Men
No. 1 Gonzaga 95, Pacific 49
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored 22 points and freshman Jalen Suggs came close to a triple-double, helping top-ranked Gonzaga rout Pacific 95-49 on Saturday night for its 19th consecutive victory dating to last season.
Corey Kispert had 16 points, and Joel Ayayi added 12 for Gonzaga (15-0, 6-0 West Coast Conference), which won its 47th consecutive home game — the longest streak in the nation. Suggs finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Daniss Jenkins scored 17 points for Pacific (5-3, 2-2), which tried to play its slowdown game but was undone by poor shooting.
Gonzaga shot 49% while Pacific made just 27.9% of its attempts, including 2 of 16 from 3-point range.
Timme scored 11 points as Gonzaga jumped to a 26-5 lead in less than eight minutes. Pacific made only two of its first 14 shots, while Gonzaga shot 60% in that span.
No. 2 Baylor 81, Oklahoma St. 66
STILLWATER, Okla. — Jared Butler scored 22 points and No. 2 Baylor rallied from a halftime deficit to beat undermanned Oklahoma State 81-66.
No. 3 Villanova 71, Providence 56
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore scored 15 points apiece, and No. 3 Villanova used a dominating second half to defeat Providence 71-56.
No. 19 Missouri 73, No. 6 Tennessee 64
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Xavier Pinson scored 27 points to lead Missouri past Tennessee.
Pinson became the first opponent to score more than 20 points against the Volunteers this season. Dru Smith added 18 for the Tigers (10-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference).
Yves Pons led Tennessee (10-3, 4-3) with 20 points. Victor Bailey and Josiah-Jordan James each scored 12 points.
No. 8 Houston 68, Temple 51
PHILADELPHIA — Marcus Sasser and Quentin Grimes each scored 15 points and No. 8 Houston rolled to its sixth straight win, 68-51 over Temple.
Oklahoma 75, No. 9 Kansas 68
NORMAN, Okla. — De’Vion Harmon scored 22 points and Oklahoma beat No. 9 Kansas 75-68 Saturday for its second victory this month over a top-10 opponent.
No. 15 Ohio St. 74,
No. 10 Wisconsin 62
MADISON, Wis. — E.J. Liddell scored 20 points and Ohio State never trailed in a 74-62 victory over Wisconsin.
No. 11 Creighton 74,
No. 23 UConn 66
OMAHA, Neb. — Denzel Mahoney scored 20 points and 11th-ranked Creighton broke open a close game in the last 10 minutes to beat No. 23 Connecticut 74-66 Saturday.
No. 13 Virginia 64, Georgia Tech 62
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sam Hauser scored 11 of his 22 points during a 15-2 second-half run and Virginia survived a scare before rallying to beat Georgia Tech.
Kihei Clark scored only two points for Virginia (10-2, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), but they came on a short jumper with 1:09 left that broke a 62-all tie.
Jose Alvarado scored 20 points and had eight assists, and Jordan Usher scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half for the Yellow Jackets (7-4, 3-2). They had their five-game winning streak snapped.
No. 14 West Virginia 69, Kansas St. 47
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Miles McBride scored 18 points to help No. 14 West Virginia beat Kansas State 69-47 in the Mountaineers’ first game in two weeks because of COVID-19 protocols.
Syracuse 78, No. 16 Virginia Tech 60
SYRACUSE, N .Y. — Quincy Guerrier had 20 points, Marek Doelzaj added 18 and Alan Griffin had 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks for his fourth double-double of the season, and Syracuse defeated No. 16 Virginia Tech 78-60 on Saturday.
Maryland 63, No. 17 Minnesota 49
MINNEAPOLIS — Eric Ayala had 21 points and three steals to help Maryland deliver another road upset of a ranked Big Ten opponent, a wire-to-wire 63-49 victory over No. 17 Minnesota on Saturday.
No. 18 Alabama 81, Mississippi St. 73
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Herbert Jones had 17 points and seven assists to help No. 18 Alabama keep its winning streak going with an 81-73 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night.
Florida St. 80, No. 20 Clemson 61
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Balsa Koprivica had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and Florida State pulled away early in an 80-61 rout of No. 20 Clemson on Saturday.
No. 21 Oregon 73, Oregon State 61
EUGENE, Ore — Ethan Thompson scored 19 points, Warith Alatishe had 14 points and 16 rebounds and Oregon State beat Oregon.
Jarod Lucas added 13 points, and the Beavers (8-5, 4-3 Pac-12) had a 43-23 rebounding edge en route to their third straight victory.
Thompson, a senior guard, joined Gary Payton as the only players in school history with at least 1,400 points and 400 assists. He was 3-for-11 from the field, but made 12 of 14 free throws
Eugene Omoruyi had 15 points and nine rebounds for Oregon (9-3, 4-2), playing without four projected starters. Freshman guard Jalen Terry had 13 points.
Stanford 73, No. 24 UCLA 72, OT
SANTA CRUZ — Oscar da Silva scored off an inbound pass as time expired in overtime to lift Stanford over UCLA, ending the Bruins’ unbeaten streak in the Pac-12.
Da Silva finished with 26 points, the last coming on a layup off a set piece with 0.8 seconds remaining. Da Silva cut down the lane, received Michael O’Connell’s feed from under the basket and banked the winning shot in with his left hand.
Jaiden Dalaire added 19 points for the Cardinal (9-5, 5-3 Pac-12) . Johnny Juzang scored a career-high 27 points for the Bruins (12-3, 8-1).
Women
No. 3 UConn 72, Georgetown 41
STORRS, Conn. — Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds Saturday to lead No. 3 UConn to a 72-41 win over Georgetown.
No. 9 Baylor 84, Oklahoma 61
WACO, Texas — NaLyssa Smith scored 21 points, Moon Ursin had 14 points with 11 rebounds and No. 9 Baylor overwhelmed Oklahoma 84-61, a week after the end of the Lady Bears’ national-best 61-game home winning streak.
Texas 70, No. 24 Iowa St. 59
AMES, Iowa — Charli Collier had 22 points and 19 rebounds, and Texas pulled away in the third quarter and beat No. 24 Iowa State 70-59, snapping the Cyclones’ four-game winning streak.
