.
The Spartans (15-11, 9-11 Big Ten) have won five of their last seven games, beating No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Illinois and their second-ranked rivals during the late-season surge.
The Wolverines (19-3, 14-3) closed the regular season getting routed at home by the Fighting Illini, beating Michigan State handily to seal the Big Ten title and losing the rematch three days later.
And, Michigan might have lost more than that. Senior guard Eli Brooks hurt his left ankle early in the game at the Breslin Center and did not return in what potentially could be a problem going into the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. Brooks ranks fourth on the team with eight-plus points per game, averages nearly three assists a game and has started 51 games over two seasons.
No. 3 Baylor 88, No. 18 Texas Tech 73
WACO, Texas — MaCio Teague scored 35 points while matching a school record with 10 made 3-pointers and Baylor finished undefeated at home for the first time in 73 years.
The Big 12 champion Bears (21-1, 13-1 Big 12) never trailed, but didn’t take control for good until a 16-3 run in the second half when Teague had three 3s while scoring 12 of those points. He finished 10-of-12 from long range.
Kyler Edwards had 18 points for Texas Tech (17-9, 9-8), which was coming off three consecutive wins at home. Kevin McCullar and Terrence Shannon Jr. both had 11.
No. 5 Iowa 77, No. 25 Wisconsin 73
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza scored 21 points and had 16 rebounds as defeated Wisconsin.
Minutes after the game, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta announced Garza’s jersey No. 55 would be retired after the season, bringing Garza to tears.
It was the 12th double-double of the season for Garza, who leads the Big Ten in scoring and is third in the nation. He is Iowa’s all-time leading career scorer with 2,201 points.
No. 9 Houston 67, Memphis 64
HOUSTON — Tramon Mark hit a long 3-pointer as time expired to lift Houston over Memphis.
After Memphis tied it with 1.7 seconds left, Marcus Sasser threw the ball to midcourt, where Mark picked it up. He dribbled through two Memphis defenders and launched a 35-footer off the backboard and in. Houston mobbed Mark in a hectic scene under the basket.
No. 15 Texas 76, TCU 64
FORT WORTH, Texas — Andrew Jones scored 16 points while making all four of his 3-pointers, and Texas finished the regular season with a third consecutive road victory.
The added week of Big 12 games to account for COVID-19 and weather postponements worked out well for the Longhorns (17-7, 11-6 Big 12). They also won at Iowa State and 15th-ranked Oklahoma to reach 9-2 away from home and 6-2 in true road games.
Missouri Valley Championship
No. 20 Loyola Chicago 75, Drake 65
ST. LOUIS — Cameron Krutwig and Braden Norris scored 20 points apiece to lead Loyola Chicago over Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
The Ramblers (24-4, 16-2) will be making their seventh NCAAs appearance and first since the 2018 team reached the Final Four as a No. 11 seed.
Women
Big East Semifinals
No. 1 UConn 84, Villanova 39
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Christyn Williams scored 26 points and UConn used a stifling defense to overwhelm Villanova in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament.
Paige Bueckers had 18 points and eight assists and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 13 points and seven rebounds for Connecticut (23-1).
The Huskies will play for their 19th Big East title in their first year back in the league after spending seven seasons dominating the American Athletic Conference.
Connecticut put the game away in the first half, holding Villanova to just five baskets on 33 shots over the first 20 minutes (15%) and outscoring the Wildcats 20-3 in the second quarter.
ACC Championship
No. 3 NC State 58, No. 5 Louisville 56
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Raina Perez hit a jumper from near the left elbow with 2.1 seconds left to help No. 3 North Carolina State beat fifth-ranked Louisville in the championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Perez’s shot broke a tie game in a tense finish between two of the nation’s top teams in which neither led by more than one point over the final 4 minutes. And it secured the Wolfpack’s first back-to-back titles in program history.
On the winning play, Perez initially started to pass to teammate Elissa Cunane rolling into the lane, but had to pull the ball back when the pass wasn’t there. Instead, she collected her feet and shook off six straight misses dating to the second quarter to bury the jumper for the second-seeded Wolfpack (20-2).
SEC Championship
No. 7 South Carolina 67, No. 16 Georgia 62
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 27 points and 10 rebounds as South Carolina pulled away in the third quarter to beat Georgia and win its second straight SEC Tournament title — and sixth in the past seven years.
It was a historic matchup that featured two Black head coaches in the title game for the first time in SEC history with South Carolina’s Dawn Staley and Georgia’s Joni Taylor.
The Gamecocks (22-4), twice the country’s No. 1 team this season, struggled down the stretch with three losses in their last seven games, including a defeat at No. 2 Texas A&M a week ago where they watched the Aggies cut down nets to celebrate an SEC regular-season title.
The Bulldogs closed to 65-62 on Que Morrison’s 3-pointer with 14.4 seconds left. Boston then followed with a pair of foul shots and South Carolina held on for its 14th straight victory over Georgia. Morrison finished with 20 points for the Bulldogs (20-6).
