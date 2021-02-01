Men
No. 6 Houston 70, SMU 48
HOUSTON — Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and No. 6 Houston beat SMU for its eighth straight win.
Justin Gorham had nine points and 17 rebounds for Houston (15-1, 10-1 American Athletic Conference), which won its 20th consecutive home game. Reggie Chaney added 10 points.
The Cougars won despite shooting only 34%.
No. 13 Ohio St. 79, Michigan St. 62
COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Ohio State past skidding Michigan State.
Justin Ahrens added 17 for the workmanlike Buckeyes (14-4, 8-4 Big Ten), who have won three in a row and six of seven.
Joshua Langford led the Spartans (8-6, 6-2) with 14 points. Michigan State was coming off an embarrassing 30-point loss to Rutgers on Thursday that followed a long COVID-19 layoff.
Women
No. 3 UConn 100, No. 17 DePaul 67
Christyn Williams scored a career-high 29 points, Paige Bueckers added 22 points and personal-best 10 assists, and No. 3 UConn bounced back from a rare loss to beat No. 17 DePaul 100-67 on Sunday afternoon.
The Huskies (11-1, 9-0 Big East) haven’t dropped consecutive games in 28 years. And they weren’t about to let it happen this time, after losing at No. 19 Arkansas on Thursday.
UConn used a dominant second quarter to build a 14-point halftime lead. The Huskies remained in control the rest of the way and improved to 19-1 all-time against DePaul (9-4, 6-2) — 19-0 under Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma.
No. 4 South Carolina 87, Alabama 63
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zia Cooke scored 12 of her 21 points in the third quarter as South Carolina won its 18th straight over Alabama and 28th in a row over Southeastern Conference opponents.
Cooke, the team’s leading scorer, struggled to find her touch early on with just four points at the half as the Gamecocks (14-1, 9-0 SEC) trailed. But Cooke, the lightning quick 5-foot-9 sophomore, got it going in a major way after halftime as she led a 15-5 surge that put South Carolina ahead for good.
No. 6 Stanford 74, Washington 48
SEATTLE — Hannah Jump matched her season-high with 15 points off the bench and Stanford used a fast start beat shorthanded Washington.
The Cardinal (15-2, 12-2 Pac-12) led by 19 after scoring a season-high 28 points in the first quarter and were never threatened in completing a three-game sweep of the Washington schools this week. The Cardinal defeated Washington State twice before knocking off the Huskies to complete the extended road trip.
No. 8 Texas A&M 60, No. 22 Georgia 48
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — N’dea Jones had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Texas A&M to a victory over Georgia.
The Aggies (16-1, 7-1 in SEC) added 13 points from Kayla Wells and 10 from Ciera Johnson 12 to complement Jones’ 12th double-double of the season.
Gabby Connally had 18 points for Georgia (13-4, 5-4) and Que Morrison added 12.
No. 9 Baylor 85, Iowa State 77
AMES, Iowa — Nalyssa Smith scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Baylor held on to beat Iowa State and remain alone atop the Big 12 standings.
The Lady Bears (12-2, 7-1 Big 12) had lost their last two meetings with the Cyclones, including a 75-71 defeat on Jan. 6.
Baylor had not lost three in a row against a Big 12 rival since Oklahoma put together a four-game winning streak against the Lady Bears from 2005 to 2007.
Dijonai Carrington contributed 17 points to the Lady Bears’ victory. Moon Ursin added 11 points and 15 rebounds.
No. 15 Kentucky 61, Missouri 55
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rhyne Howard scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Kentucky closed the game with an 11-2 run to defeat Missouri.
In the final three minutes, after the Tigers scored nine straight pints to take a 53-50 lead, the Wildcats were 9 of 10 from the foul line while Missouri went 1 of 4 from the field, missed two critical free throws and had a shot clock violation.
Dre’Una Edwards added 10 points and nine rebounds with the first four points in the closing run for the Wildcats (13-4, 6-3 Southeastern Conference). KeKe McKinney had two free throws with 15.7 seconds left to make it a two-possession game.
No. 16 Indiana 79, Michigan St. 67
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Holmes led a balanced attack with 17 points and Indiana took over in the second half to defeat Michigan State for the 800th victory in program history.
Ali Patberg added 15 points, Aleksa Gulbe 14 points and Jaelynn Penn 13 for the Hoosiers (10-4, 8-2 Big Ten Conference).
Indiana trailed by as many as 10 in the first quarter before cutting the deficit to two and were down 41-33 at the break.
No. 19 Arkansas 77, Auburn 67
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Amber Ramirez hit three of her five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored 19 points as Arkansas turned back Auburn.
The Razorbacks, a little sluggish after handing No. 3 UConn its loss first of the season 90-87 in an emotional game on Thursday, overcame a big early deficit with a strong second quarter before putting the Tigers away in the fourth quarter.
No. 20 Tennessee 79, Florida 65
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tamari Key had the fourth triple-double in Tennessee history with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocked shots as the Lady Vols turned aside a challenge from Florida.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Cary, North Carolina, had a career-high for points on 10-for-12 shooting, and the 10 blocks are a best by one, and two shy of Kelly Cain’s single-game record set in 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.