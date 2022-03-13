Men’s
SEC semifinals
No. 9 Tennessee 69,
No. 5 Kentucky 62
TAMPA, Fla. — Kennedy Chandler scored 19 points and Zakai Zeigler added 11 and Tennessee beat Kentucky to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament final for the third time in five years.
The Volunteers (25-7) won for the 11th time in 12 games.
Chandler added three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Josiah-Jordan James finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists for the second-seeded Vols.
The Wildcats (26-7) missed four 3-pointers in the final minute, with Keion Brooks, Kellan Grady, TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler all misfiring. Kentucky shot a measly 34.4% from the field and missed 18 of 20 from behind the arc.
Brooks led the way for Kentucky, finishing with 19 points. Washington had 17, and Wheeler 10. Oscar Tshiebwe notched his 15th consecutive double-double and 27th of the season, breaking the single-season mark set by Kentucky great Dan Issel in 1969-70.
Big 12 championship
No. 6 Kansas 74,
No. 14 Texas Tech 65
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — David McCormack had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Ochai Agbaji made a pair of clinching foul shots with just over a minute to go as Kansas beat Texas Tech to win its 12th Big 12 Tournament title.
Agbaji finished with 16 points, Christian Braun had 14 and Jalen Wilson and Remy Martin 12 apiece to lead the Jayhawks (27-6), who showcased poise and resilience in the final minutes while the Red Raiders fumbled away a chance at the title.
Terrence Shannon Jr. finished with 14 points and Bryson Williams had 17 for the Red Raiders (25-9), who still have never won the Big 12 Tournament. They also lost to Oklahoma State in their only other championship appearance in 2005.
ACC championship
Virginia Tech 82, No. 7 Duke 67
NEW YORK — Hunter Cattoor scored a career-high 31 points and seventh-seeded Virginia Tech won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament for the first time, beating Duke 82-67 on Saturday night to deny Mike Krzyzewski a league title in his final season.
Virginia Tech (23-12) came to Brooklyn in need a of a run to make the NCAA Tournament, and the Hokies became just the second ACC to take the crown with four wins in four days. The Hokies also are the worst seeded team to win the most-storied conference tournament in college basketball.
Duke lost Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium to rival North Carolina a week ago, derailing what the school hoped would be a joyful celebration of the winningest coach in Division I men’s college basketball.
The top-seeded and seventh-ranked Blue Devils (28-6) got another chance for a feel-good victory and to add at least one more trophy to the case for the retiring Hall of Fame coach, but it was not to be.
When Justyn Mutts made a two-hand slam over Duke’s star freshman Paolo Banchero with 2:26 left in the second half, Virginia Tech led 76-64 and the Hokies fans rose with a roar.
It’s Virginia Tech’s first ACC championship since joining the conference in 2004. Virginia Tech’s last — and only — conference tournament championship came in 1979 when the Hokies were in the Metro Conference.
Banchero scored 20 points for Duke, which shot 4 for 20 from 3-point range and allowed the Hokies to make 50% of their shots.
Big East championship
No. 8 Villanova 54, Creighton 48
NEW YORK — Collin Gillespie buried consecutive 3-pointers late in the game to put Villanova ahead for good, and the Wildcats beat Creighton to win the Big East Tournament championship at Madison Square Garden.
Gillespie missed this tournament and the NCAAs last season with a torn ligament in his left knee. But a year later he made the clutch shots in the waning minutes, hitting the go-ahead 3s over the outstretched arm of 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner with under three minutes to play.
Gillespie led the Wildcats with 17 points.
Kalkbrenner scored 19, but the Bluejays again left MSG empty-handed. Creighton has now lost four Big East championship games, in 2014, 2017, and last season to Georgetown.
Big Ten semifinals
No. 9 Purdue 75, Michigan State 70
INDIANAPOLIS — Jaden Ivey had 22 points and nine rebounds and Eric Hunter Jr. made two back-breaking 3-pointers late and Purdue beat Michigan State for its their first appearance in the Big Ten Tournament title game since 2018.
The third-seeded Boilermakers (26-7) will face No. 24 Iowa (25-9) on Sunday.
AJ Hoggard finished with 17 points and 10 assists for Michigan State and Gabe Brown scored 16 for the Spartans (22-12), who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Michigan State hasn’t played in the conference title game since 2019.
SEC semifinals
Texas A&M 82, No. 15 Arkansas 64
TAMPA, Fla. — Quenton Jackson scored 20 points and eighth-seeded Texas A&M took down a ranked opponent for the second straight day, stunning No. 15 Arkansas 82-64 on Saturday to reach the championship game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
Jackson also had six assists, five rebounds and four steals to pace the Aggies (23-11), who have revived their NCAA Tournament hopes by winning eight of nine games since ending a month-long, eight-game losing streak in February.
