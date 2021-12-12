Women’s
No. 3 UConn 71, UCLA 61
NEWARK, N.J. — Coming off a humbling loss without injured star Paige Bueckers, UConn coach Geno Auriemma hoped his team would learn a lesson.
The third-ranked Huskies struggled again without the reigning national player of the year, but held off UCLA 71-61 Saturday, managing to keep intact a streak of not losing back-to-back games dating to March 1993.
On Thursday, in their first game without Bueckers, the Huskies fell to unranked Georgia Tech and were held to a season-low 44 points.
“That particular loss the other night probably told a lot of players that you’re not good enough right now with the way you’re playing basketball and told our team that you’re not playing as a team,” Auriemma said.
“And you can use any excuse you want. Well, we don’t half our team. And that’s not either here or there. You can still play as a team even though you’re missing key components of your team. So I think the change was to try and play more as a team,” he said.
Dorka Juhasz shot 5 of 5 for 16 points to go with 16 rebounds and Evina Westbrook added 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Huskies (6-2) as all five starters scored in double figures.
UCLA (5-3) trailed 65-51 with 1:20 left before scoring 10 straight points, closing within four with 37 seconds to go. The Huskies pulled away after that.
“I just had that little bit of my confidence,” Juhasz said. “Last game was a hard one. All of us got together, we fought through adversity as a whole team. It’s not just me. Everybody was great today.”
Bueckers fractured her left tibia at the knee Sunday in a win over Notre Dame. She was averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.5 rebounds and has accounted for 52% of the Huskies’ offense in points or assists this season.
Charisma Osbornes led UCLA with with 26 points, while Jaelynn Penn had 10 points and seven rebounds. The Bruins fell to 0-7 overall against UConn.
The Huskies had trouble finding their rhythm at the start against UCLA and trailed by as many 11. Caroline Ducharme hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half, capping an 11-2 run that pulled UConn within 30-28.
“There are moments in games when someone has to make a play of some sort. You have to have the kind of players that can make those plays during those moments. Sometimes those moments are early in the game. Sometimes they’re late in the game,” Auriemma said.
“What changed in the second quarter is there were more clean stops by us and being able to get out a little bit in transition and try to get some baskets early in the shot clock, around the lane. That gave us a little bit of momentum,” he said.
A fast-break layup by Westbrook after a steal from Aaliyah Edwards put the Huskies ahead for good at 43-42 with 3 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. The basket came during a 14-0 run that made it 50-42, with Juhasz scoring seven of the points.
Up by 14 points, UConn missed five straight foul shots in less than a minute as UCLA closed to 65-61 on Dominique Onu’s layup with 37 seconds left.
“We didn’t come here for moral victories. Those days are past for UCLA basketball,” UCLA coach Cori Close said. “We came here to compete and win, and obviously we’re disappointed.”
The Huskies also are without freshman Azzi Fudd. The nation’s consensus top recruit last year is out because of a stress injury to her right foot, as is sophomore Nika Mühl (right foot).
No. 11 Texas 83, Idaho 43
AUSTIN, Texas — DeYona Gaston led a balanced attack with 19 points, Latasha Lattimore had a double-double and Texas coasted over Idaho,
The Longhorns (7-1) closed the first quarter with a 15-3 run for a 26-16 lead and closed the second quarter with 11 straight to make it 48-26 at the half.
Men’s
No. 8 Kansas 102, Missouri 65
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Ochai Agbaji scored 21 points, Christian Braun and Dajuan Harris had 13 apiece, and Kansas blew out Missouri in the first meeting of the longtime Big 12 rivals as nonconference foes.
David McCormack added 11 points and Remy Martin 10 for the Jayhawks (8-1), who have won eight of the past nine games in a series that began in 1907 but hadn’t been played since the Tigers departed the Big 12 after the 2012 season.
No. 9 Alabama 83,
No. 14 Houston 82
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — JD Davison’s putback dunk with 33 seconds left and a final defensive stop gave No. 9 Alabama a victory over 14th-ranked Houston for the Crimson Tide’s second straight win over a recent Final Four team.