Hassan Diarra, whose cutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds of overtime gave the Aggies an 83-80 victory in A&M’s tournament opener, had 12 points. Tyrece Radford and Henry Coleman contributed 12 of 11 points, respectively, after playing key roles in a five-point upset of fourth-ranked Auburn in the quarterfinals.
Stanley Umude led the Razorbacks (25-8) with 20 points. Au’Diese Toney added 18, but leading scorer JD Notae was limited to five points — nearly 14 below his average — on 2-of-8 shooting.
Texas A&M advances to the title game for the second time since leaving the Big 12.
AAC semifinals
No. 18 Houston 86, Tulane 66
FORT WORTH, Texas — Tyler Edwards had 20 points with six 3-pointers and big man Josh Carlton added 16 points and Houston beat Tulane to advance to its fourth consecutive American Athletic Conference championship game.
The Cougars (28-5) matched their win total from last season, when they won their first AAC tournament title and then made it to the Final Four.
Houston played most of the game without first-team all-AAC forward Fabian White Jr., who exited less than three minutes in because of back tightness and didn’t return. The Cougars eventually pulled away without him.
J’Wan Roberts, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, had a season-high 10 points to go with 13 rebounds for the Cougars. Taze Moore added 17 points with seven assists and Ramon Walker Jr. had 11 points. Edwards also had eight assists and seven rebounds.
Jaylen Forbes scored 19 for Tulane (14-15).
Big Ten semifinals
No. 24 Iowa 80, Indiana 77
INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Bohannon banked in a 3-pointer from just inside the midcourt logo with 0.8 seconds left for Iowa to shock Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.
With the shot clock running down and the score tied, Bohannon caught a pass on the deep left wing, took three dribbles trying to shake loose and launched the long 3 from straightaway. The ball went off the backboard and through the net, sending him running backward toward the Hoosiers bench.
Keegan Murray scored 32 points as the Hawkeyes (25-9) advanced to the championship game Sunday. They will play for their first tourney crown since 2006.
Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoosiers (20-13), who nearly led from start to finish. Xavier Johnson added 20 points.
Women’s
Big 12 semifinals
No. 4 Baylor 91,
No. 21 Oklahoma 76
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 37 points to help No. 4 Baylor rout No. 21 Oklahoma 91-76 in the Big 12 women’s semifinals Saturday.
The Bears (27-5) will face No. 7 Texas in the title game Sunday.
The Bears used a 28-16 advantage in the third quarter to blow open a close game. Smith accounted for 14 points in the quarter and she headed to the fourth with 33 points. Her previous high was 35 this year against Texas Tech.
Caitlin Bickle added a career-high 21 points for the Bears. Smith also had 11 rebounds.
Madi Williams led Oklahoma (24-8) with 28 points.
Big 12 semifinals
No. 7 Texas 82,
No. 10 Iowa State 73, OT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rori Harmon scored 12 of her 30 points in overtime and Texas outlasted Iowa State in the Big 12 women’s semifinals.
Texas’ Lauren Ebo had an attempt in the lane with less than two seconds left that rolled off the rim and sent it to overtime. Texas (25-6) used its size and strength inside to control the overtime, outscoring Iowa State 19-10 in the extra period.
Ebo added 14 points and Joanne Allen-Taylor and DeYona Gaston had 13 each.
Ashley Joens led Iowa State (26-6) with 33 points. Lexi Donarski added 11.
Atlantic Sun championship
No. 23 Florida Gulf St. 69, Jacksonville St. 54
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Kierstan Bell scored 18 of her 26 points in the second half to lead No. 23 FGCU to its sixth-straight NCAA Tournament berth with a 69-54 win over Jacksonville State in the championship game of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament on Saturday night.
Bell had all four of her 3-pointers after the break when the Eagles went 8 of 13 behind the arc after a 2 of 18 performance in the first half.
Tishara Morehouse added 17 points for FGCU (29-2), which was playing in its 11th-straight championship game, wining its eighth.
Kiana Johnson and Kennedy Gavin each had 13 points for the Gamecocks (24-7), who just finished their most successful season at the Division I level. Jacksonville State, which has never been to the NCAA Tournament, lost ASUN title games in 1997 and 1999 before spending the last 18 years in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Bell scored 13 points in the third quarter, draining her third 3-pointer with nine seconds left for the biggest lead of the game to that point at 51-43, but Shawnta Shaw raced up court and banked in a 3 at the buzzer for Jacksonville State.
Ivy League championship
No. 24 Princeton 77, Columbia 59
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Kaitlyn Chen scored a career-high 30 points and Princeton beat Columbia to win the Ivy League Tournament title and an automatic NCAA berth.
Princeton (24-4) has won 17 consecutives games.
Abbey Hsu led Columbia (22-6) with 16 points.