The Tide (8-1), which defeated No. 5 Gonzaga last weekend in Seattle, also survived two late attempts by Houston. Kyler Edwards missed a 3-point attempt and Fabian White Jr.’s desperate heave bounced off the rim and was swatted out of bounds by Davison as the clock ran out.
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and several players followed the officials off the court, arguing Davison’s swat was goaltending. Houston’s leading scorer, Marcus Sasser, had to be held back by teammates.
Notre Dame 66,
No. 10 Kentucky 62
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Freshman and hometown star Blake Wesley hit a go-ahead, pull-up jumper in the lane with 11.7 seconds left to give Notre Dame the win over Kentucky.
Wesley broke a 62-62 tie and Dane Goodwin added a dunk as time expired, prompting fans to storm the Purcell Pavilion court. The Irish scored the final five points in the closing 1:31.
No. 11 Arizona 82, Illinois 76
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points to power Arizona over Illinois.
Trailing the Illini by one with 2:22 to play, Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis capitalized on an offensive rebound by putting in a layup. On the next possession, Christian Koloko forced an Illinois turnover, and Mathurin scored an easy layup to make it 79-76 with 1:55 to go.
Oklahoma 88, No. 12 Arkansas 66
TULSA, Okla. — Elijah Harkless scored 21 points and Oklahoma handed No. 12 Arkansas its first loss of the season, frustrating the Razorbacks’ coach and top shooters in an 88-66 romp Saturday.
Playing at a neutral site less than two hours from both schools, Oklahoma (8-2) rushed to a 13-0 lead in the first 4:37, helped by two 3-pointers and a drive by Harkless.
No. 13 Tennessee 76,
UNC-Greensboro 36
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Josiah-Jordan James and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored 12 points each to lead Tennessee over UNC Greensboro.
James made his first start since suffering an injury to a finger on his left hand in the third game of the season.
No. 15 UConn 74,
St. Bonaventure 64
NEWARK, N.J. — R.J. Cole scored 15 points and Connecticut surged midway through the second half to beat St. Bonaventure.
Akok Akok added 12 points and Jordan Hawkins had 11 for UConn (9-2).
No. 18 Auburn 99, Nebraska 68
ATLANTA — Playing minus suspended coach Bruce Pearl, Auburn made 16 steals and routed Nebraska.
Pearl began his two-game suspension imposed by the NCAA on Friday. Auburn was placed on probation for four years for unethical conduct involving former associate head coach Chuck Person. Pearl was penalized for failing to monitor his assistant and adequately promote compliance.
Assistant coach Wes Flanigan served as acting coach.
No. 19 Michigan State 80,
Penn State 64
ATLANTA — Gabe Brown scored 15 points and Marcus Bingham Jr. had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead Michigan State to a victory over Penn State.
The Spartans (9-2), who have won four straight games, are off to their best start since the 2017-18 season, when they started 14-2.
No. 21 Ohio State 73,
No. 22 Wisconsin 55
COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell scored 28 points and No. 21 Ohio State shot 50% to defeat Wisconsin.
The Buckeyes (8-2) outscored the Badgers by 13 points in the second half, running away with the game after leading by five points at halftime.
Creighton 83, No. 24 BYU 71
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Ryan Hawkins scored 19 of his season-high 25 points in the first half and Creighton beat BYU.
Creighton (9-2) built its lead to as many as 20 before the break, helped by Hawkins’ four 3-pointers.
Hawkins finished 10 for 18 from the field, including 4 for 8 on 3s, and had eight rebounds for the Bluejays.
Alex Barcello scored 28 points for BYU (8-2), shooting 5 of 7 on 3-pointers. Gideon George played 20 minutes off the bench and led the Cougars with 11 rebounds.
No. 25 LSU 69, Georgia Tech 53
ATLANTA — Tari Eason scored 23 points, and LSU recovered from a 15-point first-half deficit to beat Georgia Tech and remain undefeated.
Xavier Pinson had 13 points and Brandon Murray added 10 points for LSU. The cold-shooting Tigers (9-0) trailed 24-9 before surging late in the first half.
